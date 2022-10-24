Eight games among three days highlighted Week 9 of the high school football season for the Tri-County Area schools, with one game Thursday, six games Friday and a Saturday matinee with one local team wrapping up its season.
The week kicked off with Brookville hosting Punxsutawney on Thursday night in the battle for the Route 36 Trophy. And for the first time since 2018, the Chucks were able to take the victory, 21-13, to improve to 5-4 on the year heading into the final week of the regular season.
That game saw Chucks senior running back Zeke Bennett return after missing a game, rushing for 89 yards on 18 carries while the Chucks’ defense was able to control the line of scrimmage as Brookville’s leading rushing in Jackson Zimmerman was out with an injury.
Friday’s six contest saw a battle at Class A with the Redbank Valley Bulldogs moving to 8-1 on the season with a 34-28 win over Brockway, which fell to 5-4 after the Rovers had reeled off three straight.
Bulldogs freshman quarterback Braylon Wagner was 17-of-24 for 221 yards and two touchdowns while running for another. Aiden Ortz also stepped up for the Bulldogs’ defense, interception Brockway QB Braylen Fox and taking it 47 yards to the house for the INT return TD.
DuBois snapped its three-game skid with a 42-0 shutout of Moniteau as the Beavers are now 5-4 heading into the final week of the regular season.
The Beavers racked up 270 rushing yards and 360 yards of total offense — led by Dalton Yale’s 87 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Quarterback Trey Wingard threw for 90 yards, including a 15-yard TD pass to Cam-Ron Hays, who led the team with 79 yards on six receptions.
The other Tri-County Area team to notch a win on Friday night was Clearfield as the Bison beat a winless Central Mountain team, 21-6.
That game saw Brady Collins rack up 146 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries as the other TD by the Bison came from a 36-yard Will Domico pick-six.
St. Marys fell to 6-3 on the year as they fell to an undefeated Central Clarion squad, 48-27. The Dutchmen did hold a 13-7 lead midway through the second quarter before the Wildcats scored three touchdowns in a span of 3:10 — the last of which was a pick-six that gave Central Clarion a 28-13 halftime lead.
Quarterback Charlie Coudriet threw for 230 yards and four touchdowns while also throwing four interceptions. Wideout Colling Reitz hauled in two of the scores, racking up 141 yards on seven receptions.
Curwensville saw its losing streak go to four games with a 43-34 loss to Mount Union. The Golden Tide got a quick 8-0 lead on the legs of QB Dan McGarry, but the Trojans would then take a 30-20 lead into the half and maintain the lead the rest of the way.
McGarry threw for 274 yards and three scores while rushing for 125 yards and two more scores.
Ridgway also fell to Union/A-C Valley, 26-19, on Friday night while Elk County Catholic had Saturday’s game against Sheffield.
Saturday’s matinee saw the Crusaders rout the Wolverines, 55-8, as it was ECC’s final game of the year. Although the team is eligible for the District 9 Class A playoffs at 7-2, the Crusaders have elected not to continue.
Noah Cherry had four touchdowns on 12 carries and 139 yards as he went over the 1,000 yard mark on the season.
Here is a look at the Week 9 box scores available from this weekend:
PUNXSUTAWNEY 21,
BROOKVILLE 13
Score By Quarters
Punxsutawney 7 0 7 7 — 21
Brookville 0 0 7 6 — 13
First Quarter
P –Anthony Gould 28 fumble return (Peyton Hetrick kick), 7:07.
Third Quarter
P –Noah Weaver 12 pass from Seth Moore (Peyton Hetrick kick), 3:18.
B –Brayden Kunselman 66 pass from Noah Peterson (Kunselman kick), 1:40.
Fourth Quarter
B –Brayden Kunselman 8 pass from Noah Peterson (kick failed), 5:56.
P –Zeke Bennett 5 run (Hetrick kick), :40.6.
P B
First downs 7 14
Rushes-yards 29-136 40-74
Comp-Att-Int 4-7-1 11-13-1
Passing Yards 32 129
Total Plays-Yards 36-168 53-203
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 5-2
Punts 3-32.7 2-36
Penalties-Yards 6-40 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Punxsutawney — Zeke Bennett 18-89, Justin Miller 2-43, Landon Martz 4-9, Griffin White 1-2, Seth Moore 3-(-2), Team 1-(-5).
Brookville — Carson Weaver 20-77, Tony Ceriani 9-23, Brayden Kunselman 2-7, Noah Peterson 9-(-33).
Passing
Punxsutawney — Seth Moore 4-for-7, 32 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
Brookville — Noah Peterson 11-for-13, 129 yards, 2 TDs, 1 Int.
Receiving
Punxsutawney — Justin Miller 2-19, Noah Weaver 2-13.
Brookville — Brayden Kunselman 6-116, Truman Sharp 1-14, Braiden Davis 2-2, Sam Krug 1-2, Tony Ceriani 1-0, Sam Krug 0-(-5).
Interceptions
Punxsutawney — Noah Weaver.
Brookville — Carson Weaver.
REDBANK VALLEY 34,
BROCKWAY 28
Score By Quarters
Brockway 7 7 0 14 — 28
Redbank Valley 14 14 6 0 — 34
First Quarter
R –Aiden Ortz 6 pass from Braylon Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 9:41.
B –Dylan Hanna 13 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 4:52.
R –Braylon Wagner 1 run (Owen Clouse kick), :49.
Second Quarter
B –Dylan Hanna 74 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 11:12.
R –Tate Minich 22 pass from Braylon Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 8:59.
R –Drew Byers 2 run (Owen Clouse kick), 2:52.
Third Quarter
R –Aiden Ortz 47 interception return (kick blocked), 1:11.
Fourth Quarter
B –Dylan Hanna 8 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 3:30.
B –Alex Carlson 5 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 1:07.
BW RB
First downs 19 10
Rushes-yards 43-212 24-40
Comp-Att-Int 17-39-2 17-24-2
Passing Yards 229 221
Total Plays-Yards 82-441 48-261
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Punts 1-19 3-37.3
Penalties-Yards 6-53 7-77
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Brockway — Jendy Cuello 32-178, Carter Hickman 7-32, Dylan Hanna 2-14, Brayden Fox 1-(-7), Mattie Brubaker 1-(-5).
Redbank Valley — Drew Byers 15-31, Dylan Hanna 6-11, Aiden Ortz 1-0, Team 2-(-2).
Passing
Brockway — Brayden Fox 17-for-38, 229 yards, 4 TDs, 2 Ints.; Team 0-for-1.
Redbank Valley — Braylon Wagner 17-for-24, 221 yards, 2 TDs, 2 Ints.
Receiving
Brockway — Dylan Hanna 4-119, Alex Carlson 6-57, Andrew Brubaker 5-47, Mattie Brubaker 1-2, Matt Pyne 5-47.
Redbank Valley — Rylan Rupp 5-106, Aiden Ortz 6-59, Tate Minich 4-43, Mason Clouse 2-13.
Interceptions
Brockway — Alex Carlson, Mattie Brubaker.
Redbank Valley — Aiden Ortz, Rylan Rupp.
DuBOIS 42,
MONITEAU 0
Score by Quarters
DuBois 0 21 7 14 — 42
Moniteau 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
D—Garrett Nissel 18 run (Cullen McAllister kick), 6:46.
D—Dalton Yale 40 run (McAllister kick), 3:09.
D—Brendan Orr 13 run (McAllister kick), 0:55.
Third Quarter
D—Cam-Ron Hays 15 pass from Trey Wingard (McAllister kick), 4:35.
Fourth Quarter
D—Brendan Orr 13 run (McAllister kick), 11:55.
D—Hayden Ross 25 run (McAllister kick), 1:25.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois—Dalton Yale 11-87, Cam-Ron Hays 1-11, Brendan Orr 5-39, Austin Henery 6-30, Trey Wingard 2-26, Garrett Nissel 5-41, Charlie Harman 4-8, Hayden Ross 3-28.
Moniteau—Logan Campbell 8-19, Hunter Stalker 7-15, Matt Martino 5-11, Trent Beachem 10-(-17).
PASSING
DuBois—Trey Wingard 7-of-13, 90 yds., 1 TD, 0 INT.
Moniteau—Trent Beachem 2-of-14, 27 yds., 0 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 6-79, Kaden Clark 1-11.
Moniteau—Hunter Stalker 1-17, Matt Martino 1-10.
CLEARFIELD 21
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 6
Score by Quarters
Central Mountain 0 6 0 0 — 6
Clearfield 0 7 7 7 — 21
Second Quarter
CL—Will Domico 36 INT return, (Evan Davis kick), 7:44.
CM—Rocco Serafini 12 run, (conversion failed), 7:19.
Third Quarter
CL—Brady Collins 26 run, (Davis kick), 0:52.
Fourth Quarter
CL—Collins 29 run, (Davis kick), 9:03.
CM CL
First downs 9 13
Rushes-yards 29-86 37-231
Comp-Att-Int 9-17-2 2-3-0
Passing Yards 105 28
Total Plays-Yards 46-191 40-259
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Punts 3-31.0 3-34.0
Penalties-Yards 8-75 6-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Central Mountain—Brady Myers 12-47, Rocco Serafini 12-40, Thomas Sprague 2-2, Connor Foltz 2-1, Dominic Longworth 1-(-4)
Clearfield—Brady Collins 17-146, Carter Chamberlain 8-43, Carter Freeland 3-23, Will Domico 6-15, Jacob Samsel 1-5.
PASSING
Central Mountain—Brady Myers 6-of-9, 73 yds., 1 Int., Thomas Sprague 3-of-8, 32 yds., 1 Int.
Clearfield—Will Domico 2-of-3, 28 yds.
RECEIVING
Central Mountain—Xavier Persun 3-56, Kevin Grenninger 3-36, Dominic Longworth 2-15, Connor Foltz 1-0, Rocco Serafini 1-(-4).
Clearfield—Carter Freeland 1-25, Brady Collins 1-3.
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—Will Domico, Brady Collins.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 55,
SHEFFIELD 8
Score by Quarters
Sheffield 0 0 0 8 — 8
ECC 20 21 7 7 — 55
First Quarter
ECC—Noah Cherry 47 run, (pass failed), 9:49.
ECC—Charlie Geci 9 run, (Noah Cherry kick), 5:01.
ECC—Ben Reynolds 8 run, (Noah Cherry kick), 2:45.
Second Quarter
ECC—Joe Tettis 42 pass from Noah Cherry, (Noah Cherry kick), 11:47.
ECC—Noah Cherry 20 run, (Charlie Geci run), 6:17.
ECC—Noah Cherry 7 run, (kick failed), 4:11.
Third Quarter
ECC—Noah Cherry 10 run, (Noah Cherry kick), 3:25.
Fourth Quarter
S—Jeremiah Richardson 11 pass from Colby Barr, (Andrew Hoden run), 2:19.
ECC—Ben Reynolds 52 run, (Noah Cherry kick), 1:10.
ECC S
First downs 17 7
Rushes-Yards; 36-306 20-38
Comp-Att-Int 1-3-0 6-24-4
Passing Yards 42 50
Total Plays-Yards 39-348 44-88
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-0
Punts 2-36 8-17
Penalties-Yards 8-85 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Elk County Catholic—Noah Cherry 12-139, Ben Reynolds 5-80, Frankie Smith 4-58, Charlie Geci 3-23, Isaac Dellaquila 5-15, Joe Toncich 6-(-3), Shawn Geci 1-(-6).
Sheffield—Gage Mott-Macalush 9-32, Colby Barr 6-3, Jeremiah Richardson 1-2, Jamari Manning 4-1.
PASSING
Elk County Catholic—Noah Cherry 1-of-2, 42 yds., 1 TD, 0 INT; Charlie Geci 0-of-1, 0 yds.
Sheffield—Colby Barr 6-of-24, 50 yds., 1 TD, 2 INT.
RECEIVING
Elk County Catholic—Joe Tettis 1-42.
Sheffield—Dylan Hardwick 2-30, Jeremiah Richardson 2-24, Gio Sunseri 1-0, Chase Kyler 1-(-4).
INTERCEPTIONS
Elk County Catholic—Frankie Smith 2.
Sheffield—None.
CENTRAL CLARION 48,
ST. MARYS 27
Score by Quarters
Central Clarion 0 28 6 14 — 48
St. Marys 6 7 14 0 — 27
First Quarter
SM—Carter Chadsey 8 pass from Charlie Coudriet (kick failed), 5:21.
Second Quarter
CC—Connor Kopnitsky 8 run (Thomas Ukert kick), 8:03.
SM—Collin Reitz 19 pass from Charlie Coudriet (Gianna Surra kick), 5:49.
CC—Connor Kopnitsky 28 run (Thomas Ukert kick), 3:50.
CC—Tommy Smith 16 pass from Jase Ferguson (Thomas Ukert kick), 0:52.
CC—Tommy Smith 22 interception return (Thomas Ukert kick), 0:40.
Third Quarter
CC—Ashton Rex 51 pass from Jase Ferguson (kick failed), 4:22.
Fourth Quarter
SM—Collin Reitz 17 pass from Charlie Coudriet (Gianna Surra kick), 11:18.
CC—Ashton Rex 62 pass from Jase Ferguson (Thomas Ukert kick), 10:05.
SM—Carter Chadsey 6 pass from Charlie Coudriet (Gianna Surra kick), 5:28.
CC—Connor Kopnitsky 1 run (Thomas Ukert kick), 1:07.
CC SM
First downs 21 13
Rushes-yards 39-144 21-46
Comp-Att-Int 16-24-3 17-38-4
Passing Yards 282 230
Total Plays-Yards 63-426 59-276
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-0
Punts 2-41.0 4-26.6
Penalties-Yards 7-83 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Central Clarion—Connor Kopnitsky 14-57, Jase Ferguson 18-86, Brady Quinn 3-2, Brayloin Beckwith 1-(-2), Ashton Rex 1-1, Noah Harrison 1-2, Team 2-(-2).
St. Marys—Matt Davis 9-27, Charlie Coudriet 6-50, Justin Dornisch 3-11, Grant Jim 1-0, Team 2-(-42).
PASSING
Central Clarion—Jase Ferguson 16 of 24, 282 yards, 3 TDs, 3 Ints.
St. Marys—Charlie Coudriet 17 of 38, 230 yards, 4 TDs, 4 Ints.
RECEIVING
Central Clarion—Ashton Rex 8-169, Dawson Smail 3-29, Tommy Smith 3-39, Ryan Hummell 2-45.
St. Marys—Collin Reitz 7-141, Carter Chadsey 8-72, Grant Jin 2-17.
INTERCEPTIONS
Central Clarion—Tommy Smith, Jase Ferguson, Braylon Beckwith 2.
St. Marys—Eli Rippey, Charlie Coudriet, Carter Chadsey.