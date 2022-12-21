DuBOIS — It’s a dream scenario that’s run through the heads of all kids that have played the game of basketball and has been practiced countless times in the driveway: hitting a game-winning shot at the buzzer. DuBois’ Cam Thompson had the opportunity to turn that dream into a reality on Tuesday night as the Beavers hosted the Elk County Catholic Crusaders. And with a couple of Crusader defenders in his face, Thompson drained a deep three as the buzzer sounded, giving the Beavers a 36-35 win.
A back-and-forth battle in the second half eventually saw Elk County Catholic (4-1) take the lead to begin the fourth quarter as they held 34-30 lead with 29.9 seconds to go after Adam Straub hit both free throws in a one-and-one opportunity. But Thompson hit a three with 13.7 seconds left that cut the DuBois deficit to 34-33.
DuBois (4-3) fouled Wil Wortman on the inbounds, sending Wortman to the charity stripe for a one-and-one. Wortman knocked down the first free throw to make it 35-33 but missed the second. DuBois’ Tyson Kennis came up with the rebound as he dished it out to set up the winning play that saw Thompson pass it off to Rudy Williams, who in turn drove to the hoop before kicking it back out to Thompson. And with Crusaders’ Lance O’Neill and Jordan Wasko heavily guarding the senior, Thompson hit the deep shot for the 36-35 win.
“So unfortunately we didn’t have any timeouts left at that moment,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “But we had a play that we wanted to run in transition. I thought Cam pushed the ball up and got it to Rudy. Rudy did a good job being aware of the time and attacking to get to the paint. Then he had to throw behind (to Thompson) and it was a tough shot, but boy was that a huge shot.”
Thompson led the Beavers with 14 points on a night where points were a premium on both sides with stellar defense and both offensives waiting for quality looks.
“We didn’t deliberately slow the pace down but I think that Elk played outstanding defense,” Bennett said. “So we just didn’t have as many quick, easy opportunities. I think it was the same on the other end and was kind of a grind on both sides with both teams. That’s probably a classic defensive matchup. That’s actually the type of game that we haven’t been able to play because we haven’t been very good defensively. I thought our guys really stepped up in a big way tonight.”
DuBois led 8-6 after the first quarter and would get a six point lead at one portion before heading into the locker room with an 18-14 halftime lead.
But in the second half, last year’s PIAA Class A semifinalist quickly got the deficit to within one on a Straub three. Colby Nussbaum’s bucket underneath completely erased the Beavers’ lead, giving ECC a 19-18 advantage.
Williams got a layup in transition to take the lead back as Thompson then got a steal and hit a three to get the DuBois lead back up to four at 23-19 before the Beavers’ went into the final quarter with a 25-23 lead.
Elk County Catholic’s Lance O’Neill gave the Crusaders the lead back once again with a three about 40 seconds into the fourth quarter and a nice pass from Straub in low to Michael Jacobs gave ECC a 28-25 lead. But from there, the home team chipped away and fought back, eventually tying it up at 30-30 on a Williams triple from the corner.
“I was super proud of the resiliency of our players,” Bennett said. “We played with much of the first half with a little bit of a lead. The game got tight and (ECC) opened it up to a three or four point game. But we just kept getting stops and some good offensive possessions on the other end and chipped away and hung around. So I was super proud of how resilient our guys were.”
DuBois’ Ben Hickman drew a charge underneath on O’Neill as the Beavers immediately turned it over on the inbounds. That allowed Nussbaum to drive the baseline and lay it up for a 32-30 ECC lead with under two minutes to play.
Kennis got the opportunity to tie it up with 1:29 to go with a one-and-one, but the front end missed and Jacobs snagged the rebound for ECC.
Thompson would later get a clutch steal as the Beavers had a couple looks at three, but to no avail, as Thompson was then called for a hold on Straub, as the Crusader then knocked both of his free throws to go up by four — setting up the final sequence of the game.
“They did a nice job,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said of DuBois. “You expect when you have the ball and you’re up four in a game like this that you can find a way to win and I think that’s just going to be part of the growing up process that we need to do.”
Williams had eight points, five rebounds and four steals for the Beavers while Kennis notched six boards.
“I think DuBois played a really good game,” coach Straub said. “They made some big shots. We weren’t very smart down the stretch. You can’t give up threes when you’re up four or up two. We had some real bad turnovers. We’ll have to use this as a real good learning experience.”
Wortman led ECC off the bench with nine points and five rebounds as Jacobs had eight points and Straub had seven in ECC’s first loss of the year.
“It was big effort and a clutch effort for a lot of guys,” Bennett said. “It’s a very important win just for confidence. We’re a little bit of a young team right now and we haven’t played with consistency. So to put together 32 good minutes against a very good team, it’s huge for our confidence going forward.
Elk County Catholic is back in action on Thursday at Punxsutawney while DuBois is off until the DuBois Holiday Tournament on Tuesday as they play Brookville at 7:30 p.m.
DuBOIS 36,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 35
Score by Quarters
ECC 6 8 9 12 — 35
DuBois 8 10 7 11 — 36
Elk County Catholic—35
Jordan Wasko 1 0-0 2, Lance O’Neill 1 0-0 3, Michael Jacobs 4 0-0 8, Colby Nussbaum 3 0-0 6, Adam Straub 2 2-2 7, Wil Wortman 4 1-2 9, Timmy Brannock 0 0-0 0, David Anderson 0 0-0 0, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-4 35.
DuBois—36
Drew Gudalis 0 4-5 4, Cam Thompson 5 1-1 14, Ben Hickman 1 0-0 2, Rudy Williams 3 0-0 8, Tyson Kennis 1 0-1 2, Maddox Bennett 2 0-0 6, Trey Wingard 0 0-0 0, Aiden West 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 5-7 36.
Three-pointers: ECC 2 (Straub, O’Neill), DuBois 7 (Thompson 3, Bennett 2, Williams 2).