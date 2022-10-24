BROCKWAY — The Treasure Lake Titans used a dominant performance in the trenches on both sides of the ball to upend Reynoldsville, 24-6, in the Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League junior varsity championship game Saturday afternoon at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field.
The finals matchup pitted the league’s top two teams against each other, with Treasure Lake going a perfect 7-0 in the regular season. Reynoldsville was right behind Treasure Lake at 6-1, with the Falcons lone loss coming at the hands of the Titans, 19-0.
The Titans finished off an undefeated season (9-0) Saturday thanks to a huge game from Landon Liddle, who proved to be the workhorse of the Treasure Lake offense that racked up 224 yards rushing on 41 attempts.
Liddle had 18 carries for 167 yards and two scores — the second of which was a 98 yarder early in the fourth quarter that put the Titans up 24-0. Teammate Noah Brackman had nine totes for 20 yards and the Titans other two touchdowns.
Conversely, the Treasure Lake defense held Reynoldsville to 94 total yards, all on the ground, on 31 carries. The Falcons’ lone score came on a 63-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Owen Sweeney following Liddle’s long TD run in the fourth. Reynoldsville had minus-16 yards and no first downs in the first half.
The Titans’ victory not only finished off an undefeated season (9-0) but also sent founder and long-time director of football and varsity head coach Kelly Laird out with another title for the Treasure Lake program.
Laird decided to step away from coaching following this season, and will be honored in a big way as the Treasure Lake Board of Directors voted on Sept. 26 to rename the athletic field, which has been home to the Titans since 2006, to Laird Field. Laird spent 25 years running the Titans.
“I need to give it up to these kids,” said Titans JV head coach Eric Wolfgang. “They have worked so hard for three months. This is a special group of kids that came together and are like brothers. I’m so proud of them.
“We’ve always had strong defensive play, and today a key was the (offensive) linemen and we got a good push there. We were able to open stuff up off tackle and got a couple good sweep plays there. We really didn’t even have to go to the air today, we just stayed ground and pound.
“Liddle made big plays for us, and he is a special kind of athlete. We’re lucky to have him ... he’s a gamer and gives it his all every game. he picked up some big really big runs and broke some tackles. He’s tough to catch.”
Wolfgang also said it was special to win a title in Laird’s last season running the Titans program. Treasure Lake’s last championship at any level was in Junior Varsity in 2017.
“It’s a bitter sweet retirement,” said Wolfgang of Laird stepping away from the Titans. “We love the man to death, and he’s been so great for this program. I’ve been up here nine years with him, and I’ve loved every minute of it. To send him off with a title, no matter what level, is a great thing thing because it’s still the same program.
Treasure Lake set the tone from the get-go Saturday, as it got the football to start the game and put together a long 13-play, 52-yard touchdown drive that ate up 8:21 seconds off the first quarter clock.
All 13 plays came on the ground, with the Titans converting a pair of fourth-and-1 plays on runs of three and five yards by Liddle. Brackman also had a 12-yard run to pick up another first down in between.
Liddle capped the long scoring drive on a sweep play to the right that saw him get to the outside, run through a tackle attempt and score from six yards out with 1:39 left in the opening quarter. The Titans’ 2-point try failed though.
Reynoldsville looked to answer back, but a fumbled snap on their first play resulted in an 8-yard loss. Cooper Knouse was then dropped for a 2-yard loss before a false start penalty pushed the Falcons back five more yards.
Julius Bell then was dropped for a loss of five more yards, as the Falcons were forced to punt on fourth-and-26 on the first play of the second quarter.
Treasure Lake got the ball at the Reynoldsville 39 yard line after a 12-yard punt. The Titans capitalized on that great field position and found the end zone seven plays later to double their lead with 5:29 left in the half.
Anthony Middleton had arguably the biggest run on the drive, as he went for four yards on fourth-and-3 to extend the series. Liddle then ripped off a 19-yard run, setting up a 1-yard TD plunge by Brackman to make it 12-0. The Titans again failed on a 2-point try.
The teams then traded possessions with no first downs picked up before the Titans defense forced yet another turnover on downs late in the half when Michael Briggs sacked Knouse for a 5-yard loss on fourth-and-12.
The Titans ran out the final 37 seconds from there and went to the break up 12-0.
Treasure Lake carried that defensive momentum into the second half and got a huge stop to start the third quarter as the Falcons turned the ball over on down in four plays at their own 26.
The Titans once again took advantage of great field position, putting together a 6-play scoring drive to push its lead to 18-0 with 4:47 left in the third.
Liddle extended the drive with a 4-yard run on fourth-and-1. Brackman then scored from seven yards out two plays later, diving to stretch the ball over the goal line as he was tackled. The Falcons denied a third 2-point try by the Titans in the game.
Trailing 18-0, Reynoldsville finally got its offense going on its next possession after Knouse broke a tackle to run for six yards on third-and-3 to get his team’s initial first down of the game. Runs of 5 and 11 yards by Knouse and Bell gave the Falcons another first down.
Bell and Knouse factored heavily on the drive, as each picked up two more first downs on runs of four yards each, with Knouse’s run give Reynoldsville first-and-goal at the Titans 2.
That’s when Treasure Lake made a stand. Knouse ran for a yard on first down but was then stuffed short of the goal line on second and third down. Knouse ran for 42 yards in the game, while Bell had a team-high 54 yards.
Reynoldsville mixed it up on fourth down and handed the ball to Colton Nissel, but Liddle and Middleton teamed up to drop him for a 4-yard loss. That stop forced a turnover on downs as the Falcons came up empty on the 15-play drive.
A false start penalty promptly pushed the Titans back to the 2, then Liddle fumbled the snap on the next play. However, he picked it up and found a hole off the right side of the line then had nothing but green turf in front of him as he raced 98 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-0 with 7:32 to play.
Sweeney then returned the ensuing kickoff 63 yards for a touchdown to set the eventual final at 24-6.
TREASURE LAKE 24,
REYNOLDSVILLE 6
Score by Quarters
Reynoldsville 0 0 0 6 — 6
Treasure Lake 6 6 6 6 — 24
First Quarter
TL—Landon Liddle 6 un (run failed), 1:39.
Second Quarter
TL—Noah Brackman 1 run (run failed), 5:29.
Third Quarter
TL—Noah Brackman 7 run (run failed), 4:47.
Fourth Quarter
TL—Landon Liddle 98 run (pass failed), 7:32.
R—Owen Sweeney 63 kickoff return (run failed), 7:12.
R TL
First downs 6 9
Rushes-yards 31-94 41-224
Comp-Att-Int 0-6-0 0-2-0
Passing Yards 0 0
Total Plays-Yards 37-94 43-224
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-0
Punts 1-12.0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-10 4-18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Reynoldsville—Julius Bell 13-54, Cooper Knouse 15-42, Colton Nissel 2-(-2).
Treasure Lake—Landon Liddle 18-167, Noah Brackman 9-20, Lennon Bigelow 4-22, Liam Wolfgang 3-9, Michael Briggs 2-5, Anthony Middleton 2-7, Team 2-(-6).
PASSING
Reynoldsville—Cooper Knouse 0 of 6.
Treasure Lake—Landon Liddle 0 of 2.
RECEIVING
Reynoldsville—None.
Treasure Lake—None.
INTERCEPTIONS
Reynoldsville—None.
Treasure Lake—None.