DuBOIS — The Brockway and Treasure Lake football programs took to Laird Field in Treasure Lake on Saturday as the Treasure Lake Titans swept the Brockway Bears in junior varsity and varsity CPYFL action.
Treasure Lake took the opening junior varsity game, 38-19, after holding a 32-0 halftime lead.
For the varsity contest, the Titans pitched a 43-0 shutout over the Bears.
Things couldn’t have started off any better for Treasure Lake in the JV contest as Brockway took the opening kickoff and Titan Jordan Lockett forced a fumble and made the recovery.
Brezlin Bruner got the scoring going with a 25-yard touchdown run and led 6-0 after a missed extra point conversion. Treasure Lake then added another TD in the first quarter after Grayson Ross scored on a 2-yard run and a Landon Liddle pass to Lockett made it 13-0 on the extra point pass.
Liddle then scored on a 60-yard TD in the second quarter and later got an interception, returning that 30 yards as the Titans led 19-0 at the time.
Liddle’s shovel pass to Mason Blasco resulted in a 10-yard touchdown pass as the Titans led 25-0. The Titans would cap off the first half scoring as a Liddle shovel pass to Lockett went for a 40-yard score. Bruner then ran it up the middle for the extra point try as the Titans led 32-0 at the half.
Brockway got on the board to start the third quarter as Nolan Konyndyk scored on a 1-yard run as the point after try failed and Treasure Lake led 32-6.
Lockett immediately answered with a 50-yard kick return touchdown and led 38-6.
Konyndyk scored his second TD of the day for Brockway — this one a 5-yard run as Reed Preston scored on the point after run as Brockway trailed 38-13.
A 60-yard Konyndyk TD run capped off the JV scoring and with a failed conversion try on the extra point, Treasure Lake finished off the game with a 38-19 win.
Treasure Lake JVs move to 4-0 while Brockway falls to 1-3.
After the JV game, players, cheerleaders and coaches from both teams participated in a memorial ceremony in remembrance of all those impacted by the 9/11 tragedies and then a Bible reading (Jeremiah 29:11) — accompanied by a moment of silence in support of Karns City QB Mason Martin.
Once the varsity game got going, it was all Treasure Lake in the 43-0 romp of the Bears. The very first play from scrimmage saw Sean Micale score on a 68-yard run as it was followed by Logan Sallows’ kick for the 8-0 lead.
A 74-yard QB keeper by Avery Ott was the next score as a Sallows kick made it 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Treasure Lake’s only score of the second quarter was a 34-yard run by Sallows. A blocked PAT gave the Titans a 22-0 halftime lead.
Micale notched another TD to start the third quarter — this one on a 64-yard run as a Sallows PAT made it 30-0. Remy Helm got the next touchdown on a 43-yard counter play and a Sallows run on the conversion made it 37-0.
The Titans capped off the scoring with a final touchdown in the fourth quarter as Noah Brackman took a 32-yard run to the house. The missed PAT set the final at 43-0.
Treasure Lake varsity is now 2-2 on the year while Brockway falls to 0-4.
Brockway hosts Brookville on Saturday while Treasure Lake plays at DuBois.