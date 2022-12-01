BROOKVILLE — Year 21 for Brookville Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell opens Friday against North Clarion.
For Powell’s team, it’ll be a matter of replacing 70 percent of its scoring to graduation.
Three players return from the playing rotation of last year’s 8-12 team — senior forward Reggan Olson, and junior guards Kerstyn Davie and Eden Wonderling.
“For this to come in a year where we have two weeks of preseason instead of the usual three, this will be the toughest year because we have a lot of new faces,” said Powell. “We’re going to lean heavily on those couple of juniors and that senior who’s dressed varsity for four years.”
Wonderling is the leading returning scorer and rebounder at 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. She also shared the team lead in steals with 45.
“What we need out of Eden is her ability to score other than in the open floor and we’ve worked really hard on her ability to score in the half-court,” Powell said. “We know she’s quick and athletic and need her to score that way.
Davie (2.7 ppg.) and Olson (1.1 ppg.), the team’s lone senior, also got playing time. Powell will need the trio to step up while looking for more significant contributions from juniors Bentley Hughey and Mara Bowser, who both saw limited varsity action.
“We’re going to lean on Kerstyn to handle the defensive pressure, because we’re going to get pressure this year, there’s no doubt about it,” Powell said. “Our league is really strong this year and we’re going to need to be able to handle teams and their pressure defense.”
Olson will look to bolster the team’s inside game and it’s an undersized roster, which would also include junior forwards Bentley Hughey and Mara Bowser, who both saw limited varsity action last year as well as junior guard Hannah Lundgren.
From there, Powell is looking at a group of players with zero varsity experience, including junior Bella Pangallo, sophomore Lacy Silvis and a group of seven freshmen led by Samantha Whitling, Kaida Yoder and Hannah Geer.
“There’s a lot of speed there and athleticism and we really need to see improvement as the year goes and they’re going to be thrown right into the fire early on,” Powell said.
With the inexperienced roster, Powell knows for sure that it’s what his team is doing by the end of the year more than anything.
“The key is patience, however we can’t get down after tough games and losses,” said Powell, who will be assisted by Kaitlyn and Jim Hill once again. “Our league schedule is brutal with Elk County Catholic, Punxsutawney, St. Marys and DuBois having a ton of kids returning and then you throw in North Clarion to start the season along with all the other non-conference games and it becomes a very difficult schedule.
“So it’s the old adage of one game at a time and needing to have some amnesia and just learn from the season. The goal is to be better than what we are at the beginning of the season and if that allows us to get into a three-team Class 3A playoff with Karns City and Punxsutawney, then that would be the goal.”
ROSTER
Senior: Reggan Olson. Juniors: Eden Wonderling, Kerstyn Davie, Hannah Lundgren, Bentley Hughey, Bella Pangallo, Mara Bowser. Sophomore: Lacy Silvis. Freshmen: Samantha Whitling, Kaida Yoder, Hannah Geer, Haleigh Lundgren, Julie Rinker, Laela Kammerdeiner, Bailey Hammerle.