Brockway’s Blake Pisarcik (28) gets a pitch pass from quarterback Brayden Fox (8) and turns upfield in Friday’s game against Coudersport. Pisarcik racked up 400 all-purpose yards in the contest — 215 of those receiving — as the Rovers head into week 4 as one of three area unbeaten teams left along with St. Marys and Redbank Valley.