DUBOIS — The Treasure Lake JV football squad remained undefeated in CPYFL action Saturday, as the Titans used a host of big plays to knock off the DuBois Renegades, 27-13, in a physical, hard-fought matchup at EJ Mansell Stadium.
Treasure Lake (5-0) scored on the opening possession of the game but only took a 14-0 lead to the half. The Titans pushed that advantage to 20-0 with a score early in the third and still held that lead going into the fourth.
The Renegades (0-5) finally found the scoreboard two plays into the final quarter but never got closes than two touchdowns from there as the teams traded touchdowns in the final 18 seconds of the game to set the final.
Treasure Lake’s offense was slowed somewhat by two lost fumbles — one in each half — but the Titans still racked up 13 plays of 10 or more yards.
Quarterback Landon Liddle spearheaded the Titans attack as he dazzled the crowd with some impressive moves in the open field that lead to several big runs.
Liddle played a hand in eight of the Titans’ 13 plays that went for double-digit yardage and finished the day with 10 carries for 132 yards rushing (13.2 avg.) and two touchdows. He also went 3 of 4 passing for 53 yards, completing passes of 19 and 25 yards to Mason Blasco.
Jordan Lockett added a 9-yard catch to land just below that “big play” threshold while also running for 74 yards and a pair of scores. Lockett had three runs of 15 or more yards in the win.
Meanwhile, DuBois managed just three plays fitting that 10-yard category, amnd two of those were pass plays in the second half that helped set up the team’s first touchdown. Renegade Rory Pfingstler also ripped off a 50-yard touchdown run on a reverse with 1.2 seconds left to play to set the final score.
All told, the Titans outgained the Renegades, 288-128 (235-92 on the ground).
Treasure Lake got the opening kickoff and Liddle opened the game with a bang as he ripped off a 50-yard touchdown run on the first play. However, a penalty down field negated that score.
That only momentarily slowed down the Titans, as Liddle then hit Blasco for 25 yards before Lockett scored on a 20-yard TD run just 59 seconds into the game. Grayson Ross added the extra-point run for a 7-0 lead.
The Titan defense then forced a four-and-out, and the offense promptly found itself with a first-and-goal at the DuBois 3 after an 11-yard run by Colton Michaux and a 19-yard catch by Blasco.
DuBois came up with huge defensive play on first-and-goal though, as Bryson Maicki met Michaux in the hole at the 1-yard line and laid a big hit on the Titan that dislodged the football.
The Renegades recovered the loose ball at the 4 and promply got a 12-yard run by Vanden Curley. DuBois notched another first down on a 7-yard catch by Maicki but couldn’t capitalize on the momentum as it turned the ball over on downs four plays later the Renegade 29.
Treasure Lake took advantage of the short field and needed just two plays to score as Liddle got free off right tackle and wove his way through DuBois’ defense for a 26-yard touch down run on the fourth play of the second quarter. Parker Hass hauled in the extra-point pass for a 14-0 lead.
DuBois then ate up nearly eight minutes off the second quarter clock with a 12-play drive but only gained 23 yards on two first downs as a result. Maicki had a 7-yard run on fourth-and-2 for the first down of the drive, while Caleb Hoare powered for two yards and first down on a second fourth-and-2 play.
The drive ended four plays later at the Titans 42 though with less than 20 seconds left in the half.
Treasure Lake promptly got a 20-yard run by Liddle and a 15-yard jaunt from Lockett but time expired in the half on that second run, which saw Lockett tackled at the DuBois 22.
Disaster struck DuBois to start the second half as the Titans recovered a Renegade fumble on the firs offensive play. Treasure Lake then needed just five plays to go 39 yards, with Lockett capping that scoring drive with a 28-yard TD run for a 20-0 lead after the extra-point run failed.
The Renegades then put together another long drive — this one a 13-play, 67-yard march that lasted 8:16 and ended in a touchdown.
Maicki extended the drive early on with an 8-yard run on third-and-6, while Jesse Moose hauled in a 10-yard catch on fourth-and-6 to put DuBois at the Titan 26.
Maicki then picked up another key third down with a 15-yard grab on third-and 10 before powering into the end zone from two yards out three plays later wuth 8:55 to play. Hoare added the run to make it 20-7.
Treasure Lake tried to answer right back as Liddle broke free on a 22-yard run, but DuBois’ Darin Herzing recovered a Titan fumble three plays later. A pair of fumbles doomed the Renegades’ ensuing drive as they got off an 18-yard punt.
The Titans took over with 4:46 to play and salted the game away with an 8-play, 41-yard drive that took 4:28 off the clock.
Liddle punctuated the scoring drive with a nifty 23-yard touch down run where he broke free off the left side, then sprinted the sideline before avoiding a defender inside the 5 and keeping his balance to get just inside the pylon. Lockett’s extra-point run made it 27-7 with 18 seconds left.
DuBois had one final big play left in it though, as Pfingstler took a handoff on a reverse and outran the Titan defense for a 50-yard TD in the final moments. The Renegades’ extra-point try was foiled by Brezlin Bruner, who picked off the pass in the end zone.
Treasure Lake travels to Punxsutawney this week, while DuBois hosts Johnsonburg.
TREASURE LAKE 27,
DUBOIS 13
Score by Quarters
T. Lake 7 7 6 7 — 27
DuBois 0 0 0 13 — 13
First Quarter
TL—Jordan Lockett 20 run (Grayson Ross run), 9:01.
Second Quarter
TL—Landon Liddle 26 run (Parker Hess pass from Landon Liddle), 8:10.
Third Quarter
TL—Jordan Lockett 28 run (run failed), 7:15.
Fourth Quarter
D—Bryson Maicki 2 run (Cael Hoare run), 8:55.
TL—Landon Liddle 23 run (Jordan Lockett run), 0:18.
D—Rory Pfingstler 50 run (pass intercepted), 0:01.
TL D
First downs 13 10
Rushes-yards 26-235 32-92
Comp-Att-Int 3-4-0 6-10-0
Passing Yards 53 36
Total Plays-Yards 30-288 42-128
Fumbles-Lost 5-2 5-1
Punts 0-0 1-18
Penalties-Yards 10-75 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Treasure Lake—Landon Liddle 10-132, Jordan Lockett 6-74, Colton Michaux 2-10, Grayson Ross 1-5, Brezlin Bruner 6-15, MJ Varacallo 1-(-1).
DuBois—Bryson Maicki 17-42, Rory Pfingstler 3-49, Antoine Smith 3-1, Cael Hoare 3-0, Vanden Curley 3-4, Darin Herzing 2-0, Gage Rodgers 1-(-4).
PASSING
Treasure Lake—Landon Liddle 3 of 4, 53 yards.
DuBois—Cael Hoare 6 of 10, 36 yards.
RECEIVING
Treasure Lake—Mason Blasco 2-44, Jordan Lockett 1-9.
DuBois—Bryson Maicki 4-29, Jesse Moose 2-7.
INTERCEPTIONS
Treasure Lake—None.
DuBois—None.