Elk County Catholic’s Frankie Smith, shown in action earlier this season vs. Otto-Eldred, had an interception return touchdown and a punt return touchdown in the first 2:45 of last week’s game against Sheffield, which saw ECC take a 57-0 win. The Crusaders will play the Terrors again on Friday night for a chance for ECC to get to 5-0.

 File photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

Heading into week 5 of the high school football season, there are two Tri-County Area teams looking to get to 5-0.

