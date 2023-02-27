ALTOONA — Coming off a strong showing at the District 4/9 Class AAA Championships, the DuBois and Punxsutawney wrestling teams continued their strong postseason performances over the weekend by combining to send three wrestlers states, have two more come up just short and collect eight medals overall at the Northwest regional Tournament at the Altoona High School Fieldhouse.
DuBois had two of those state qualifiers in senior Brendan Orr (133) and junior Zack Gallagher (285), who placed second and third, respectively, while Punxsy junior Dysen Gould punched his ticket to Hershey with a third-place finish at 114.
All three will be making their first trips to the Giant Center, with Gould having come the closest in the past with a fourth-place finish a year ago as a sophomore. The trio also are the first state qualifers for their current head coaches, with both DuBois’ Garrett Brown and Punxsy’s DJ Gould being in their second years at the helm of their respective programs.
Orr headlined the trio as he was the only area wrestler to reach the finals.
He started the weekend with a tough 3-2 win against Mifflin County junior Blake Aumiller in Friday’s quarterfinals, then opened up the scoring more in the semis as he upended State College junior Jacob Campbell, 8-1. Campbell (8-12) was the D-6 runner-up.
After getting an initial stall call on him, Orr (29-8) controlled the match from there, scoring takedowns in each of the first two periods before taking Campbell down twice in the third to seal the win and guarantee himself a trip to states.
That huge victory propelled Orr into the finals, where he had to face Central Mountain junior Luke Simcox (38-4), a two-time defending regional champ who placed fifth a states each of his first two seasons.
Simcox proved too much for Orr to handle, as the Wildcat posted a 15-3 major decision to collect his third regional crown in as many years.
Orr is now 96-40 in his career and will have to make a deep run at states to reach the 100-win milestone.
“I’m super proud of Brendan,” said DuBois coach Garrett Brown. “He has worked his tail off for four years and has had his heart broken two times in this tournament. One thing I’ve really stressed to him and all of the guys is to take in every moment in and to visualize that moment of ‘punching your ticket’ to the state tournament.
“This weekend Brendan finally got to feel that euphoric feeling that he’s been wanting since his sophomore year, and that moment will forever be a part of his life. I’m just lucky I got to be a part of this journey with him and got to share the moment with him and his family.”
Orr will be joined at states by Gallagher, while freshman Samson Deeb nearly gave the Beavers a third state qualifier but came up a win short and placed fourth at 127.
Gallagher went 1-1 on Friday in Altoona, pinning Carrick’s Jaymair Brundridge in 24 seconds in the first round before suffering a tough 4-3 setback to Mifflin County’s Peyton Kearns (10-5) in the quarterfinals. Gallagher held a 2-1 lead entering the final minute only to have Kearns escape ad take him down with 23 seconds left to hand the Beaver a heartbreaking loss.
Kearns, the D-6 runner-up went to finish second to reach Hershey, while Gallagher reached the same final destination with a spirited run through the consolation bracket.
That run saw Gallagher win four straight elimination bouts Saturday.
He got started with an 11-0 win against Meadville senior Ian Whistler, then edged Central Mountain senior Braydon Blackwell with a thrilling 3-2 rideout victory in the consy quarterfinals. The Beaver held down Blackwell in the final 30-second period to secure the win.
Next up was Selinsgrove freshman Jack Peters in the consy semifinals, and Gallagher dispatched of the Seal with a 5-1 victory where all the points were scored in the third period. Gallagher notched two takedowns in that final two minutes, the second one with 13 seconds remaining.
That win propelled Gallagher into the third-place match against McDowell senior Jack Sroka (30-8), the D-10 champ who finished fourth in Altoona a year ago.
It proved to be an unfortunate ending for Sroka, as Gallagher pulled out another hard-fought win this time 5-2 in the tiebreakers to end Sroka’s career one win short of states for a second straight year.
The match proved to be your typical low-scoring heavyweight bout, the two traded escapes in the second and third periods and headed to overtime tied 1-1.
After a scoreless extra session, Sroka had choice in the first 30-second tiebreaker period and escape to go up 2-1. Gallagher then got his chance to go bottom and made the most of it as he reversed Sroka for a 4-point move to pull out a thrilling 5-2 victory to punch his ticket to states.
“Zack wrestled the best tournament of his life and overcame a ton of adversity,” said Brown. “He fell to a kid on Friday night that we were kind of expected to beat. He was really down after that match, but us coaches talked to him that night and got his mind ready for a long day on Saturday.
“He pulled out multiple gritty wins against some tough kids by going into rideout multiple times including his win in rideout to make it to states. Zack is a great athlete but very undersized for a heavyweight. He made adjustments at the right time and earned himself a trip to ‘the big show’.”
Deeb (27-11) was the talk of regionals Friday after making an improbable run to the semifinals at 127.
He pinning Carrick’s Jaydin Ivaska in the first round in 1:11, then collected a second fall in two bouts in the quarterfinals in a showdown with Altoona senior Caleb Fasick (26-8), the District 6 runner-up.
However, that second pin for Deeb was the farthest thing from from most people’s minds as Fasick racked up a 17-3 lead had the Beaver in all sorts of trouble. However, Deeb fought off his back to avoid being pinned, then got to his feet and hip-tossed Fasick to his back and scored the improbable pin against the Mountain Lion in 5:44.
Deeb couldn’t follow that win up with another big one in Saturday’s semifinals, though, as Cathedral Prep senior Sam Staab (33-8), the D-10 champ, pinned the Beaver in 5:03 while leading 4-0.
Staab went on to finish second, as he lost 11-3 in the finals to State College senior Hayden Cunningham (28-7).
As for Deeb, he dropped into the consy semifinals, where he topped Selinsrove’s Landyn Lukens, 8-2, in rematch from the D-4/9 finals where Deeb pinned the Seal.
That win set up a rematch with Fasick with a berth to states on the line, and this time it was Fasick who came out on top 12-2 to earn that trip to Hershey.
“Sammy had an amazing tournament and fell just shy of a trip to Hershey,” said Brown. “I think it is important for people to know how far he has come. He started the year going 0-2 at our first tournament and got his eyes opened to high school wrestling.
“I had a personal talk with him early in the year, and it was hard for him to hear reality. But, he never looked back and went a on tear throughout the rest of the season beating multiple state ranked guys. He completely changed as a person and wrestler,.
“The sky is the limit for Sammy, and he’s gonna be back at this tournament next year with confidence and a chip on his shoulder. His future is very bright.”
DuBois junior Davey Aughenbaugh (20-4) also enjoyed a strong tournament and went 4-2 to place fifth. The Beavers’ run at reaching states ended in the consy semis with a 4-0 loss to Hickory senior Connor Saylor (34-8), who went to place third to reach states for the third year in a row.
Saylor, a two-time PIAA medalist, notched a 10-1 major decision of Cathedral Prep’s Brandon Bryd in the consy finals. Byrd edged Aughenbaugh in a 3-2 tiebreaker bout in the quarterfinals.
Beaver Carter Wilson went 2-2 at 152, while teammates Antonio Giambanco (107), Alex George (145) and Carter Vos (160) all went 0-2.
“I think overall as a team, we have peaked at the right time and got everything out of our wrestlers that we expected to,” said Brown. “I’m so proud of this team and these coaches. As tough as it is sometimes as a coach when you’re losing a lot of dual meets, it would be easy to give up on them and pack it in for the year.
“That’s not me, and that not who I’m ever going to be. I want to bring the best out in these kids as people and athletes. That’s what our program is built around, and I’m truly blessed to have the coaches I do who have the same vision as me. I could not do any of this without them.”
When it came to Punxsy, it had four wrestlers land on the podium (Top 6), with the younger Gould being their lone state qualifier.
Gould (20-5) went 4-1 on the weekend and aided in his cause by reaching the 114-pound semifinals with a pair of wins on Friday. He pinned State College freshman Nicholas Berrena in 1:34 in the first round and followed that up by flattening Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech’s Zander Billings in 2:47 in the quarterfinals.
On Saturday, he was tech falled 16-0 in 3:19 in the semifinals by eventual regional champ Logan Sallot (30-2) of McDowell. The Trojan is making his second trip to states.
The loss dropped Gould into the consy semifinals, where pinned Hickory freshman Tyler Boyle in 59 seconds. That meant only Cathedral Prep sophomore Amir Johnson, the D-10 runner-up, stood in the Chuck’s way to reaching Hershey.
Gould was up to the challenge, as he took Johnson down in each of the first two periods before pinning the Rambler in 1:50.
“Being the coach and his dad, it is so exciting to see your son reach goals,” said the elder Gould. “He put his mind to it the last couple weeks, and he wrestled extremely well. This will motivate him to continue working towards goals at the state tournament.”
The Goulds were nearly joined in Hershey by freshman Jordan Rutan (27-5), who went 4-2 on the weekend but saw his impressive freshman campaign end one win short of states.
And, that loss was a tough 5-3 setback to Cathedral Prep sophomore Keagan Oler, the D-10 champ, who scored a takedown with 45 seconds left for the winning points.
Rutan’s two losses in Altoona came to state qualifers, as he his other setback (12-0) came in the quarterfinals to D-6 champ Hunter Johnson (19-3) of Mifflin County who went to place second.
Punxsy also had a pair of sixth-place finishers in senior Grant Miller (172) and junior Landon Martz (189). Martz went 3-3 with two pins on the weekend, while Miller was 2-3 with a pair of falls.
Miller got the all clear to wrestle less than a week after he had to be stretchered out of the gym when he he was injured in his district finals match last Saturday at Jersey Shore. He actually scored pins in his first two bouts to reach the semifinals, where he was pinned by State College’s Carter Weaverling in 3:02. Weaverling went on to win the regional title.
Miller then dropped an 8-2 decision to Jersey Shore’s Tyler Bauder in the consy semis in a rematch of the district finals that were tied when Miller was hurt. Miller didn’t wrestle in his fifth-place bout.
Teammates Bryce Dobson (107), David Kunelman (139), Zeke Bennett (145) and Brice Rowan (152) all went 1-2, while Nick Motter (127) was 0-2.
“The coaches are so proud of how everyone wrestled over the weekend,” said DJ Gould. “We had four wrestlers in the top six, including freshman Jordan Rutan who finished fourth place. Jordan has worked extremely hard all year long, and he will certainly be higher up on the podium the next few years
“Landon Martz also wrestled very well the entire weekend. I’m proud of his performance and looking forward to what he can do next season. Grant Miller medically forfeited for sixth place. Just seeing Grant out on the mat this weekend after what happened last Saturday was awesome for the morale of the team. He was a true leader for our team, in more ways than one.”
The area’s three state qualifiers will now get extra week off before the PIAA Championships start March 9 in Hershey.