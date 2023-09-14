After three weeks of the high football season and the 10 Tri-County Area teams, three of those remain unbeaten.
Brockway, St. Marys and Redbank Valley have perfect 3-0 marks on the year and on paper, all three look to have a good shot at stretching that to 4-0 based on a combined 1-8 record from the teams they face.
The Rovers will take on the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights, St. Marys hosts Karns City and Redbank Valley travels to Keystone.
It’s another week of the 10 squads playing someone outside the area as there will be eight matchups on Friday night with two having Saturday matinees — Redbank Valley being one of those.
Punxsutawney and DuBois have home tilts as the Chucks host Central Clarion while DuBois hosts Bradford.
Other contests include Brookville at Moniteau, Ridgway at Kane, Clearfield at Bellefonte, Curwensville at Southern Huntingdon and Elk County Catholic at Sheffield.
All Friday games are set for 7 p.m. while the Redbank Valley/Keystone contest on Saturday is at noon and ECC plays Sheffield Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Here is a closer look at this week’s contests:
Friday’s games
Brockway (3-0)
at Union/A-C Valley (1-2)
The Rovers are fresh off of a dominant performance last week with a 49-6 throttling of Coudersport that saw Blake Pisarcik rack up 400 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. The sophomore racked up eight receptions for 215 yards and 2 TDs through the air, added a 7-yard TD run and then also had an 82-yard kick return score — as well as an interception.
Quarterback Brayden Fox was 13-of-18 for 285 yards and two scores while running back Jendy Cuello had 126 yards and two TDs on 18 carries as the Rover defense held Coudersport to 82 total yards.
Pisarcik has 410 yards on 19 receptions for the year while Fox has thrown for 620 yards and Cuello has rushed for 378 yards.
The Falcon Knights are coming off of a 72-0 drubbing by Central Clarion as they won the previous week against Keystone, 24-13. Brody Dittman has 380 yards passing in three games as wideout Trey Fleming has 16 receptions for 190 yards and two TDs.
Karns City (1-2)
at St. Marys (3-0)
The Dutchmen will host a Gremlins squad that picked their first win of the season a week ago as they play with heavy hearts with their starting quarterback Mason Martin battling serious injuries sustained in their week 2 matchup against Redbank Valley.
Karns City downed Ridgway, 35-14, a week ago while the Dutchmen defeated Kane, 55-6, in a game that saw running back Matthew Davis continue his tear to start the year.
Davis ran for 274 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries — he now enters week 4 with 711 yards on 68 totes for an average of 10.5 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns.
Defensively, he also leads the Flying Dutchmen with 39 tackles as St. Marys has outscored its opponents 103-21 on the season thus far.
Central Clarion (3-0)
at Punxsutawney (2-1)
In one of the premier matchups of the week, the Chucks will look to rebound after falling to Redbank Valley last week, 50-27.
However, they’ll attempt to do that against another undefeated squad in Central Clarion as they just took down the aforementioned Falcon Knights, 72-0.
Even in defeat last week, the Punxsy offense was led by running back Landon Martz as he had 151 yards on 24 carries and a score as he now has 459 yards rushing and six TDs on the season.
Central Clarion’s dual threat is junior QB Jace Ferguson, who has thrown for 599 yards and 11 TDs while rushing for a team-high 255 yards and two more scores.
Clearfield (2-1)
at Bellefonte (0-3)
After a 22-13 week 2 loss to Forest Hills, the Bison got back on track last week with a convincing 44-7 win over Philipsburg-Osceola as Clearfield held P-O to just 126 total yards.
Clearfield quarterback Will Domico has thrown for 552 yards and four touchdowns this year while Carter Freeland has 15 receptions for 257 yards and two TDs.
The duo of Carter Chamberlain and Brady Collins lead the way on the ground with 191 and 179 yards rushing, respectively.
Bellefonte has started the year with losses to Central (49-0), Chestnut Ridge (34-6) and Bishop Guilfoyle (49-6).
Bradford (2-1)
at DuBois (1-2)
After starting out the season with a big 41-36 win over Karns City, the Beavers have dropped the last two contests with a 14-13 loss in overtime to Brockway and a 30-14 loss to Northern Bedford County a week ago.
The Beavers have been without quarterback Trey Wingard since midway through the Brockway game due to injury with Landon Schrock taking over the reigns.
Garret Nissel leads DuBois with 198 yards on the ground while Kaden Clark and Carter Vos have 165 and 148 receiving yards, respectively.
This week’s matchup is against an Owls team that snapped a 30-game losing streak two weeks ago with a 34-12 win against Coudersport and then backed that up last week with a 35-12 win over Otto-Eldred.
Brookville (1-2)
at Moniteau (1-2)
The Raiders picked up the first win for new head coach Gabe Bowley on Friday night with a 42-20 victory over Keystone as Easton Belfiore was 7-of-15 for 244 yards and four touchdowns.
The big plays saw Sam Krug haul in two receptions for 131 yards — both of which were touchdowns — while Jack Pete had 109 yards on three receptions, two of which he took to the house.
It was a good comeback for the Raiders after a tough start with a 49-27 loss to Central Clarion the opening week and a 48-7 loss to Struthers, Ohio, in week 2.
Moniteau’s only victory this year came in week 2 with a 34-14 win over Elk County Catholic, as they fell to St. Marys, 20-0 in week 1 and lost to Cameron County, 40-26, a week ago.
Ridgway (0-3)
at Kane (0-3)
The Elkers will look to notch their first win of the season on Friday as they’ll play on the newly installed turf at Kane.
Last week saw the Elkers fall to Karns City, 35-14. The team’s previous games saw them fall to a tough Port Allegany team the opening week, 40-0, followed by a week 2 loss to St. Marys, 28-14, that saw the Elkers battle it out until the Flying Dutchmen pulled away down the stretch.
Kane, on the other hand, has been outscored 153-13 in three games this season to three Tri-County Area teams.
The Wolves fell 42-0 to Brockway opening week, lost to Punxsy 56-6 in week 2 and to St. Marys 55-7 last week.
Curwensville (0-3)
at So. Huntingdon (0-3)
It’s the second game of 0-3 matchups as the Golden Tide take on a Rockets team that’s score a lone touchdown on the season — that came with a 50-7 loss in the opening week to Northern Bedford County.
Curwensville fell in week 1 to Meyersdale (39-20), week 2 to Windber (42-7) and Mount Union (36-15) last week.
Golden Tide QB Tyler Dunn has thrown for 498 yards and three TDs on the year as he’s also rushed for a team-high 158 yards.
Teammate Braden Holland is second in rushing with 119 yards and is also second in receiving with 143 yards — one shy of Hunter Tkacik’s 144.
Saturday’s games
Redbank Valley (3-0)
at Keystone (0-3), noon
The third of the area unbeatens gets a noon slate against the winless Panthers.
Redbank Valley is coming off its most impressive win of the year with a 50-27 win over Punxsutawney last week where quarterback Braylon Wagner was 24-of-26 for 396 yards and six touchdowns — the sophomore now is 50-of-63 for 947 yards and a dozen TDs on the year.
Mason Clouse has half of those passing TDs as he’s racked up 341 yards receiving on 17 receptions. Teammate Ashton Kahle is second with 271 yards and two scores on 14 receptions.
Keystone lost to Coudersport, 36-0, to open the season and followed that up with losses to Union/A-C Valley, 24-13, and last week’s 42-20 defeat to Brookville.
Elk Co. Catholic (0-3)
at Sheffield (0-2)
The Crusaders will try and get win No. 1 for new head coach Tim Pearson on Saturday at Wolverine Mountain as ECC takes on a Sheffield squad that got its game cancelled last week.
The Wolverines were slated to play Montrose but due to weather, the game was cancelled. Prior to that, Sheffield fell in week 1 to Bucktail, 46-26, and to Otto-Eldred in week 2, 67-27.
After losses to Otto-Eldred (35-22) and Moniteau (34-14) to start the year, ECC fell to Bucktail last week, 42-16.