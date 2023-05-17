DUBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team is now 3-for-3 when it comes to strong pitching performances and victories at the USCAA Small College World Series, with freshman Zack Tiracorda delivering the best start to date this week to propel the Nittany Lions into today’s winners’ bracket final.
Tiracorda tossed a three-hit shutout to outduel PSUAC West Division Pitcher of the Year Trystan Housman Tuesday night as ninth-seeded Penn State DuBois bested rival Penn State DuBois, 2-0, to itself win away from playing for the program’s fourth national title in the last five tournaments.
The emotional victory against third-seeded Mont Alto, the PSUAC regular season champion, came on the heels of an even bigger win early Tuesday morning when Taylor Boland tossed a complete game as the ninth-seeded Lions knocked off top-seeded Miami-Hamilton, 5-4.
Tiracorda’s complete-game shutout in the second for the World Series, with Mont Alto’s Zach Garlin posting the first in a 7-0 win vs. Bryant & Stratton on Monday as he allowed just one hit. Tiracorda struck out eight and walked a pair.
DuBois got the only run it needed in the fourth when it put together a rally against Housman.
Grant Lillard got things started with a walk with one out and hustled around to third on a double inside the third-base bag by Bryce Dobson. Cory Lehman then smacked a single up the middle to plate Lillard to make it a 1-0 game.
DuBois could only muster the one run in the inning, though, as Housman stranded a pair of runners in scoring position.
DuBois added a huge insurance run in the fifth, though.
This time it was Tyler Yough jump-starting the inning with a leadoff walk. He then stole second and managed to keep his hand on the bag as he avoided being tagged while nearly oversliding the bag.
Alex Gavlock was then called on to bunt and got down a perfect one up the third base line that went for a base hit to put runners on the corners.
That turned over the DuBois lineup to leadoff man Colby Bodtorf, who hit a grounder to second that scored Yough for a 2-0 lead.
That proved to be more than enough for Tiracorda, who only allowed multiple base runners in one inning — and that proved to be the bottom of the seventh as he looked to finish off the shutout bid.
Mont Alto didn’t go quietly though, as Brady Bigler beat out an infield single — just his team’s second hit of the night — to open the inning. Tiracorda then got Caiden Smith to fly out to center, but a Jarrett Goodyear single put runners on the corners.
Penn State DuBois coach Tom Calliari decided to stick with his freshman righty, and he didn’t let his coach and teammates down as he struck out Michael Scott before getting Gavin Nissel to pop up to second baseman Gavlock to end the game with runners on the corners.
“It’s cliche, but pitching and defense wins,” said Calliari. “Boland was unbelievable (Tuesday morning) against offensively the best team in the tournament (Miami-Hamilton). They were really, really good and Boland was just Boland. he was the man.
“And Tiracorda for a freshman. He’s prepared. He pitched and won the state championship (last year) in Legion (for Philipsburg), and he was prepared for this moment. He kind of thrives in for this stuff.
“I could have went lefty-lefty there (in 7th inning), but he earned that. I was going to let him win or lose it. I didn’t want to overcoach it, and it was a tough decision. If he (Nissel) gets a base hit, I look like an idiot. But, he (Tiracorda) just made me look smart.
“The kids deserve all the credit for that one. We had to grind it out against the Pitcher of the Year in the conference, and tip your cap to him. He is a great pitcher, and we just grinded out two runs and did a couple little things right. Gavlock getting down the bunt was huge and gave us the opportunity to get the extra run, and that was important.”
Outside of the two innings DuBois scored its single runs and the bottom of the seventh, the game was a pretty quiet one with both Tiracorda and Housman dealing.
Mont Alto got a two-out single from Smith in the bottom of the first, but he was gunned down at second by right fielder Bryce Dobson as he tried to stretch it into a double.
It was all Tiracorda from there as he retired 14 of the 16 batters he faced in the second through sixth innings. He had seven strikeouts in that stretch.
The only blemishes were a two-out walk to Kyle McKeon in the third and a walk with one out in the fifth to Scott. And, Tiracorda took care of McKeon on his own as he picked him off first base to end the third.
As for DuBois, it had just two runners against Housman in the first three innings before breaking through in the fourth.
Lillard was hit by a pitch in the first with two outs but was left standing at first, while Gavlock drew a walk with one out in the third but was thrown out tryin to steal second.
After scoring its two runs, DuBois had just one runner in the final two innings.
Housman wound up the hard-luck loser, as he allowed two runs, both earned, on three hits while striking out nine and walking four.
DuBois will play either third-seeded Cincinnati-Clermont or second-seeded Bucks Community College today at 3 p.m. with a berth in the national championship game at stake. Those two teams hit the field after DuBois late Friday night in game that started after 10:30 p.m.
Mont Alto dropped in the losers’ bracket and plays an elimination game tonight at 8:30 p.m. against either Mid-Atlantic Christian or Salem University. Those two play an elimination game at 12:15 p.m.
PENN STATE DuBOIS 2
PENN STATE MONT ALTO 0
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 110 0 — 2
Mont Alto 000 000 0 — 0
PSU DuBois—2
Colby Bodtorf ss 4001, Brett Beith cf 3000, Grant Lillard c 1100, Bryce Dobson rf 3010, Cory Lehman 1b 3011, Brandon Sicheri lf 1000, Logan Wagner ph 1000, Kyle Elensky 3b 2000, Tyler Yough dh 2100, Alex Gavlock 2b 2010, Zack Tiracorda p 0000. Totals: 23-2-3-2.
PSU Mont Alto—0
Jared Pine ss 3000, Brady Bigler cf 3010, Caiden Smith dh 3010, Jarrett Goodyear 1b 3010, Brady Cullen pr 0000, Michael Scott rf 2000, Gavin Kissel lf 3000, Tyler Moreland 3b 2000, Matthew Boyer c 1000, Blake Orndorff ph 1000, Nathanial Smith c 0000, Kyle McKeon 2b 0000, Jonathan Lentvorsky ph 1000, Trystan Housman p 0000, Kyle Nolan p 0000. Totals: 22-0-3-0.
Errors: DuBois 1, Mont Alto 0. LOB: DuBois 5, Mont Alto 3. 2B: Dobson. SB: Lehman, Yough.
Pitching
DuBois: Zach Tiracorda-7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO.
Mont Alto: Trystan Housman-6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 9 SO; Kyle Nolan-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tiracorda. Losing pitcher: Housman.