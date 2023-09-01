ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic defense put up a valiant effort for three- quarters, but seven turnovers proved too much for the Crusaders to overcome as visiting Moniteau came away with a 34-14 victory in Thursday night football action at Dutch Country Stadium.
Despite all those turnovers, and several other broken plays because of snap issues, Elk County was still only down one score at 22-14 late in the third quarter.
That’s when Moniteau turned ECC’s sixth turnover — an interception by Ashton Grossman — into a 35-yard scoring drive capped by a 13-yard touchdown catch by Logan Campbell on a swing play that put the Warriors up 28-14 with 1:59 left in the third.
Campbell’s touchdown, one of four on the night for the Warrior, gave Moniteau some breathing room that ultimately proved to be the difference. Campbell added a 5-yard TD run with 1:38 to play to punctuate a 67-yard scoring march following a muffed punt by ECC (7th and final turnover) to help the Warriors win going away 341-14, in a game much closer than that score might indicate.
Moniteau also didn’t help itself as the Warriors turned the ball over three times themselves and allowed a sack in the end zone for a safety.
Campbell was one of two Warriors tp go over the century mark on the ground in the win. He had 15 carries for 108 yards and two scores and also caught four passes for 79 yards and two more TDs. Teammate Kole Scott posted 121 yards on 13 totes and also had 2 grabs for 13 yards and a score.
All told, Moniteau outgained ECC 331-95 in total yards, including 202-25 on the ground. Elk County mustered just those 25 yards despite Noah Cherry having 14 carries for 46 yards himself.
Elk County forced a quick three-and-out to start the game but gave the ball right back to Moniteu at the Crusader 18 on a fumble.
The Warriors needed four plays to score, with Trent Beachem hitting Scott for a 12-yard TD on a fourth-and-7 play. Grossman’s extra point made 7-0 with just over seven minutes left in the opening quarter.
Elk County answered right back though, as Cherry fielded the ensuing kickoff and raced 75 yards to paydirt. Wil Wortman’s extra point was blocked though, as Moniteau maintained a slim 7-6 advantage.
The teams then traded punts before the Warriors put together a 89-play, 56-yard scoring drive around the quarter change.
Campbell had a key 6-yard run on third down to extend the drive late in the first quarter. Moniteau then appeared to score on the opening play of the second quarter on a 14-yard pass by Beachem to Scott, but a holding penalty negated the touchdown.
That only momentarily slowed down the Warriors, as Campbell caught a middle screen on the ensuing play and fumbled 24 yards for a touchdown. Beachem finished 12 of 19 passing for 129 yards and three TDs.
A bad snap looked to doom the extra point, but holder Matthew Baptiste picked it up and ran for the 2-point conversion to make it 15-6 just 17 seconds into the second period.
The remainder of the quarter proved to be a turnover fest, with both teams handing it over to the opposition twice.
The last of those turnovers saw Brendin Sankey pick off ECC quarterback Charlie Geci deep in Warrior territory at the 5 to halt a Crusader scoring opportunity.
Elk County got points anyway two plays later as Alex Gahr and a teammate sacked Beachem in the end zone for a safey to make it 15-8 with 1:08 remaining in the half.
Moniteau was then forced to kickoff to ECC, and the Crusaders wasted little time scoring again as Geci hit Wortman in stride on a seam route for a 37-yard touchdown on the first play of the ensuing drive.
Cherry then appeared to run in the 2-point play to put ECC up 16-15, but a penalty negated the play. Elk County elected to kick it then, and Wortman’s attempt was blocked for a second time in the game as Moniteau took a slim 15-14 lead to the half.
The Warriors nearly added to that advantage, driving from its own 20 to the ECC in just three plays in the final 55 seconds before the Crusaders stuffed Scott on a run on the final play of the half.
Elk County still looked to have the momentum going into the break but promptly turned it over on the first drive of the second half as Blaine Jamison picked off Geci.
The Elk defense stood tall though, and Moniteau averted disaster when their punter tracked down a bad snap at least got off a 10-yard kick. The Crusaders got the ball at the Moniteau 30 but couldn’t capitalize as a bad snap eventually doomed a 40-yard field goal try by Wortman.
Campbell promptly ripped off a 65-yard touchdown run, with Grossman’s PAT putting the Warriors up eight at 22-14 with 7:53 on the third quarter clock.
A series of mistakes ensued as the teams traded turnovers. Jamison and Grossman collected interceptions for the Warriors, while Geci recovered a Moniteau fumble in between. Geci finished just 3 of 16 passing for 70 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions.
Moniteau came out of that stretch with the ball at the ECC 35 and put together a 6-play scoring drive to go up two scores on Campbell’s 13-yard TD catch late in the third.
That score have the Warriors the breathing room they needed to hold off the Crusaders and improve to 1-1. Moniteau hosts Cameron County nexr Friday night.
Elk County Catholic fell to 0-2 and makes the trip to Bucktail next Friday.