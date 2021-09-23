The Tri-County Area teams roll into Week 4 of the high school football season with eight matchups slated for Friday night.
Of the eight, only two will see local teams facing off — Ridgway at DuBois and Brockway at Redbank Valley.
Among the matchups, three of them will look to continue a perfect record, as Ridgway, Brookville and Clearfield all have a shot at being 5-0 after all is said and done Friday.
The Raiders may have the toughest road to 5-0 as they’ll host an undefeated 4-0 Karns City team.
Redbank Valley, St. Marys and Curwensville will look to get their records to 4-1 while Elk County Catholic can improve to 3-1 with a win this week.
DuBois will look to pull an upset over Ridgway to get to 2-3 as Punxsutawney will have a change to get into the win column for the first time this season.
All seven matchups kick off at 7 p.m.
Here is a closer look at this week’s games:
Ridgway (4-0)
at DuBois (1-3)
The Elkers started out slow last week but wound up taking a 56-19 victory over Bradford. Meanwhile, DuBois got its first win of the season by taking down a then 2-1 Kane team 34-6 at home — pitching a shutout until the waning seconds of the game.
Ridgway had Dom Allegretto and Eric Salberg each had two touchdowns, with Cam Marciniak also getting one.
DuBois racked up 302 yards of total offense on just 35 plays, with Austin Mitchell leading the team with 72 yards on just three carries. The Beavers also went with Cam-Ron Hays under center, as Mitchell had been QB up until that point in the season.
The Beavers had been inching closer to picking up a win in weeks prior, falling to St. Marys 14-7 in Week 2 after leading for much of the game.
Ridgway, meanwhile, had beaten its opponents by a wide margin, outscoring them 164-46 on the year. Its closest game of the year took place in the team’s inaugural game — a 24-7 win over St. Marys.
Brockway (1-3)
at Redbank Valley (3-1)
The Rovers started out the year with a big 28-20 win over Union A/C Valley but have hit a rough patch since then. It appeared the team wasn’t going to play last week until Brockway picked up an opponent in Maplewood on Friday afternoon for a Saturday night showdown that resulted in an 18-7 Rovers loss.
Since being stunned in the first game of the year by Keystone’s 22-20 victory, the Bulldogs have dominated in its three other games, outscoring opponents 165-12. That included last week’s 55-6 drubbing of Sheffield that saw Ashton Kahle bring back two punt return touchdowns in the first four minutes of the contest.
Brockway freshman QB Brayden Fox is second in the Tri-County Area with 903 passing yards and six touchdowns to go along with it.
Bulldog RB Drew Byers leads the team with 206 yards rushing, including 73 on just six attempts last week.
Karns City (4-0)
at Brookville (4-0)
One team will continue its unbeaten march here as the other will pick up its first blemish on the year. The home Raiders haven’t played a close contest this season, with a 21-7 win over DuBois being the lowest margin of victory.
Last week the Raiders beat Central Clarion 40-14 thanks in part to quarterback Charlie Krug going 17-of-21 for 246 yards and three TDs.
Krug ranks third in the Tri-County Area in passing, with wideout Brayden Kunselman ranking second in receiving yards with 482 on the year — as he only hauled in two receptions last week but made them count for 102 yards and two scores.
The Gremlins are coming off a 44-6 win over Moniteau and its closest game on the year was an opening night 35-17 win over Girard. Offensively, they’ve been led by the senior RB duo of Jayce Anderson and Luke Garing, as they’ve rushed for 318 and 246 yards, respectively, combining for 10 TDs.
Central Clarion (0-3)
at St. Marys (3-1)
The Flying Dutchmen fell to Ridgway 24-7 in Week 0 but since then have gone 3-0. Its latest victory was a 41-21 win over Punxsutawney. In that game, quarterback Christian Coudriet was 31-of-41 for 269 yards and three scores.
The beneficiaries of Coudriet’s game fell on the trio of Logan Mosier, Carter Chadsey and Charlie Coudriet. Mosier had seven receptions for 80 yards, Chadsey had six for 76 and Charlie Coudriet had a game-high nine for 75 yards. Chadsey and Mosier rank third and fifth in the Tri-County Area in receiving yards on the year.
While Central Clarion is 0-3, all three opponents they’ve fallen to are currently undefeated in Slippery Rock, Karns City and Brookville.
Elk Co. Catholic (2-1)
at Union A/C Valley (2-1)
The Crusaders should be rested up heading into this week’s contest as they had off last week due to a postponement with Port Allegany.
After picking up two wins in the first two weeks of the season — a 12-0 win against Bucktail and a 13-12 thriller against Coudersport — the Crusaders fell to Redbank Valley 51-0 on Sept. 10.
Running backs Noah Cherry and Ben Reynolds have combined for 260 rushing yards on the year with three TDs. Quarterback Ben Paul also has 238 yards passing and wideout Joe Tettis leads the team with 114 yards on the year.
After losing to Brockway in Week 0, Union has pitched two straight shutouts with a 77-0 drubbing of Sheffield and a 42-0 win against Otto-Eldred last week.
Clearfield (4-0)
at Bellefonte (1-3)
Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal leads the Tri-County Area in rushing with 396 yards and five scores while averaging 7.2 yards per carry while quarterback Oliver Billotte is fifth with 258 yards and eight scores.
The Bison dispatched Tyrone 42-12 last week that also saw two TDs from Carter Chamberlain.
The lowest margin of victory for Clearfield this season came in Week 0’s 27-7 win over DuBois. Bison Karson Kline also ranks sixth in the Tri-County Area with 236 yards receiving on the year.
Bellefonte’s lone win on the year was a 22-6 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola. But in its three losses, the Raiders haven’t crossed the pylon since — a 55-0 loss to Jersey Shore, a 21-0 loss to Tyrone and last week’s 41-0 loss to Hollidaysburg.
Punxsutawney (0-3)
at Kane (2-2)
The Chucks will try to get its first win of the season one week after coming off a 41-21 loss to St. Marys. In the defeat, Zeke Bennett had 17 carries for 79 yards and two TDs as quarterback Noah Weaver also had eight carries for 76 yards and a score.
Weaver was efficient through the air in the game, going 11-of-13 for 87 yards.
Punxsy has also been unfortunate as its other two opponents have been the undefeated teams of Karns City and Brookville.
Kane is coming off a 34-6 loss to DuBois last week. Its wins on the season include a 21-6 win over Moniteau in Week 0 and a 32-18 game over Bradford in Week 2.
Curwensville (3-1)
at Northern Bedford (1-3)
Curwensville went toe-to-toe with Glendale last week at Andy Evanko Stadium, coming away with a 32-29 win on a Jake Mullins 20-yard field goal with five seconds to play.
The Golden Tide have the top representatives through the air in the Tri-County Area so far, with QB Dan McGarry already over 1,000 yards with 1,038 and nine TDs — 135 more yards than the second place Fox for Brockway.
Ty Terry also leads the way with 34 receptions for 591 yards receiving and five scores, including posting 167 yards in the Glendale win. Thad Butler is fourth in the area with 23 receptions for 270 yards and two TDs. Butler also ranks second in rushing with 344 yards.
Northern Bedford picked up an opening week 7-2 victory over Southern Huntingdon, but has dropped its three games since, including last week’s 56-7 loss to Windber.