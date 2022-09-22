Heading into week 5 of the high school football season, there are two Tri-County Area teams looking to get to 5-0.
Elk County Catholic and Redbank Valley got to 4-0 last week in a couple of routs.
The Crusaders rolled over Sheffield, 57-0, on Friday night as ECC had 296 rushing yards as a team. They’ll look to get to 5-0 by playing week 1 opponent Otto-Eldred, as they picked up a 35-30 win then.
Redbank Valley then beat previously unbeaten Keystone, 42-7, in a game that saw the Bulldogs have PIAA’s Mercy Rule running for the entire second half. To get to 5-0, the Bulldogs will travel to Ridgway to take on an Elkers team that’s looking for its first win.
The other five games on tap for this week include 2-2 Punxsutawney traveling to 3-1 St. Marys, DuBois (3-1) hosting Brookville (1-3), Clearfield (3-1) hosting Penns Valley (3-1), Curwensville (2-2) traveling to Everett (0-4) and Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. matinee of Brockway (2-2) at Port Allegany (3-1).
All games with the exception of the Brockway/Port Allegany contest are slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.
Here is a closer look at this week’s contests:
Friday’s Games
Redbank Valley (4-0)
at Ridgway (0-4)
The Bulldogs have parlayed its state runner-up run last season into another successful year in 2022. Last week, the Bulldogs were down 7-0 minutes into its game against Keystone, only to come roaring back and score 42 unanswered in the first half en route to the 42-7 win.
Senior quarterback Cam Wagner torched the Panthers, going 14-of-18 for 389 yards and six touchdowns. Aiden Ortz had four catches for 161 yards and two scores while Ashton Kale had four catches for 87 yards and three TDs.
Ridgway fell to Kane last week, 48-27, as the Elkers had scored just 12 points all season in the first three games. The Elker offense racked up 316 yards of total offense (174 passing and 142 rushing) but the Wolves had 528 yards — 434 of which came on the ground with Ricky Zampogna, Addison Plants and Sam West racking up all but one rushing yard of the total.
Redbank Valley previously defeated Smethport, Punxsutawney and Karns City prior to last week’s win while Ridgway has fallen to Port Allegany, St. Marys and Karns City.
Elk County Catholic (4-0)
at Otto Eldred (3-1)
Friday night’s matchup at Otto-Eldred will be a rematch of week 1 that saw the Crusaders jump out to a 35-18 lead with 7:19 to go before holding off the Terrors for a 35-30 win.
That contest saw the Crusaders rack up 388 rushing yards as Noah Cherry had 180 of those and two scores on 28 carries while Terror QB Andrew Schenfield was 24-of-33 for 286 yards and four TDs and one interception.
Elk County Catholic’s 57-0 win last week saw the team notch 296 rushing yards while Frankie Smith had a punt return TD and an interceptions return TD in the contest.
Elk’s other two victories have come against Moniteau (15-6) and Bucktail (30-16) while the Terrors have beaten Sheffield (54-6), Bradford (33-26) and Bucktail (52-32) since the week 1 loss to ECC.
Brookville (1-3)
at DuBois (3-1)
The Raiders got itself in the win column for the first time in 2022 last week with a gritty 7-0 win over Moniteau at home. Easton Belfiore’s 75-yard pass to Noah Peterson with 1:04 left in the first quarter was the game’s only score on the night, as Brookville held Moniteau to just 194 yards of total offense.
DuBois, meanwhile, took down Bradford, 49-20. That contest saw the Beavers rack up 307 yards rushing on 49 carries with Dalton Yale netting 102 yards on 17 carries and a score.
The Beavers’ only blemish on the schedule thus far is a week 4 41-7 loss to Clearfield. Prior to that, they defeated Karns City, 28-7, in week 1 and Brockway 27-26 in a thriller in week 2.
Brookville’s first three games this season were losses to Central Clarion, Tyrone and a 20-19 game to Keystone.
Punxsutawney (2-2)
at St. Marys (3-1)
The Dutchmen are coming off its first loss of the season in a 14-6 upset from then 1-2 Karns City last week as the Gremlins shut down St. Marys’ ground game while Karns City didn’t attempt a single pass.
That meant 245 yards rushing for Karns City, with Levi Hawk leading the way with 94 of those on 16 carries and a score.
St. Marys started its year out at 3-0 with wins over Moniteau, Ridgway and Kane.
Punxsutawney also fell last week to undefeated Central Clarion, 45-7. After a 7-7 first quarter, Central Clarion scored 21 points in the second en route to the 38-point margin of victory.
Punxsy senior RB Zeke Bennett still had 104 yards on 24 carries and the team’s only touchdown of the night. After starting out 2-0 with wins against Bradford and Kane, Punxsy fell to Redbank Valley, 28-14, in week 3 before last week’s defeat.
Penns Valley (3-1)
at Clearfield (3-1)
Clearfield’s running attack had been its offensive focal point in the first three weeks. But last week against Philipsburg-Osceola, head coach Tim Janocko flipped the script.
Quarterback Will Domico was a perfect 8-for-8 for 249 yards and five TDs. Three of those went to Jacob Samsel, who had 129 yards on four receptions and the other two were Carter Freeland scores — who notched 114 yards on his three receptions.
The Bison also had 303 total rushing yards in the 55-0 shutout of P-O, with Brady Collins rushing for 122 and a TD on just eight carries.
Penns Valley suffered its first loss of the season last week, 42-27, against a Bald Eagle Area team that Clearfield defeated 7-0 in week 2. Prior to that, the Rams defeated Line Mountain (41-13), Bellefonte (34-20) and Huntingdon (41-14).
Curwensville (2-2)
at Everett (0-4)
The Golden Tide started out the year at 2-0 but have dropped its last two games to Bellwood-Antis (40-14) and Southern Huntingdon (47-20).
Last week’s loss to the Rockets saw QB Dan McGarry throw for 156 yards and rush for another 181, but 500 yards of total offense by Southern Huntingdon did the Golden Tide in.
Curwensville’s two victories were over Meyersdale and Juniata Valley.
Everett lost to Bellwood-Antis last week, 53-6, and has been outscored 161-48 on the season. Its closest game was in week 1 with a 19-14 loss to Claysburg-Kimmel with all other contests separated by 20 points or more.
Saturday’s Game
Brockway (2-2)
at Port Allegany (3-1)
After steamrolling Coudersport in week 3 by a 70-16 final, the Rovers wound up falling to Union/A-C Valley last week, 26-20, in a game that saw the Rovers trailing 20-0 in the first half.
Brockway’s Brayden Fox threw for 281 yards and two scores while wideout Alex Carlson racked up 15 receptions for 119 yards as Carlson has 45 receptions for 536 yards and six TDs through the first four games of the season.
Port Allegany had racked up two straight shutouts, with a 28-0 win over Smethport in week 3 and last week’s 46-0 win over Cameron County. Its only blemish comes at the hands of undefeated Central Clarion, 29-24, in week 2, as the Gators also beat Ridgway, 30-6, on opening night.
Gator senior Noah Archer leads the team with 234 yards receiving and also has 252 yards rushing — second to Blaine Moses’ 357 yards and seven TDs.