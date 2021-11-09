The Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League recently announced its 2021 All-Star teams, with the Tri-County Area represented well once again on the six division squads that were named — with three each for boys and girls.
Four of the six division Player of the Year awards were taken home by Tri-County Area athletes, with a total of 38 local players (20 boys and 18 girls) garnering league All-Star honors.
Those local Player of the Year honors for the boys went to Brockway’s Marcus Bennett (Central Division) and Clarion-Limestone’s Bailee Verdill (South Division). For the girls, St. Marys’ Lucy Hayes won it for the North Division while Brockway’s Danielle Wood won it for the Central Division.
Other Player of the Year winners included Kane’s Josh Greville for the Boys North Division and Karns City’s McKenna Martin for the Girls South Division.
The boys and girls teams from Brockway — each of which are District 9 Class A champions heading into first round matchups today in the PIAA state tournament — have nine representatives, with five boys and four girls.
Joining Bennett on the boys side is Jared Marchiori, Nolan Swanson, Noah Adams and Eric Young. Joining Wood for the girls are teammates Amanda Decker, Nicole Jamison and Bailey Allison.
For the Boys Central side, the Brockway teammates are joined by four Brookville players in Garner McMaster, Brody Barto, Logan Oakes and Brad Fiscus and two Punxsutawney players in Ben Giglotti — last year’s North Division Player of the Year — and Jaugar McDivitt.
Four St. Marys boys made the North Division squad in Matt Palmer, Tanner Fox, Collin Kline and Liam Brem. Others on the squad include Greville and Wolves teammates Jon Mishic and Justin Mishic, along with the Coudersport trio of Christian Furman, Jacob Hooftallen and Nash Delp, and Port Allegany’s River Cramer and Ty Guilds. Rounding out the North Division team is Northern Potter’s Gary Bliss.
On the Boys South Division, Verdill is joined by teammates Peyton Smith and Cody Whitling. Redbank Valley’s Owen Clouse and Tyson Adams also made the team. The South is rounded out by five Karns City players in Colson Ritzert, Mallick Metcalfe, Myles McCully, Lathan Price and Jacob Callihan and Forest Area’s Ryan Parrett.
For the girls, Lady Dutch joining Hayes on the team included Gianna Surra, Olivia Eckels and Gabby Pistner. Also on the North All-Stars squad is Ridgway’s lone representative in Megan Rohr. Four Port Allegany and two Kane representatives round out the North Division roster in Evin Stauffer, Brielle Budd, Alliyah Penick and Olivia Schott for Port Allegany and Kane’s Jillian Watts and Emily Stephan.
Joining Wood and the three other Brockway players on the Girls Central Division is a mix of Elk County Catholic and Brookville representatives. There are five Lady Crusaders selected, including Tami Geci, Sami Straub, Allie Geci, Lani Cerroni and Rylie Belsole. Brookville’s two players selected include Alayna Haight and Laynee Sorbin.
Two area players made the Girls South Division from Redbank Valley in Quinn Fricko and Raegen Beamer. Rounding out that team along with Martin includes three other Karns City players in Emma Dailey, Rossi McMillen and Ally Fennel. Clarion has three players in Alexis Coull, Joyce Kim and Evelyn Lerch, while Forest Area has two in Shawna Pack and Emma McFarland.