There are eight matchups set for Week 9 of high school football this week, although the games will stretch across three days.
With a slew of teams gearing up for the playoffs, a battle of 4-4 Tri-County Area teams will take place on Thursday evening as the Punxsutawney Chucks will travel up to play a red hot Brookville Raiders squad.
Friday will have six games, highlighted by the 5-3 Brockway Rovers against the 7-1 Redbank Valley Bulldogs, with the Bulldogs coming off its first loss of the season last week.
St. Marys will get its toughest test of the season to date against an undefeated Central Clarion squad while DuBois will try and snap a three-game skid as it travels to Moniteau.
The other Friday night games include 6-2 Clearfield hosting winless Central Mountain, Ridgway hosting Union/A-C Valley and Curwensville traveling to Mount Union.
We’ll then have a Saturday matinee as Elk County Catholic takes on a winless Sheffield team, with that game slated for 1:30 p.m.
Here is a closer look at this week’s contests:
Thursday, October 20
Punxsutawney (4-4)
at Brookville (4-4)
It’ll be a clash of two teams on the upswing as Punxsy has won its last two out of three — with the loss being a close 15-13 game against Karns City — while Brookville has won three straight and four of its last five.
The Chucks easily dispatched Moniteau last week, 41-0, as they were without it star senior RB Zeke Bennett due to injury. But in his place was sophomore Griffin White, who took over where the senior left off and racked up 198 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries as the Punxsy defense held Moniteau to minus-28 rushing yards and six sacks — 3.5 from Anthony Gould.
While the Chucks loss to Karns City in Week 7, the Raiders took care of them last week in a 34-7 win over the Gremlins.
Brookville quarterback Noah Peterson was efficient in every way, going 13-for-14 for 103 yards while also running for 125 yards and two scores. Running back Jackson Zimmerman notched 79 yards on 25 carries and three TDs.
Friday, October 21
Brockway (5-3)
at Redbank Valley (7-1)
It’ll be a battle of the dogs at Redbank Valley on Friday night as the Bulldogs host the Rovers.
After falling to 2-3, Brockway has reeled off three straight wins against Smethport (41-6), Keystone (21-20) and last week against Ridgway (41-13).
Last week’s game saw the Rovers use its ground attack with Jendy Cuello rushing for 159 yards and a score on 27 carries as the Rovers scored 28 unanswered in the second half after the score was tied at halftime.
Brockway’s Alex Carlson also had four receptions for 52 yards and two TDs while getting another TD on defense with an 81-yard interception return.
Redbank lost an 8-7 contest to Port Allegany in a game that saw the Bulldogs play without “about 10 players available,” according to Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold. Why that was the case is unknown and according to Redbank Valley Athletic Director Matt Darr in a statement via text was that, “We don’t comment on medical conditions of players or disciplinary policy of players.”
Among those not playing were the area’s leading passer Cam Wagner (1,724 yards, 28 TD passes) and team’s third-leading receiver Ashton Kahle (397 yards, 9 TDs).
Instead, Braylon Wagner led the Bulldogs’ offense and threw a 90-yard TD to Tate Minich in the fourth quarter before Port Allegany’s Peyton Stiles later scored on a 6-yard run, capped by a two-point conversion run by Drew Evens that knocked the Bulldogs from the unbeaten ranks.
Central Clarion (8-0)
at St. Marys (6-2)
The Dutchmen will host the top team in District 9 Class AA in the undefeated Wildcats.
St. Marys is coming off of a 31-0 shutout of Bradford and two weeks ago, defeated DuBois 34-27.
Last week saw the Flying Dutchmen amass 322 rushing yards as junior Matthew Davis had 170 of those and a touchdown. Quarterback Charlie Coudriet had 116 yards and two TDs with his legs while throwing for 179 yards and a score with his arm. Wideout Carter Chadsey had seven receptions for 143 yards and a TD.
St. Marys’ only two blemishes on the season came at the hands of Karns City (14-6) in Week 4 and Brookville (22-19) in Week 6.
Central Clarion is coming off a dominant 45-7 win over DuBois that saw the Wildcats outgain the Beavers 484-135 in total yardage.
Quarterback Jase Ferguson was 14-for-20 for 314 yards and three TDs, with the duo of Ashton Rex getting five receptions for 149 yards and Dawson Smail hauling in five catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
Central Mountain (0-8)
at Clearfield (6-2)
After dropping its second game of the season two weeks ago against Tyrone, the Bison got back on the winning track with a 55-16 rout of Bellefonte last week.
Brady Collins’ 134 yards and a score on 11 carries put him at 1,077 on the season as he now leads the Tri-County Area in rushing. Teammate Carter Freeland was quite efficient with his two carries — racking up 69 yards and scoring on both attempts.
The Bison defense also held Bellefonte to just seven total rushing yards on 25 attempts.
Central Mountain has been outscored 296-94 on the year as its offense is led by junior RB Rocco Serafini, who has 466 yards and four TDs on 97 carries. With no common opponents this season, the Wildcats fell to Garden Spot, 45-6, last week and to Selinsgrove, 42-6, two weeks ago.
DuBois (4-4)
at Moniteau (2-6)
The Beavers will look to break a three-game skid against a Warriors team that was shut out 41-0 by Punxsy last week.
DuBois wound up on the wrong end of a 45-7 game against the undefeated Central Clarion Wildcats last week as the Beavers had just 135 yards of total offense, with most of those coming as the mercy rule ran in the second half.
Its lone touchdown was Nathan Kougher’s 61-yard TD from backup freshman QB Trey Wingard as Wildcat QB Jase Ferguson threw for 314 yards and three TDs.
Moniteau’s only wins this season came against Cameron County (20-12) in Week 3 and Bradford (29-19) in Week 6. Tri-County Area teams that have defeated the Warriors this year include St. Marys (47-14, Week 1), Elk County Catholic (15-6, Week 2), Brookville (7-0, Week 4) and the aforementioned Punxsy last week.
Senior RB Hunter Stalker leads the Warriors with 663 yards on 136 carries and three scores as Moniteau has 1,340 yards rushing as a whole this season.
Curwensville (3-5)
at Mount Union (5-3)
The Golden Tide have dropped five of its last six games and will try and snap its own three-game losing streak Friday night against the Mount Union Trojans.
Last week saw Curwensville lose a heartbreaker to Conemaugh Valley in overtime, 28-27, as the Golden Tide missed a PAT to win in regulation after QB Dan McGarry found Hunter Tkacik for a 19-yard TD as time expired. Then in overtime, Conemaugh Valley went for two and capitalized.
McGarry has 1,543 passing yards on the year with 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while also running for 805 yards and 10 scores.
The Trojans have a QB that’s also multi-faceted in Bryce Danish, as the junior has thrown for 1,235 yards, 12 TDs and three interceptions while also leading the team in rushing with 710 yards and eight TDs on 107 carries.
Mount Union won 27-7 last week over West Branch, who in turn beat Curwensville 32-31 in Week 6.
Union/A-C Valley (4-4)
at Ridgway (2-6)
The Elkers had a two-game winning streak before falling last week to Brockway, 41-13. However, Ridgway had things tied up with the Rovers 13-13 in the first half before Brockway scored 28-unanswered points.
Ridgway QB Cameron Larkin threw for 141 yards, two scores and one interception as Aiden Zimmerman had 79 yards receiving on three receptions — including a 62-yard TD just 1:40 into the game.
Prior to last week’s loss, Ridgway got its first two wins of the season with 26-20 victory over Keystone and a 42-6 win over Smethport.
Zimmerman leads the Elkers in both rushing and receiving with 308 and 276 yards, respectively.
Meanwhile the Falcon Knights got back to .500 last week with a 42-7 win over Smethport after losing to Redbank Valley (38-8) in Week 6 and Port Allegany (42-14) in Week 7.
Junior Dawson Camper leads Union/A-C Valley with 469 yards rushing and six TDs.
Saturday, October 22
Elk County Catholic (6-2)
at Sheffield (0-8)
The Crusaders had one of the biggest upsets of the week last week as Cameron County got its third win of the season with a 28-13 win over ECC.
After ECC held a 13-8 lead at the half, Cameron County went on a 20-0 run to cap off the game, giving the Crusaders its second loss of the season and its second in the last three weeks.
Noah Cherry led the offense with 64 yards and a TD while also throwing for a 27-yard TD to Shawn Geci.
However, ECC will look to get back on track and finish out its regular season against a Sheffield team that they beat 57-0 in Week 3.
That game saw the team rush for 296 yards, led by Charlie Geci’s 74 yards, Isaac Dellaquila’s 62, Shawn Geci’s 58, Noah Cherry’s 52 and Frankie Smith’s 46 as the Crusaders defense held Sheffield to minus-4 total yards on 37 plays.