Ty Terry
Buy Now

Curwensville’s Ty Terry (2) made the Inter County Conference’s All-Star team this week as a first team wide receiver. Fellow teammate Jake Mullins also made the first team as a kicker.

 File photo by Tyler Kolesar

LOYSBURG — Two players from the Tri-County Area were named to the Inter County Conference’s All-Star first team on Tuesday.

Curwensville wide receiver Ty Terry made the list, as did Jake Mullins as a kicker.

Quarterback Dan McGarry made the second team, joining Golden Tide teammates Thad Butler (RB) and Collin Jacobson (DB). Mullins also made the second time as a wide receiver.

Three other Golden Tide players made ICC honorable mention. Those three included Trenton Guiher (OL), Andrew Freyer (LB) and Trenton Hipps (DL).

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos