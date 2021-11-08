HERSHEY — Saturday proved to be a highly successful day for the local girls contingent at the PIAA Cross Country Championships as nine runners posted Top 90 finishes, including three who captured state medals by placing in the Top 25 and two others who fell just short of the podium.
A vast majority of that success came in Class A, where all three medals were collected and six girls finished in the Top 90.
Elk County Catholic sophomore Grace Neubert headlined the day for the Tri-County Area as she took home a fifth-place medal in the Class A race in her first trip to Hershey. She crossed the line in 20:13, less than two seconds behind fourth-place finisher Claire Anderson, a senior from Jamestown Area. Penns Valley senior Anna Stitzer won the gold medal with a time of 19:32.
Neubert was joined as a state medalist by sophomore teammate Sophia Bille, who crossed in 17th place in 20:41.10. Bille, making her second trip to states, saw a big drop in time on the Parkview Course from a year ago when she placed 38th (22:08).
The Lady Crusader duo posted the best finishes by a District 9 runner in the race, as D-9 champion Jenna Gregory of Smethport finished 19th at 20:43.80. Bille finished seventh just over a week ago at districts.
The Tri-County Area had a third medalist in the Class A field in Clarion-Limestone senior Morgan McNaughton, who finished 22nd with a time of 20:45.70. She was the Lady Lions’ first state qualifier since 2015.
Neubert and Bille, along with fellow sophomore teammate Sami Straub, led a strong effort for the Lady Crusaders, who finished sixth out of 23 teams with a score of 190. Elk County actually had the three best finishers of all the squads in the mix for the team title but just didn’t have the depth of some other schools.
Cranberry, which bested ECC for the D-9 team crown on a tiebreaker, was seventh in Hershey with a 216. Notre Dame Green Pond won the team crown with a 117, while Mohawk was second with a 160.
Straub finished in a group just outside the medals, crossing the finish line 32nd in 21:11.40. She was 21 seconds behind the final medalist. Freshman Gianna Bille collected a Top 80 finish, as she was 78th (22:13.50).
The next Lady Crusader to come in was sophomore Isabella Macer, (29:05.10) who rounded out ECC’s scoring with a 244th-place finish overall (143 for team purposes). Also competing for ECC were junior Caitlyn Vollmer (250th, 32:20.40) and senior Mara Lecker (251st, 35:54.60).
Two other area girls competed in the Class A race.
Brookville freshman Erika Doolittle (22:26.10) was 88th, while Brockway junior Madelyn Schmader (22:39.70) was 107th in her first trip to Hershey.
While Straub was close to giving the area a fourth medalist in Class A, there was an even closer miss in the 2A race as St. Marys freshman Gabby Pistner posted a 28th-place finish in her states debut. Pistner crossed the line in 20:19.40, just 3.90 seconds behind the final medalist — 25th-place finisher Lilah Turnbull, a freshman from Chartiers Valley.
Pistner competed as part of a very young Lady Dutch squad that had six freshman or sophomores compete in Hershey. Pistner was the squad’s lone runner to place in the Top 170, though, as the Lady Dutch were 17th out of 21 teams with a score of 359.
St. Marys’ second-best finisher was senior Madison Blythe, who crossed in 173rd with a 22:52.10. Freshman Lucia Hayes (22:58.40) and sophomore Kelsie Bellotti (23:01.20) weren’t far behind in 177th and 179th, respectively.
Sophomore Maura Caskey (201st, 23:56.90) rounded out St. Marys’ team scoring, with sophomore Jayssa Snelick (229th, 25:13.30) and freshman Paige Bauer (249th, 28:02.30) also running on the day.
“It was a great opportunity for all the athletes to get the experience in a meet of this elite level,” said St. Marys coach Stan Foster. “Now they have something to measure against for training to return next year and improve upon this year’s performance.
“Out of both the boys and girls program, we are only losing one senior, Madison Blythe. Madison will be missed as she really mentored by example.
“Next year’s teams need to do their due diligence in the offseason to come back in 2022 to represent all those who have run cross country at the elite level before them.”
Punxsutawney had a pair of runners compete in Class 2A as well.
Senior Amy Poole put together a strong showing her final cross country run as a Lady Chuck, finishing 86th in 21:29.50. Junior teammate Jordann Hicks was 164th in 22:37.10.
Blue Mountain senior Olivia Haas won the Class 2A gold medal with a time of 18:20.30.
The girls’ portion the PIAA Championships closed out Saturday with a trio of DuBois sophomores running in the Class 3A race.
Morgan Roemer led that trio with 63rd-place finish, crossing the line with a time of 20:20.30. She was 44th a year ago but ran 32 seconds faster on the state course on Saturday. Roemer’s time Saturday
Teammate Sidney Beers (21:48.60) was 169th, while Morgan King (22:37.00) came in 211th. King was 101st last year in a much smaller field despite running more than three minutes slower in 2020.
“Roemer, Beers and King ran with their hearts today,” said DuBois coach Cory Yarus. “(Class) 3A is a tough division, and they were fearless running against other talented athletes. I am really proud of how they attacked the hills and used each downhill to accelerate past a few opponents throughout the race. These ladies do not know the meaning of quitting and they showed courage in spades today.
“Post-season training will continue in hopes of these Lady Beavers representing DuBois XC proudly in 2022. I am confident that we will have another chance at a PIAA State medal over the next few years, with the Lady Beavers only graduating one runner in 2021.”
Moon senior Mia Cochran claimed the Class 3A gold medal with the fastest time of the day by any girl runner with an 18:08.50.