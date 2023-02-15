BROOKVILLE — They could hardly miss.
The Brookville Raiders, that is, and it was exactly what they were looking for in their regular-season finale in a non-conference matchup with Tyrone.
It was a battle of league champions as the D9 champion Raiders handed the Mountain League champion Tyrone Golden Eagles a 63-42 loss Tuesday night.
Next up for the 19-2 Raiders: the D9 Class 3A Championship game against Moniteau next Tuesday at a site to be determined.
“I thought we shot the ball really well, passed the ball and worked it around well. I think it was a great team win,” said Raiders assistant coach Bud Baughman, who ran the team with assistant Ben Pete with a sick head coach Dalton Park watching at home.
Hardly miss? No question. The Raiders burned the nets at a rate of 66 percent, making 27 of 41 shots from the floor. Three players reached double figures with Clayton Cook and Noah Peterson each scoring 16 points and Jack Pete finishing with 12. Cook made it another double-double effort with 12 rebounds to go along with four blocked shots.
After trailing 2-0 at the outset, the Raiders led the rest of the way, 18-8 by the end of the first quarter thanks to an 11-4 run that put the game into double figures the rest of the night.
The Raiders led 35-21 at halftime and by as many as 25 points at 59-34 following two Peterson free throws with 4:35 left in the fourth quarter.
While Park was missing from the Raiders bench, the game plan was already set and the Raiders’ ability to force 14 turnovers and contain a physical inside game led by Tyrone football standout Ross Gampe keyed the win.
“It’s a testament to Dalton’s teaching,” Baughman said. “We really didn’t miss too much because all the coaching goes on before the game. All we have to do is go out plug it in and finish.”
The 6-foot-5 all-state senior tight end Gampe, who caught six passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 30-0 win over the Raiders last fall, scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, but Cook held his own despite giving up a little size in the post.
“I thought we shared the ball well and I think it got them out of position a few times and we capitalized, either a wide-open three or dumping it in,” Baughman said.
NOTES: The Raiders will play Moniteau for the D-9 title. The winner could meet the Pittsburgh City League (District 8) in a District 5/8/9 Sub-Regional semifinal if D-8 sends a team. Last year it didn’t and the Raiders advanced to the regional final where they lost to Chestnut Ridge with both teams still earning trips to states. It’s not known yet what D-8 may or may not do, but its Class 3A teams are Perry (5-15) and Westinghouse (0-15), both with lopsided losing records. If D-8 doesn’t send, the D-9 champion punches a ticket to states before playing a sub-regional final game against the D-5 champion, either Chestnut Ridge or Bedford.
BROOKVILLE 63, TYRONE 42
Score By Quarters
Tyrone 8 13 13 8 — 42
Brookville 18 17 16 12 — 63
Tyrone –42
Ashton Walk 1 0-0 2, Andrew Escala 1 0-0 3, Zac LeGars 2 1-2 6, Ross Gampe 5 2-2 12, Dravyn Crowell 3 2-2 8, Sam Crilly 3 0-0 7, Eli Woomer 0 2-2 2, Kendall Lehner 1 0-0 2, Brayden Parsons 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-8 42.
Brookville –63
Kellan Haines 3 0-0 8, Noah Peterson 6 2-8 16, Jack Pete 5 2-6 12, Clayton Cook 8 0-0 16, Connor Marshall 4 1-1 9, Isaac Hetrick 1 0-0 2, Caleb Kornbau 0 0-0 0, Jake Semeyn 0 0-0 0, Carter Mackins 0 0-0 0, Zayden Jordan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 5-9 63.
3-pointers: Tyrone 3 (Escala, LeGars, Crilly), Brookville 4 (Haines 2, Peterson 2).