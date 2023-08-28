DUBOIS — The Treasure Lake junior varsity squad made it two wins in two weeks to open the season Saturday, besting visiting Brookville, 44-32, at Laird Field.
The game was far more lopsided than the final score might indicate, as the host Titans jumped out to an 18-0 lead less than five minutes in and started subbing by the end of the first quarter against a Lumberjacks squad low on numbers for the contest.
Treasure Lake’s largest lead of the game was 24-0 late in the first quarter as it ripped off several big scoring plays in all three phases of the game. Six of the Titans’ seven touchdowns were 21 yards or longer, with four being more than 50 yards.
All those big plays, which included two kickoff and interception return for a touchdown, meant the Titan offense didn’t spend much time on the field as it ran just 23 plays for 119 total yards in finding the end zone for times.
Conversely, Brookville ran double the number of plays (50-23) as the Titans and finished with a huge advantage in total yards (306-119) on a day where the final score wasn’t indicative of how the game went.
That’s because Brookville did the majority of that damage when the Treasure Lake reserves were in on defense. The Lumberjacks got back within two scores a couple times in the game but the Titans always had an answer to never let Brookville back into the game completely.
In fact, Brookville ran at least one offensive series with just players nine players (11 is usual number) in the game, and the Titans countered with just nine players on defense when that happened to help even the playing field even though it wasn’t required. The Titans rotated their starters in and out over the final 30-plus minutes of the matchup.
Treasure Lake opened the game with a bang, scoring twice in the opening minute to grab a 12-0 lead before some fans were even settled into their seats.
Titan Landon Liddle ran the opening kickoff back 69 yards for a score, then Treasure Lake recovered a Brookville fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Jordan Lockett took a handoff on the next play and rumbled 32 yards to paydirt to make it 12-0 just 57 seconds into the game. Both Titan extra point tries failed.
The Treasure Lake defense then forced a quick turnover on downs thanks to a big sack by Lockett on fourth down.
The Titans got the ball at the Lumberjacks’ 35 and proceeded to put together a six-play scoring drive. Brezlin Bruner and Colton Michaux jump-started the drive with runs of eight and 11 yards, respectively, before Liddle capped things with a 6-yard TD run on an end around to make it 18-0 with 5:03 left in the opening quarter.
The teams then traded positions, with the Titans losing a fumbles in between a pair of Lumberjack possessions. Treasure Lake ultimately got the ball back at the Brookville 23 following a turnover on downs, and Bruner scored on a 21-yard run two plays later to push the Titans’ lead to 24-0 with four seconds left in the first quarter.
Brookville finally found some traction offensively in the second quarter and went to the air to do so. The Lumberjacks scored on all three of their second-quarter possessions.
The first was a quick three-play drive that saw Walker Lindermith hit Emmett Kriner for 20 yards, then Jaxson McKinney for a 27-yard touchdown. Noah Kniseley added the extra-point run to make it 24-7.
After a four-and-out by the Titans in Brookville territory after a nice kick return, Brookville marched 63-yards on 10 plays.
Bentley Myers and Lindermuth each had 10-yard runs early in the drive, then Lindermuth ripped off a 12-yard run. The Lumberjacks eventually faced third-and-5 at the Titans’ 20, and Lindermuth hit Kriner on a crossing route and he did the rest and outran the Titan defense to the left corner of the end zone to make it 24-13 with 3:14 left in the first half.
Any momentum Brookville thought it had built was promptly taken away as Lockett ripped off a 54-yard touchdown run on the next offensive play for Treasure Lake. Michaux hauled in the extra point pass from Liddle. Lockett had two carries for 86 yards and a pair of scores in the game.
A deep kickoff backed the Lumberjacks up at their 13, but Brookville didn’t end the half quietly.
A 16-yard catch by Kriner on third-and-12 to extend the drive before he ended the half in thrilling fashion with a 65-yard touchdown catch on another crossing route. Kriner outran the defense once again to score with no time on the clock as the Lumberjacks went to the break trailing 31-19.
Kriner enjoyed a big day, as he had four catches for 121 yards and two scores.
Brookville was never able to crack that two-score deficit in the second half though.
Liddle made sure of that early in the third, as he picked off a Lindermuth pass on the first drive of the second half and raced 58 yards the other way for a touchdown to extend the Titan lead to 37-19.
The score stayed that way into the fourth before the Lumberjacks scored on the third play of the quarter on a broken play.
Lindermuth tracked down a bad shotgun snap and broke a couple tackles near the line of scrimmage before racing 37 yards for a score. Kniseley’s extra-point run made it an 11-point game at 37-26 with 7:58 to play,
Treasure Lake again had a quick response, as MJ Varacallo returned the ensuing kickoff 56 yards for a score. Lockett added the extra-point as the Titans went up 44-26.
Varacallo then recovered a loose football on the kickoff, but the Titans quickly gave the ball back to the Lumberjacks on a fumble.
Brookville put together one last scoring drive in the final 4:53 that ended when Lindermuth hit Holt Emery for a 38-yard touchdown with 30 seconds remaining to set the final at 44-32. Lindermuth finished 13 of 23 for 225 yards with four TDs and one interception and also had 83 yards rushing with a touchdown.
Treasure Lake (2-0) is back in action Saturday at home against St. Marys (1-1), while Brookville (1-1) plays at DuBois (0-2).
TREASURE LAKE 44,
BROOKVILLE 32
Score by Quarters
Brookville 0 19 0 13 — 32
Treasure Lake 24 7 6 7 — 44
First Quarter
TL—Landon Liddle 69 kickoff return (run failed), 9:43.
TL—Jordan Lockett 32 run (pass failed), 9:29.
TL— Landon Liddle 6 run (run failed), 5:03.
TL—Brezlin Bruner 21 run (run failed), 0:04.
Second Quarter
BV—Jaxson McKinney 27 pass from Walker Lindermuth (Noah Kniseley run), 8:30.
BV—Emmet Kriner 20 pass from Walker Lindermuth (run failed), 3:14.
TL—Jordan Lockett 54 run (Colton Michaux pass from Landon Liddle), 3:00.
BV—Emmet Kriner 65 pass from Walker Lindermuth (run failed), 0:00.
Third Quarter
TL—Landon Liddle 58 interception return (pass failed), 7:03.
Fourth Quarter
BV—Walker Lindermuth 37 run (Noah Kniseley run), 7:58.
TL—MJ Varacallo 56 kickoff return (Jordan Lockett run), 7:42).
BV—Holt Emery 38 pass from Walker Lindermuth (pass failed), 0:30.
BV TL
First downs 14 5
Rushes-yards 27-81 22-118
Comp-Att-Int 13-23-1 0-1-0
Passing Yards 225 0
Total Plays-Yards 50-306 23-119
Fumbles-Lost8-2 3-2
Punts 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-20 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brookville—Walker Lindermuth 12-83, Jaxson McKinney 2-(-4), Noah Kniseley 3-11, Emmett Kriner 1-2, Bentley Myers 1-10, Holt Emery 2-9, Team 6-(-30)
Treasure Lake—Jordan Lockett 2-86, Brezlin Bruner 5-34, Landon Liddle 1-6, Colton Michaux 5-6, Grayson Ross 1-7, Anthony Howard 3-1, Hunter Hendricks 2-(-16) Team 3-(-6).
PASSING
Brookville—Walker Lindermuth 13 of 23, 225 yards, 4 TDs, 1 Int.
Treasure Lake—Landon Liddle 0 of 1.
RECEIVING
Brookville—Emmett Kriner 4-121, Jaxson McKinney 4-40, Holt Emery 2-41, Noah Kniseley 2-8, Bentley Myers 1-15.
Treasure Lake—None.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brookville—None.
Treasure Lake—Landon Liddle.