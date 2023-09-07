DUBOIS — Perennial District 9 volleyball powers Clarion and DuBois squared off Wednesday night at DuBois Area School, and it was the visiting Lady Cats who came away with a big early-season victory by sweeping the new-look Lady Beavers, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17.
Clarion, currently ranked No. 4 in the state in Class A, largely controlled the action at the net and defensively as it kept a young DuBois squad from finding any kind of rhythm from the get-go. DuBois scored back-to-back points on itsown serve just three times in the match.
DuBois, which opened the season ranked No. 9 in Class 3A but isn’t currently in the rankings, did welcome senior setter Haley Reed back from injury. But, her return wasn’t enough for the Lady Beavers to knock off Clarion for the second straight year in the regular season.
Instead, Clarion — powered largely by the duo of junior Hadlee Campbell and sophomore Marley Kline — got a little revenge for that loss a season ago. Campbell led all players with in kills (15) and service points (8) while adding a pair of blocks. Kline hammered home six kills and also recorded two blocks.
On area the Lady Cats did struggle in was serving as they missed 13 serves in the match — five in each of the first two sets — to allow DuBois to hang around despite its struggles.
“We just didn’t do things well at all tonight, honestly,” said DuBois coach Jason Gustafson. “We had four or five missed serves in Game 1 and our defense was poor. The girls received serve well, and they (Clarion) have a good serving team, but that’s not a surprise. You need to do that in a game like that.
“It’s frustrating that we make as many unforced errors as we do, and we has so many tonight. They (Clarion) are good and played phenomenal defense and covered the court. They picked up a lot and played really good.
“We did beat them twice in team camp a month ago, but we had a lack of effort in some cases on the court tonight and a lack of focus. It was a learning opportunity though.
“It was Haley’s first game back from an injury too, and I expected her to be a little rusty. But, I thought she did a good job overall. Her being out there is a huge difference-maker for us, but at the same time right now she’s just a little rusty and inconsistent.”
The first set opened as a back-and-forth battle with the teams combining for four missed serves in the first six servers.
Clarion proved to be the team to build a little breathing room as a kill by Campbell for a sideout, then three straight service points by Campbell promptly gave the Lady Cats a 7-4 lead.
Three more points by Taylor Alston helped push the Clarion lead to 12-6 before Lady Beaver Audrey Kennis notched two straight points to make it a three-point game at 13-10.
That’s as close as DuBois got in the set though, as points by Natalie Durish and Addiwyn Campbell, followed by two more Hadlee Campbell points, made it 20-12 Lady Cats.
Kelsey Best then put Clarion on the verge of winning set as her three-point service run made it 24-14. A missed served only delayed the inevitable, as a missed serve by Morgan Pasternak handed the Lady Cats the first set win, 25-14.
The second set opened much like the first with the teams trading points. DuBois grabbed a 7-4 lead when Alyssa Stevens hammered home a kill on Kennis’ serve.
Clarion promptly seized control of the set though, as a Hadlee Campbell kill earned a sideout before Addiwyn Campbell, a freshman, ripped off seven straight points, including a pair of aces, to put her team up 12-6. The elder Campbell had two kills in that spurt.
DuBois didn’t let Clarion totally pull away from there, however, as a three-point spurt by Baylee Spinda pulled the Lady Beavers back within three at 18-15. DuBois got no closer than three points though, as Clarion went to win the set 25-15 on a kill by Hadlee Campbell.
Down 2-0, DuBois came out fighting in the third set with Reed notching four straight points to give the Lady Beavers a quick 4-0 lead. Reed had two aces in the run, while Pasternak opened the game with a big block.
DuBois couldn’t maintain that advantage though, as Clarion went back on top 8-7 thanks to a four-point spurt by Rhiannon Copenhaver. Two more points by Hadlee Campbell, one an ace, then put Clarion up for good at 11-8.
Durish added two more points for Clarion late in the set, while a three-point mini-run by Copenhaver made it 23-15. The game ended shortly thereafter, fittingly on Hadlee Campbell’s serve as she finished off a big night to give the Lady Cats the sweep.
Copenhaver had seven points, all in the third set, while Durish and Best each added six points for the Lady Cats.
Spinda led DuBois with six service points, while Reed and Kennis each collected four. Ava Baronick led the Lady Beaver net attack with five kills, with Pasternak and Stevens recordng three each. Pasternak and Kennis also each had a block.
DuBois (1-1) is right back in action tonight at home against Brookville.