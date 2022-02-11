BROOKVILLE — From Danny Lauer’s half-court buzzer-beater at the end of the first quarter to a scrambling, hustling second quarter, the Brookville Raiders basketball team turned in its best half of basketball of the season Thursday night.
Leading 21-20 after the first on Lauer’s bomb and then trailing by seven at 43-36 going into halftime, the Raiders had no choice but to compete against Vision Academy out of Brooklyn, N.Y.
The second half didn’t go as strongly for the Raiders as the visiting Lions pulled away with a strong second half and 87-58 win. Their lead stretched to PIAA Mercy Rule running clock territory with 5:24 left in the fourth at 79-47.
Still, the effort was mostly there for a Raiders team that accepted a request from the prep school last summer. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 11.
“I’ve been telling the kids all year we haven’t played our best basketball yet and we are better and can play at a different level and I thought we played that in the first half,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “The guys played hard, battled and didn’t back down and I felt we lost a little wind when (Clayton Cook) went down, but we kept battling.”
The Raiders (16-2) had their 26-game home winning streak come to an end. Their last loss at home came at the hands of Elk County Catholic in a 52-42 loss on Dec. 13, 2019. They’ll host Bradford tonight in another key D9 League game.
Park wasn’t happy with a stretch late in the third quarter, but overall it was a strong effort against a team filled with potential NCAA Division II recruits.
“i called a timeout and told them it wasn’t a dunk-fest, let them shoot and if your effort isn’t here tonight, don’t expect playing time Friday,” Park added. “Then they started playing and I thought the group that finished, played hard. Win or lose, I want effort.”
Vision Academy made the 300-mile trip Thursday afternoon as part of a journey to Chicago for a national tournament this weekend. Four players arrived earlier with Kareem Butler driving the group to Brookville ahead of the rest of the team. The 6-foot guard scored 16 points, drilling all four of his 3-point shots.
Brian Qiu and Damarcies Moore each scored 16 points while Quacier Cuebas finished with 16 points.
The Lions (15-15) shot it well, 33-for-58 for 57 percent and canned 14 of 15 free throws.
“We play a lot of schools in the PA, Ohio Indiana area and travel the country and we’re about getting the kids more experience out of New York City,” coach Howard Russell said. “We do have New York City kids, but other parts of the country as well. We’re looking to get our kids exposure and as many games as possible.”
Russell’s team dressed eight players against the Raiders, but he said it’s usually 13 with some players missing due to academic reasons.
“We’ve had an up-and-down season, some good and bad,” Russell said. “We have 15-16 more games, some at a national tournaments, so we’re looking to have a good season.”
The Raiders actually shot over 50 percent at 24-for-47, but the 23 turnovers was indicative of the speed difference on the roster. Still, the Raiders hung in there.
Jamison Rhoades’ layup with 1:55 left in the second quarter got the Raiders within 36-34 before Vision’s 7-2 run to close the half put them up 43-36.
A 13-0 Vision run in the third put it up 58-41 by the 3:34 mark and the Lions took a 65-44 advantage into the fourth.
Twelve of the 13 Raiders who played scored, led by Ian Pete and Ryan Geer scoring nine apiece. Danny Lauer and Griffin Ruhlman each scored seven points.
“We actually wanted to slow the game down at first, but they were spreading the floor so much, the middle was open and at that point we didn’t want to slow it down because we were getting drives and layups,” Park said. “We didn’t play into our game plan, but we adjusted.”
And, with the exception of an ankle injury that knocked Cook out of the game in the first half — he stepped on another foot in the second quarter — call the night a successful one for the Raiders who have four games remaining to the season starting tonight.
“There was a lot more good out of it than bad,” Park said.
The junior varsity game was canceled due to Vision not bringing its team due to academic scheduling.
VISION ACADEMY 87,
BROOKVILLE 58
Score By Quarters
Vision Academy 20 23 22 22 — 87
Brookville 21 15 8 14 — 58
Vision Academy –87
Quacier Cuebus 6 3-4 16, Mekhi Toler 2 0-0 6, Adrian Gorman 1 0-0 3, Brian Qiu 8 2-2 19, Damarcies Moore 8 5-5 19, Maurice Reese 3 2-2 8, Kareem Bulter 5 2-2 16, Robert Little 0 0-0 0. Totals: 32 14-15 87.
Brookville –58
Ian Pete 4 0-0 8, Hunter Geer 3 0-0 6, Clayton Cook 2 0-0 4, Danny Lauer 3 0-0 7, Griffin Ruhlman 2 3-7 7, Jack Pete 0 0-0 0, Noah Peterson 3 0-0 7, Ryan Geer 4 1-1 9, Garner McMaster 1 0-0 3, Jamison Rhoades 1 0-0 2, Isaac Hetrick 1 0-0 2, Connor Marshall 0 1-2 1, Charlie Krug 0 2-4 2. Totals: 24 7-14 58.
3-pointers: Vision Academy 9 (Caebus, Toler 2, Gorman, Qiu, Bulter 4), Brookville 3 (I. Pete, Lauer, McMaster).