DUBOIS — The Treasure Lake varsity squad bounced back from a tough season-opening loss at Johnsonburg and ran past visiting Brookville, 40-6, Saturday afternoon at Laird Field.
Treasure Lake scored on its opening possession in what proved to be more of defensive battle between the two teams in the first half. The Titans then found the end zone twice in the second quarter and took a 19-0 lead to half before pushing that advantage to 26-0 to start the third on a 70 yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Logan Sallows.
Brookville countered with its lone scoring drive of the game but it was all Treasure Lake from there in the final 16-plus minutes of the game. The Titans added two more scores in that closing stretch and held the Lumberjacks to just one first down in that same span.
The Titans, who threw just three passes (all incomplete), racked up 243 rushing yards to outgain Brookville 243-112 in their first victory of the season.
Sean Micale powered the Titan ground attack, churning out 164 yards on just 11 carries while finding the end zone twice.
Brookville basically gifted Treasure Lake its first score. After being forced to punt on the game’s opening possession, a bad snap on that punt gave the Titans the ball at the Lumberjacks’ 1-yard line.
A penalty promptly pushed Treasure Lake back five yards, but that only delated the inevitable as Sallows scored from 3 yards out on third down to give the Titans a quick 6-0 lead.
The defenses took over the game from there in the opening quarter as the teams traded possessions with only Brookville picking up a first down. And, that drive quickly ended when Titan Chase Clark pounced on a Lumberjacks fumble.
Treasure Lake proved to be the team to get its offense going on a drive around the quarter change, picking up its first first down of the game right before the quarter ended.
A holding penalty early in the second quarter threatened to doom the drive, but a 31-yard run by Micale set up a 3-yard score by Avery Ott just 49 seconds into the period. Ott added the extra-point run as the Titans went up 13-0.
Brookville looked to get going on its next drive, with Cole Mitchell ripping off a 12-yard run on the first play. However, a pair of sacks by the Titans — the second by Mario Berta — forced a Lumberjacks punt. Mitchell led Brookville’s ground game with 61 yards on 13 carries.
The Titans got the ball back at their own 35 and went 65 yards on five plays to find the end zone. Micale had the big play, racing 54 yards to paydirt with 3:11 left in the half to put Treasure Lake up 19-0.
That proved to be the halftime score.
The Titans then opened the second half with a bang as Sallows returned the kickoff 70 yards for a score. Micale added the extra point run for a 26-0 lead.
Brookville answered right back with it lone scoring drive — going 62 yards on eight plays.
Mitchell jump-started the drive with another 12-yard run, while a 15-yard penalty for a horse collar tackle on the Titans a couple plays later aiding the Lumberjacks.
Brookville ultimately found the end zone from 38 yards out. However, even that wasn’t a smooth play as Landon Smith hauled in a pass from Owen Weaver and raced towards the end zone.
A group of Titans caught Smith inside the 5-yard line and the ball was stripped out just before he got the goal line. Fortunately for Brookville, Gabriel Reiber pounded on the loose ball in the end zone for a Lumberjacks touchdown to make it 26-6 with 6:51 left in the third.
The remainder of the third went much like the first quarter with the defenses controlling the game. And like that opening quarter, the Titans put together another scoring drive around the quarter change. This one went 69 yards on seven plays.
Micale had three carries for 20 yards, and Sallows three for 27 on the drive before Ott capped it with a 22-yard TD run on an option play to the right. Sallows then kicked an extra point, good for two points in the league, to put the Titans up 34-6 with 8:51 to play.
The Titans added one final score with 2:25 remaining when Micale broke free for a 39-yard touchdown.
Brookville got a 50-yard run from Smith on the final drive of the game, but the Titans kept the Lumberjacks out of the end zone thanks to a big sack by Forrest Brooks on the final play of the game.
Treasure Lake (1-1) is back in action Saturday at home against St. Marys (2-0), while Brookville (1-1) plays at DuBois (1-1).
TREASURE LAKE 40,
BROOKVILLE 6
Score by Quarters
Brookville 0 0 6 0 — 6
Treasure Lake 6 13 7 14 — 40
First Quarter
TL—Logan Sallows 3 run (run failed), 8:01.
Second Quarter
TL—Avery Ott 3 run (Avery Ott run), 9:11.
TL—Sean Micale 54 run (run failed), 3:11.
Third Quarter
TL—Logan Sallows 70 kickoff return (Sean Micale run), 9:47.
BV—Gabriel Reiber fumble recovery in end zone (run failed), 6:51.
Fourth Quarter
TL—Avery Ott 22 run (Logan Sallows kick), 8:52.
TL—Sean Micale 39 run (run failed), 2:25.
BV TL
First downs 6 9
Rushes-yards 31-75 33-243
Comp-Att-Int 4-14-0 0-3-0
Passing Yards 375 0
Total Plays-Yards 45-112 36-243
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Punts 1-32 1-23
Penalties-Yards 1-5 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brookville—Cole Mitchell 13-61, Owen Weaver 14-(-26), Landon Smith 3-50. Team 1-(-10).
Treasure Lake—Sean Micale 12-164, Avery Ott 6-31, Logan Sallows 8-44, Dylan Colbey 4-7, Liam Wolfgang 1-0, Gricen Gilbert 1-(-3), Tema 1-0.
PASSING
Brookville—Owen Weaver 4 of 14, 37 yards.
Treasure Lake—Avery Ott 0 of 2; Liam Wolfgang 0 of 1.
RECEIVING
Brookville—Landon Smith 2-38, Cole Mitchell 2-(-2), Gabriel Reiber 0-1.
Treasure Lake—None.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brookville—None.
Treasure Lake—None.