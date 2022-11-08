PORT ALLEGANY — The Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League recently announced its 2022 All-Star teams, and the Tri-County Area was well represented with 38 local players earning honors amongst the six division squads (3 each for boys and girls) that were named.
Two of the six division Player of the Year awards went to area players, with DuBois senior midfielder Ethan Wineberg taking home the honor in the Boys Large School Division and Clarion-Limestone senior striker Bailee Verdill doing the same in the Boys Small School South Division. Verdill was the South MVP a year ago as well.
Wineberg was one of seven local players to land on the Boys Big School squad and was joined by DuBois teammates Thai Tran (striker) and Ben Gribik (center back), both of whom are juniors.
Brookville had two selections in junior striker Steve Plyler and senior goalkeeper Brody Barto, while St. Marys also had a pair in senior center back Tanner Fox and junior midfielder Liam Brem.
Big School champion Karns City had four All-Stars in senior defender Mallick Metcalfe and juniors Lathan Price (midfielder), Jacob Callihan (striker) and junior Colson Ritzert (midfielder).
The Tri-County Area also had seven All-Stars on the Girls Big School Division, which saw DuBois and Karns City share the title after splitting their regular season matchups.
The Lady Beavers had three selections in junior Emily Graeca (midfielder) and seniors Rachel Sickeri (striker) and Austyn Burkett (defender), while Karns City had four All-Stars.
That quartet was led by senior striker Emma Dailey who was voted the division’s MVP. She was joined on the squad by seniors teammates McKenna Martin (striker) and Paige Dodd (defender) and freshman Hanna Dailey (midfielder).
St. Marys garmered two selections in seniors Izzy Catalone (midfielder) and Olivia Eckels (goalkeeper), while Brookville senior defender Breanna McKendree and Punxsutawney junior midfielder Bella Gigliotti also landed on the squad.
Verdill headlined the local contingent with his South Division MVP honor in the Small School leagues, as he helped the Lions share the division title with Redbank Valley.
Verdill was joined as an All-Star by teammates Thomas Uckert (midfielder) and Tyler Bingham (goalkeeper), who are a sophomore and senior, respectively. Redbank also had three selections in juniors Owen Clouse (striker) and Ty Carrier (midfielder) and senior Owen Harmon (striker).
Brockway joined those schools as having a trio of All-Stars on Small School South squad in senior Alex Carlson (midfielder) and juniors Jacob Maze (goalkeeper) and Dylan Bash (midfielder).
DuBois Central Catholic senior Neel Gupta (midfielder) and Forest Area freshman striker Logan Bish rounded out the Small School South team. Bish was the lone non-area player on the South team.
When it came to the girls Small School South, division champion Brockway was one of two teams to garner three selections along with Clarion.
Lady Rover seniors Amanda Decker (striker) and Paris Stern (midfielder) and sophomore Zoe Puhala (defender) made the squad, along with Lady Cat juniors Alexis Coull (striker) and Alex Leadbetter (striker) and senior midfielder Anna Gribik.
Redbank Valley had two All-Stars in junior Alexandra Shoemaker (striker) and senior Ember Hetrick (senior), while Forest Area sophomore striker Emalie Best was voted the division’s MVP. Her teammate, senior keeper Emma McFarland also made the squad along with Keystone freshman Brianna Manno (striker).
Up North in the Small School Divisions, the area had five All-Stars on the boys’ side and four on the girls.
Division champ Elk County Catholic led the way with four selections on the girls’ North Division squad. Three of those are seniors in Rylie Belsole (midfielder), Italia Cicone (midfielder) and Allison Geci (goalkeeper), with junior Sami Straub (midfielder) also being honored.
Kane sophomore midfielder Emily Stephan was named the division’s MVP and was joined on the All-Star squad by senior teammates Mollie Dinger (defender), Macie Johnson (midfielder) and Jillian Watts (striker).
The Port Allegany senior trio of Evin Stauffer (striker), Brielle Budd (goalkeeper) and Abby Lutz (midfielder) rounded out the North squad.
On the boys’ side in the Small School North, ECC, Ridgway and Coudersport all finished in a three-way tie atop the division — with a champion being crowned at a later date after the league meets.
As for the All-Stars, ECC garnered a pair of selections in junior Timmy Brannock (midfielder) and senior Anthony Messineo (striker), while Ridgway had three in seniors Jack Benninger (striker), Aaron Myers (midfielder) and junior Ethan Streich (goalkeeper).
Port Allegany senior center back Jett Ruding took home MVP honors, while Gator teammates Henry Kisler (junior center back) and Austin Hamilton (sophomore midfielder) also were named All-Stars.
The Coudersport senior duo of Jacob Hooftallen (midfielder) and Nash Delp (striker) and Lane senior midfielder Isaak Johnson rounded out the North All-Stars.