The Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association (PaHSSBCA) released its 2023 All-State teams on Thursday, and the Tri-County Area was well represented as 14 local players garnered honors across four different classifications.
The local contingent of All-State players was headlined by four First Team selections — DuBois Central Catholic juniors Jessy Frank (catcher) and Kayley Risser (outfield) and the Elk County Catholic junior duo of Lucy Klawuhn (shortstop) and Emily Mourer (designated player) — all of whom are Class A honorees.
All but Klawuhn were All-State Second Team selections a year ago at those same positions.
Frank, who played shortstop as a freshman, has become a stalwart behind the plate for the Lady Cardinals the past two seasons. She enjoyed a strong junior season that saw her hit .479 (34-for-71) with 21 RBIs, 34 runs, four doubles and three triples.
As for Risser, she has been the anchor of the DCC outfield in center for three seasons now and reached the 100-hit milestone as a junior in DCC’s last game of the season. All told, she hit .507 (37-for-73) with 24 RBIs, 38 runs, 5 doubles, a triple and a homer.
Klawuhn and Mourer were among the area’s top power hitters this season, with Mourer earned All-State honors at DP because of her hitting prowess despite being ECC’s pitcher.
Klawuhn posted a .535 (38-for-71) with 28 RBIs, 41 runs and 18 extra-base hits (6 doubles, 3 triples, 9 homers).
As for Mourer, she hit .569 (41-for-72) with 40 RBIs, 9 runs and 23 extra-base hits (11 doubles, 4 triples, 8 home runs). She also went 16-5 in the circle with 120 strikeouts and a 3.08 ERA in 113 2/3 innings of work.
The area also had two Second Team selections in Class A, as DCC sophomore Kali Franklin (shortstop) and ECC senior Gabby Weisner (outfield) were honored at their respective positions.
Franklin posted a .500 average (39-for-78) with 22 RBIs, 41 runs and 14 extra-base hits (7 doubles, 3 triples, 4 homers), while Weisner hit .459 (34-for-74) with 21 RBIs, 28 runs scored and seven doubles and three home runs.
The Tri-County Area had eight other All-State honorees outside of Class A — all of whom garnered Second Team accolades in their respective classifications.
DuBois had two All-State Second Team picks in Class 5A in senior Gabby Gulvas (utility player) and junior Morgan Pasternak (outfield), who was Second Team pick a year ago as well.
Gulvas, who largely played shortstop this season but played some in center field, finished her Lady Beaver career with another strong year. She hit .433 (29-for-67) with 16 RBIs, 23 runs and 10 extra-base hits (5 doubles, 3 triples, 2 homers).
Pasternak, one of the best all-around outfielders in District 9, put together a stellar junior campaign that was impacted late by an elbow injury after being hit by a pitch. She posted a .442 average (23-for-52) with a 24 RBIs, 24 runs scored and 11 extra-base hits (2 doubles, 6 triples, 3 homers).
St. Marys landed an area-best five All-State selections in Class 4A as seniors Kendall Young (pitcher), Olivia Eckels (second base) and Lindsey Reiter (first base), junior Gianna Surra (catcher) and freshman Avery Eckels (designated player) all received Second Team honors.
Young closed out her stellar Lady Dutch career with an impressive senior season that saw her go 13-2 in the circle with a minuscule 0.84 ERA in 83 1/3 innings. She recorded 145 strikeouts while walking just nine batters.
Young, who finished second in school history in career strikeouts (537), also hit .490 (24-for-49) this season with 11 RBIs, four runs scored, four doubles and a home run.
Young was a First Team selection as a junior and landed on the Second Team as a sophomore.
Like Young, Olivia Eckels was a staple in the Lady Dutch lineup since Day 1 as a sophomore. She wrapped up her career with a big senior season — one that saw her post a .429 average (27-for-63) with 20 RBIs, 27 runs and eight doubles.
Reiter closed out her Lady Dutch career with a strong senior season, hitting .435 (20-for-46) with 17 RBIs, 16 runs and six doubles.
As for Surra, she has come into her own behind the plate for the Lady Dutch and forged a strong battery with Young for St. Marys. She finished the year with a .368 average (21-for-57) with 21 RBIs, 10 runs, three doubles, a triple and home run.
Avery Eckels put together a strong freshman season for the Lady Dutch as she hit .429 (18-for-42) with 13 RBIs, nine runs and three doubles.
The area’s final All-State honoree this year was Johnsonburg sophomore Natalie Dunworth, who landed on the Class A Second Team at shortstop.
Dunworth posted a .464 average (32-for-69) with 22 RBIs, 27 runs scored and 12 extra-base hits (3 doubles, 4 triples, 5 homers). Dunworth was a Second Team pick a year ago an utility player.
This year’s PaHSSBCA All-State team were selected by the organization’s All-State committee after more than 550 nominations were submitted by high school coaches and media members across the state.
A first team and second team were then voted on and chosen for each of the six classifications. In addition, the committee also voted on the following awards: Overall PA Player of the Year, Overall PA Pitcher of the Year, and a Player and Pitcher of the Year in each of the six classifications.
Stats from the regular season were largely used to select those teams and major awards.
The committee added a Special Recognition Courage Award to honor players who have overcome major adversity this high school softball season. This year there are four honorees for our first annual Courage Award — Kaya Hannon (Tunkhannock), McKenzie hannon (Tunkhannock), Carys McConnell (Carmichaels) and Mia Bandieramonte (Hempfield Area).
All four of those girl’s fathers passed away prior to the 2023 high school softball season.