It happened in week 1 and it’ll happen again in week 4 on Friday night, as not a single Tri-County Area team faces off against one another. That means we’ll have 10 games on tap this week with plenty of intriguing matchups.
Out of the area squads, we have three unbeatens remaining in St. Marys, Elk County Catholic and Redbank Valley.
The Dutchmen will travel to take on a 1-2 Karns City squad that was a preseason favorite among District 9 coaches. Its crosstown rivals in ECC will host 0-2 Sheffield, while Redbank Valley will take on unbeaten Keystone in the only matchup of the week of unbeaten teams.
Five other Tri-County Area teams go into the week with a winning record as they’ll try to get another win to get to 3-1 on the season — DuBois, Punxsutawney, Brockway, Clearfield and Curwensville.
The Beavers will travel north to play 0-3 Bradford, Punxsy visits undefeated Central Clarion, Brockway hosts Union/A-C Valley, Clearfield visits Philipsburg-Osceola and Curwensville hosts Southern Huntingdon.
The other two games this week will see Brookville and Ridgway looking for their first wins of the season, squaring off against Moniteau and Kane, respectively.
All games are slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Here is a closer look at this week’s contests:
St. Marys (3-0)
at Karns City (1-2)
Stellar defense and a potent offense have made things look easy for the Flying Dutchmen to this point in the season, as they’ve outscored opponents 104-20 on the year. Last week saw St. Marys shut out Kane, 30-0, as QB Charlie Coudriet threw for three touchdowns, two of which went to Carter Chadsey.
After a 47-14 win over Moniteau to start the season, St. Marys beat Ridgway 27-6 prior to last week’s shutout. Coudriet also leads the team in rushing with 256 yards and four TDs while Logan Mosier leads the Flying Dutchmen in receiving with 12 receptions for 253 yards and three scores. Chadsey leads the wideouts with four TDs.
Karns City dropped it first game of the year, 28-7, to DuBois despite outgaining the Beavers in total yards. Week two saw the Gremlins fall to Redbank Valley, 25-15, before they got their first win of the year last week in a 28-0 shutout of Ridgway.
It’s been a “next man up” philosophy for the Gremlins’ run game in having 765 total rushing yards on the year. Out of that total, eight different players have 55 yards or more, led by Luke Cramer’s 127 yards.
Sheffield (0-2)
at Elk County Catholic (3-0)
The Crusaders are probably the unlikeliest of Tri-County Area undefeated teams thus far, given its smaller roster. But head coach Tony Gerg has the team playing well each week, thanks to its running game and Noah Cherry.
Last week saw Cherry pick up four touchdowns on runs of 5, 1, 46 and 31 yards en route to a 30-16 win over Bucktail.
The first two games of the season saw the Crusaders take down Otto-Eldred, 35-30, and Moniteau in week 2, 15-6.
Sheffield didn’t play last week but lost on opening night to Bucktail, 42-12, and to Otto-Eldred in week 2, 54-6.
Keystone (3-0)
at Redbank Valley (3-0)
The area’s only battle of unbeatens have the Panthers traveling to Redbank Valley to take on last year’s PIAA Class A runner-ups.
Redbank had an opening week win against Smethport, 53-8, and beat Karns City 25-15 in week 2. Last week saw the Bulldogs take down then-undefeated Punxsy, 28-14.
Last week’s game saw Cam Wagner throw for 244 yards and three TDs while also rushing for 84 yards. The senior duo of Aiden Ortz and Tate Minich racked up 86 and 76 yards receiving, respectively, as Minich had two scores and Ortz had one.
Keystone beat Coudersport 33-16 on opening night and then took down Union/A-C Valley 43-7 in week 2 before they eked out a 20-19 victory over Brookville last week.
Kyle Nellis had 108 yards rushing and a score while also throwing a 52-yard touchdown pass in last week’s game against Brookville while Tyler Albright had 121 yards and a score on four receptions.
DuBois (2-1)
at Bradford (0-3)
After starting out the year at 2-0, the Beavers dropped its first game of the season last week to Clearfield, 41-7, that saw the Bison dominate the total yards category 388-54 on the night.
They’ll look to reset and get back to the Beavers team that was on the field for the first two weeks in victories over Karns City and Brockway. And against a winless Bradford team, the opportunity is right to do so.
Bradford was trounced by Punxsy on opening night, 56-0, and lost in week 2 to Coudersport, 38-27, and last week to Otto-Eldred, 33-26.
The Owls’ offense is led by the arm of quarterback Talan Reese, who has thrown for 713 yards, four TDs and four interceptions on the year thus far as the Owls only have 78 total yards rushing in its three games.
Union/A-C Valley (1-2)
at Brockway (2-1)
Brockway took the trek up north to Coudersport last week. And after giving up an opening kickoff score, the Rovers put on an absolute clinic, decimating the Falcons in a 70-16 ballgame that saw Brockway score 10 total TDs.
Recommended Video
Of those 10, QB Brayden Fox threw for six of them and 370 yards while wideout Alex Carlson had 12 receptions for 201 yards and three TDs. Running back Jendy Cuello added 106 yards rushing and two scores.
Overall, Fox has 10 touchdown passes and has yet to throw an interception on 882 yards passing. Carlson has 30 receptions 413 yards and five scores.
The Rovers will take on a Falcon Knights team that won in week 1 against Cameron County, 27-14. But since then, they’ve had a rough go at it, losing to Keystone 43-7 in week 2 and 43-6 to Central Clarion last week. They’ve been led offensively by junior QB Brody Dittman and senior RB Mikey Card.
Punxsutawney (2-1)
at Central Clarion (3-0)
For the second straight week, the Chucks will get an undefeated opponent as they hope this week’s game against Central Clarion will go better than last week, which resulted in a 28-14 loss to Redbank Valley.
Even in the loss last week, senior RB Zeke Bennett continued to produce, rushing for 157 yards and a score on 29 carries. He’s now already up to 545 rushing yards on the season with eight touchdowns.
Punxsy dropped Bradford 56-0 in week 1 and Kane in week 2 by a 37-16 final.
Central Clarion beat Brookville 42-7 on opening night, Port Allegany 29-24 in week 2 and Union/A-C Valley 43-6 last week.
Sophomore QB Jace Ferguson has 750 yards passing in three games with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Senior Ashton Rex has been the big play provider for the Wildcats. While only having 10 receptions, he’s racked up 403 yards for an absurd 40.3 yards per catch average along with three touchdowns.
Clearfield (2-1)
at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-2)
The Bison gave head coach Tim Janocko his 301st career win last week in the 41-7 rout of DuBois and they’ll look to make it three straight against Philipsburg-Osceola this week.
Sophomore Brady Collins was the star of Friday night’s game, rushing for 166 yards and three TDs while getting a 36-yard interception return TD.
Clearfield fell to Juniata 20-7 on opening night while beating Bald Eagle Area 7-3 in week 2 before last week’s win. Collins also leads the team with 331 yards rushing on the year for a Bison squad that’s just attempted seven passes all season.
The Mounties took down rival West Branch 49-20 in week 1 before falling to Huntingdon, 14-10, in week 2. Last week saw them get blanked by Tyrone, 49-0.
P-O has four rushers with 100+ yards this season, including Jakodi Jones (135), Sam McDonald (117), Dayton Barger (116) and quarterback Ben Gustkey (114).
Southern Huntingdon (2-1)
at Curwensville (2-1)
The Golden Tide will try and get back on track after falling to Bellwood-Antis, 40-14, last week against a Southern Huntingdon team that’s on a two-game win streak.
Tide QB Dan McGarry has led the team with both his arm and his legs, throwing for 741 yards and rushing for another 292.
Prior to last week’s loss, Curwensville beat Meyersdale, 34-18, on opening night and Juniata Valley, 36-15, in week 2.
The Rockets fell to Northern Bedford County 40-33 in week 1 before beating Claysburg-Kimmel 48-13 and Juniata Valley 28-14.
Quarterback Nate Myers has thrown for 888 yards and 10 TDs thus far while wideout Owen Winter has 684 yards receiving on 27 receptions and eight TDs. Myers also leads the team in rushing with another 403 yards.
Moniteau (1-2)
at Brookville (0-3)
The Raiders will try to get in the win column Friday against a Warriors team that has its two losses against Tri-County Area squads.
St. Marys beat Moniteau 47-14 in week 1 and ECC took them down, 15-6, in week 2 before last week’s 20-12 win over Cameron County.
Brookville, meanwhile, has dealt with a slew of injuries and gave Keystone a run last week before falling 20-19. That game saw Easton Belfiore throw for 138 yards and three TDs while Brayden Kunselman had 100 yards receiving on seven catches — two of which went for touchdowns.
Before last week’s loss, Brookville fell 42-7 to Central Clarion on opening night and 30-0 to Tyrone.
Kane (0-3)
at Ridgway (0-3)
One team will walk off the gridiron Friday night with its first win of the season as the Elkers host the Wolves.
Ridgway has struggled on offense this season, scoring just 12 points as that’s accounted for losses against Port Allegany (30-6), St. Marys (27-6) and Karns City (28-0). As a team, they’ve thrown for 149 yards and rushed for 132.
Kane battled Brockway to a 28-25 loss on opening night before falling in its last two contests — 37-16 to Punxsy and 30-0 to St. Marys last week.