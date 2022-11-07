HERSHEY — For the second year in a row, the Tri-County Area saw three area girls take home medals from the PIAA Cross Country Championships — with the Elk County Catholic junior duo of Grace Neubert and Sophia Bille doing so in Class A in back-to-back years Saturday in Hershey.
St. Marys sophomore Gabby Pistner joined the ECC duo as a state medalist, winning hers in Class 2A to end a short 1-year medal drought for the Lady Dutch.
Neubert and Bille — coming off a dominant showing at the D-9 Championships last weekend where they finished first and second, respectively — got off to the necessary strong start Saturday at the Parkview Cross Country Course behind the Giant Center and ran out from the get-go.
Both were in the Top 12 at the first mile marker, with Bille joining Neubert in the Top 10 by the second mile.
Neubert got as high as third at one of the monitored checkpoints before crossing the finish line in sixth place in 20:11 for her second PIAA medal. She was 12 seconds behind bronze medalist Willow Myers of Mercer. Neubert finished fifth a year ago with a very similar time of 20:13.
As for Bille, she maintained that ninth-place standing from the second mile marker and finished there with a time of 20:26 for her second state medal — six seconds out of eighth and 20 seconds behind her teammate. That finish was eight spots higher than 2021 when Bille was 17th in 20:41.10.
Neubert and Bille, coupled with two other Top 75 finishes by sophomore Gianna Bille and junior Sami Straub, helped power the Lady Crusaders to a fifth-place team finish with 164 points, just four behind fourth-place Winchester Thurston.
Elk County, which was sixth a year ago with a 190, actually had the top two best finishers amongst the teams competing for PIAA gold on Saturday.
Notre Dame-Green Pond edged out Montrose for the team title on a tiebreaker after both schools finished with 78 points. York Catholic was third at 141.
Gianna Bille finished 33rd (21:55) in her second trip to states, while Straub was 71st (22:34). The duo kind of flipped where they finished a year ago. Bille made a huge jump from 80th as a freshman, while cutting 18 seconds off her time, wile Straub was 33rd as a sophomore.
Junior Katie Petrosky closed out the Lady Crusaders scoring with a 205th-place finish (26:19). Junior Isabella Macer (246th, 29:42) and senior Caitlyn Vollmer (255th, 33:54) also competed for ECC.
Beyond the Lady Crusaders in Class A, the area’s best finisher was Brookvilles sophomore Erika Doolittle, who crossed the line in 74th (22;39), while Clarion-Limestone freshman Adisen Jackson was 85th in 22:56. Brookville senior Anna Fiscus was 160th (24:45), with Brockway sophomore Zoe Puhala not far behind in 163rd (24:50).
The Class A gold medalist was Moravian Academy freshman Virginia Kraus, who crossed the line in 19:54.
Up in Class 2A, Pistner, the two-time D-9 champ, was in search of her first state medal after narrowly missing out on one a year ago when she finished 28th as a freshman — 3.9 seconds out of the 25th and final medal position.
She assured that didn’t happen this year as she got out to a strong start like Neubert and Bille in the Class A race. Pistner was 14th after the first mile and 12th at the second mile marker, and eventually crossed the finish line in that 12th spot in 20:15.80 to land on the podium for the first time in Hershey.
Pistner’s time was just four seconds faster than a year ago, though, showing the strength of the Class 2A field as she jumped 16 spots despite running a similar time.
Teammates Raechel Braun and Christina Frontz — a sophomore and freshman, respectively — also enjoyed strong performances in their first trip to states.
Braun ran in the Top 40 all race long en route to placing 37th with a time of 21:03.50, which was 23 seconds or so out of the medals. Frontz also got off to a strong start and sat in 44th after the opening mile but started to fade a little from there before crossing the line 73rd (21:51.10).
That trio helped fuel St. Marys to seventh-place team finish (187) out of 20 teams in Class 2A. Cathedral Prep won another tight team battle for gold, besting Danville by four points, 111-115. Montour (119) and Beaver Area (120) were a close third and fourth.
Sophomores Mary Defilippi (133rd, 22:52) and Lucia Hayes (149th, 23:16) rounded out the Lady Dutch’s team scoring, while junior Kelsie Bellotti (163rd, 23:28) and sophomore Paige Bauer (181st, 24:11.40) also competed. Hayes and Bellotti were 177th and 179th, respectively, last year and Bauer’s 249th after dropping nearly four minutes off her time. It’s was Defilippi’s first run in Hershey.
The only other local runner to compete in Class 2A was Punxsutawney senior Jordann Hicks, who placed 114th with a time of 22:30.40. Hicks was 164th a year ago with a similar time.
Brownsville senior Jolena Quarzo won the Class 2A gold medal in 18:11.30.
The girls’ portion the PIAA Championships closed out Saturday with a trio of runners — juniors Morgan Roemer, Sidney Beers and Morgan King — competing in Hershey for the second straight year in the Class 3A race.
Roemer, fresh off winning an individual title at the District 8/9/10 Subregional Championships, made her third trip to states still seeking an elusive PIAA medal.
Unfortunately for the Lady Beaver, that search will carry over to his senior year despite posting her best-ever finish on the Parkview Course during the state meet as she crossed the line in 37th place with a time of 20:22.60.
Roemer’s time was just .30 seconds slower than a year ago when she finished 63rd. She was 44th as a freshman when she ran 32 seconds slower than her time of 20:20.30 in 2021.
She found herself in 40th in a decent-size pack of runners after the opening mile Saturday, and remained in that pack, which appeared to thin out some, at the two mile marker and sat in 38th.
Roemer was able to pick up one more spot at the finish line, but still found herself 30 seconds out the final medal spot captured by State College senior Amy Devan (19:52). Pine-Richland senior Natalie McLean won the Class 3A gold medal in 18:46.10.
Beers finished 143rd (22:04), while King was 161st (22:22.10). Beers improved 26 spots from a year ago despite running 15.4 seconds slower, while King jumped 50 spots after running 15 seconds faster. King was 101st as a freshman in the smaller COVID-impacted field of 2020.