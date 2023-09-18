DUBOIS — The Treasure Lake varsity squad used a balanced rushing attack coupled with a strong defensive effort to shutout the DuBois Renegades, 35-0, Saturday afternoon at EJ Mansell Stadium.
DuBois actually controlled the opening quarter, running 14 plays to the Titans’ five, while getting a huge interception in the end zone by Carsen Delaney on a ball tipped by teammate Brogan Hoare to halt a Treasure Lake drive.
Unfortunately for the Renegades, they also came up empty on a pair of possessons, turning the ball over on downs twice. DuBois did a big okay after Delaney’s pick as Brycen Buzard hit Kody Knisley on a 48-yard pass play to flip the field, with Lohan Sallows running down Knisley to make a touchdown saving tackle.
The play loomed large early, as DuBois turned the ball over on downs four plays later at the Titans 29.
The game promptly changed four plays later as Sean Micale took a toss left and raced 59 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter to give Treasure Lake a lead after the extra point kick was blocked.
Micale’s TD run fired up the Titan sideline and promptly gave them all the momentum. And before you knew it, the Titans were up 20-0 before the break — scoring on three straight possessions while forcing the Renegades into back-to-back turnover on downs on a pair of 4-play drives.
Micale closed out the half with a key interception at the Titan 25, ripping the ball away from Knisley as they battled for a pass in the closing moments after the Renegades had finally picked up a couple first downs and were threatening.
One kneel down sent the game to the half with the Titans up 20-0, and DuBois never threatened again as the Treasure Lake defense held the Renegades to just six total yards on 13 plays in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Titans added two more scores — one in each quarter after the break — to win going away. Treasure Lake finished with a 252-91 advantage in total yards, including an astounding 237-(-35) edged on the ground. In fact, DuBois collected more than half of its total yards on the one big pass play to Knisley in the opening quarter.
Knisley finished with four catches for 60 yards, while Buzard was 19 of 29 passing for 126 yards and an interception for the Renegades.
Micale led the Treasure Lake ground attack with seven carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Avery Ott had six totes for 42 yards and two scores himself, while Locke Lander added a late 7-yard TD run in the fourth to set the final score. Lander was one of six Titans to run for 10 or more yards in the matchup.
DuBois (1-4) came to play in the first quarter and held the Titans (3-2) scoreless in the opening 10 minutes, thans in large part to Delaney’s pick in the end zone on Treasure Lake’s lone possession of the first quarter.
However, Micale quickly changed things early in the second when he ripped off the 59-yard TD run to make it 6-0 just over two minutes in.
The Titan defense then stood tall, getting a turnover on downs at the DuBois 38. The Renegades looked to get a big play of their own, dripping Micale for a 9-yard loss on second down. However, Micale got 12 yards right back before rumbling for 14 more on fourth-and-1 to put the Titans at the 14..
Ott did the rest from there, running for 13 yards before powered in from the 1 on a QB keeper. Logan Sallows booted a 2-point kick to put the Titans up 14-0 with 3:36 remaining in the half.
Treasure Lake wasn’t done in the half though, getting another turnover on downs in jut four plays — this one at the DuBois 23 following an intentional grounding penalty.
The Titans needed just two plays to find the end zone on a third straight drive as Ott scored on an 8-yard run to give the Titans a 20-0 lead with 1:44 on the clock.
The DuBois offense then showed some signs of life, as catches of 8 and 5 yards by Knisley and Brogan Hoare finally netted a first down in the final minute. Delaney then made a leaping grab for 15 yards to put the ball at the Titan 29.
However, Micale then came up with his interception to end DuBois’ hopes of ending the half on a high note.
The Treasure Lake defense then completely took over in the second half and stopped the Renegades from doing anything offensively.
The Titans got the ball to start the third quarter and promptly put together a 7-play, 43-yard scoring drive to make it 28-0.
Sallows jump-started that drive with a 9-yard run, while Micale capped it with a 22-yard touchdown scamper on a toss play to the right with 6:18 left in the third. Sallows added the kick.
DuBois did keep the Titans off the scoreboard for more thsn 11 minutes of game action after that in the second half, but Treasure Lake had one more score in it after Micale recovered a fumble early in the fourth at the DuBois 31.
Seven straight runs ate up 4:03 off the clock before Lander punctuated the drive with a 7-yard touchdown with 4:04 to play. Liam Wolfgang powered his way in on the extra-point to set the final at 35-0.
Treasure Lake travels to Punxsutawney this week, while DuBois hosts Johnsonburg.
TREASURE LAKE 35, DUBOIS 0
Score by Quarters
T. Lake 0 20 8 7 — 35
DuBois 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
TL—Sean Micale (kick blocked), 7:34.
TL—Avery Ott 1 run (Logan Sallows kick), 3:36.
TL—Avery Ott 8 run (kick failed), 1:44.
Third Quarter
TL—Sean Micale 22 run (Logan Sallows kick), 6:18.
Fourth Quarter
TL—Locke Lander 7 run (Liam Wolfgang run), 4:04.
TL D
First downs 13 5
Rushes-yards 39-237 12-(-35)
Comp-Att-Int 1-2-1 19-29-1
Passing Yards 15 126
Total Plays-Yards 42-252 41-91
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 3-1
Punts 0-0 1-33
Penalties-Yards 3-25 4-39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Treasure Lake—Sean Micale 7-106, Avery Ott 6-41, Logan Sallows 4-23, Noah Brackman 6-28, Locke Lander 5-10, Remy Helm 5-30, Liam Wolfgang 3-3, Dylan Colbey 1-(-1), Team 1-(-4).
DuBois—Brogan Hoare 3-7, Erick Larock 4-(-8), Brycen Buzard 4-(-29), Carsen Delaney 1-(-5).
PASSING
Treasure Lake—Avery Ott 1 of 2, 15 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
DuBois—Brycen Buzard 19 of 29, 126 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Treasure Lake—Noah Brackman 1-15.
DuBois—Kody Knisley 4-60, Brogan Hoare 8-40, Levi Strong 3-3, Carsen Delaney 3-22, Eric Larock 1-1.
INTERCEPTIONS
Treasure Lake—Sean Micale.
DuBois—Carsen Delaney,