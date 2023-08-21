BROCKWAY — The DuBois Renegades couldn’t have asked for a better start to the varsity season Saturday, as they dominated both sides of the ball in the first half en route to a lopsided 30-6 victory against the Brockway Bears in the teams’ Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League opener at Frank Varischetti Field.
DuBois scored on all four its first half possessions while outgaining Brockway 187-(-10) in the first two quarters to take a 24-0 lead to the half. The Renegade starters made it five scores in five drives to start the third quarter after recovering a Bears fumble to push the lead to 30-0 before working in its reserves most of the second half.
Quarterback Jonah Moose and receiver Kody Knisley headlined the Renegades’ offensive attack.
Knisley hauled in six catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — while Moose finished an astounding 15 of 15 for 138 yards with three TDs and no interceptions.
As well as that duo was firing on all cylinders on offense, so was the entire DuBois defensive unit — especially in the first half as it held the Bears to minus-10 yards of total offense. Brockway was limited to just 12 first-half plays, with eight of those going for negative yardage.
The Renegades “D” also forced a pair of first-half turnovers, with Brogan Hoare and Bryton Averill each recovering fumbles that set up scoring drives.
Hoare’s recovery came on the second play of the game and set DuBois up with a short field at the Bears’ 35.
Knisley jump-started the drive with a 15-yard grab on third-and-2, then hauled in a 5-yard touchdown catch three plays later to cap a quick six-play scoring drive.
The DuBois defense then went right back to work and racked up four straight negative plays, including tackling the Brockway punter for a 6-yard loss on a fake attempt. That gave the Renegades another short field at the Bears’ 23.
It took the Renegades seven plays to score this time around the quarter change to push the lead to 12-0.
Hoare collected the lone first down on the drive with a 4-yard run on third-and-1 to make it first-and-goal at the 10. A false start penalty on second down threatened to stall the drive, but catches of 8 and 3 yards by Knisley and Carsen Delaney set up a fourth-and-goal at the one.
DuBois called Hoare’s name, and he powered in for the score on the second play of the second quarter to double the Renegades’ lead. Hoare ran for 32 yards on 10 carries in the game.
Brockway picked up its first first down of the game on the ensuing possession but a botched snap promptly doomed the drive. Averill pounced on the loose ball at the DuBois 40.
The Renegades wasted little time capitalizing on the miscue.
Eric Larock ripped off a 15-yard run on the first play of the drive, then Moose hit Knisley for 28 yards on a third-and-10 play to put the Renegades in the red zone.
Larock took a toss to the left two plays later and outran the Bears defense to find the end zone from 18 yards out to make it 18-0 with 3:08 left in the half. Larock led the DuBois ground attack with four carries for 38 yards and the score.
The Renegades weren’t done scoring in the half, though, and they forced another three-and-out on defense. This time Brockway got the punt off — a 38-yard boomer.
DuBois took over at its own 32 with 1:24 and needed just four plays to find the end zone for a fourth straight drive.
Moose hit Knisley on a deep ball for 34 yards to jump-start things, then Delaney reeled in an 18-yard grab to out DuBois in the red zone in the closing moments of the half.
After a timeout, Moose lofted a ball into end zone that Knisley made a nice adjustment on before making an over-the-shoulder catch for a 13-yard touchdown with 3.2 seconds left to make it 24-0 at the break.
DuBois picked up right where it left off to start the third quarter as Julian Williams fell on a bad shotgun snap by the Bears to give the Renegades a short field at the Brockway 11. Hoare rumbled up the middle for nine yards on first down but fumbled.
The Renegades caught a break as Delaney fell on the loose ball at the 2. Moose then hit Isaac Monella on a 2-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 30-0 2:35 into the second half.
Those proved to be DuBois’ final points of the game as the Renegades slowed down their tempo after that score.
The DuBois defense did force a fourth Bears’ turnover early in the fourth, with Glenn Gamble coming up with the recovery.
Brockway avoided the shutout when Magnus Dean scored from nine yards out with a 1:00 to play to set the final at 30-6. Dean touched the ball all three times for 30 yards on the short scoring drive. Those 30 yards put the Bears in the positive (30) yardage-wise for the game.
Dean finished the game with six carries for 33 yards. Rylan Kuhar also had a 22-yard in the third quarter for Brockway.
DuBois (1-0) hosts Reynoldsville this week, while Brockway (0-1) travels to Punxsutawney.
DUBOIS 30,
BROCKWAY 6
Score by Quarters
DuBois 6 18 6 0 — 30
Brockway 0 0 0 6 — 6
First Quarter
D—Kody Knisley 5 pass from Jonah Moose (pass failed), 5:44.
Second Quarter
D—Brogan Hoare 1 run (run failed), 8:57.
D—Eric Larock 18 (pass failed), 3:08.
D—Kody Knisley 13 pass from Jonah Moose (pass failed), 0:00.
Third Quarter
D—Isaac Monella 2 pass from Jonah Moose (run failed), 7:25.
Fourth Quarter
BW—Magnus Dean 9 run (kick failed), 1:00.
D BW
First downs 12 6
Rushes-yards 24-60 28-30
Comp-Att-Int 15-15-0 0-2-0
Passing Yards 138 0
Total Plays-Yards 39-198 30-30
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 6-4
Punts 0-0 1-38
Penalties-Yards 1-5 1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois—Brogan Hoare 10-32, Eric Larock 4-38, Jonah Moose 1-4, Carsen Delaney 1-5, Julian Williams 4-(-9), Levi Strong 1-(-3), Team 3-(-7).
Brockway—Magnus Dean 6-33, Levi Winnings 7-11, Rylan Kuhar 2-22, Noah Crawford 4-(-6), Jackson Clinger 7-(-9), Chase Little 1-(-5),Team 1-(-16).
PASSING
DuBois—Jonah Moose 15 of 15, 138 yards, 3 TDs, 0 Int.
Brockway—Noah Crawford 0 of 2.
RECEIVING
DuBois—Kody Knisley 6-103, Carsen Delaney 3-30, Levi Strong 3-17, Isaac Monella 1-2, Kaysen Wall 1-0, Ashton Volpe 1-(-4).
Brockway—None.
INTERCEPTIONS
DuBois—None.
Brockway—None.