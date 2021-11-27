LOYSBURG — Two players from the Tri-County Area were named to the Inter County Conference’s All-Star first team on Tuesday.
Curwensville wide receiver Ty Terry made the list, as did Jake Mullins as a kicker.
Quarterback Dan McGarry made the second team, joining Golden Tide teammates Thad Butler (RB) and Collin Jacobson (DB). Mullins also made the second time as a wide receiver.
Three other Golden Tide players made ICC honorable mention. Those three included Trenton Guiher (OL), Andrew Freyer (LB) and Trenton Hipps (DL).