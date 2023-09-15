DUBOIS — The Varischetti Sports Complex was jumping Thursday night as host DuBois Central Catholic and Brockway battled on the volleyball court, with the Lady Cardinals coming away with a hard-fought four-set victory.
Central Catholic raced out to a quick one set lead after taking the opening game 25-14. Things were much tighter from there though, as Brockway bounced back in the second set with a 25-20 win to even the match at 1-1.
The Lady Cardinals then rallied from an early 8-4 deficit in the all important third set to capture a nip-and-tuck 26-24 win. Brockway didn’t blink after the close loss and jumped out to another quick lead in the fourth — this time 7-1 — only to see DCC rally again.
A 3-point service stint by Marina Hanes gave DCC a 17-15 lead late in the fourth, but Brockway didn’t go away quietly. A sideout on a Sophia Schmader kill followed by two points on the serve of Samantha Barber momentarily gave the Lady Rovers a 22-21 advantage in the race to 25 points.
Hanes enjoyed a strong all-around night for DCC as she posted a match-high 14 service points to go along with three kills, a block and 16 assists. Schmader led Brockway with 13 points, five kills and 16 digs.
The teams then traded points, with Lady Rover freshman Bella Patton stepping to the service line in a 23-23 game. Central earned a sideout to get its first match point and capitalized on that opportunity as senior Lydia Morgan served up the final point for a 25-23 win in the set and a 3-1 overall victory.
“It was a great atmosphere, and he (Coach Darren Morelli) has done a great job with them (Brockway) this year,” said DCC coach Liz Snell. “I told tem from the starts it’s not going to be what you’re expecting. They’re going to battle and be ready.
“So, I’m glad they (Lady Cards) showed some fire tonight, but there were moments where we just fell a part in serve-receive and then our offense was kind of off tonight. I don’t know if it was mental or what, and we need to work on that, but when he needed to make a couple we were able too.
“And, that’s a huge improvement for our team, because that has always gotten us in the past. I mean, i called a timeout at one point to scold them because they seem to like to go down five, six points and then come back. I told them, you can’t do that on this team. They’re too scrappy.”
Central wasted little time grabbing control of the first set as three points by Hanes and four by Emma Elensky quickly made it 9-4 Lady Cardinals. Elensky also had a kill and block in that opening stretch. Elensky had eight kills, three blocks and nine points for Lady Cardinals.
Three more points by Kayley Risser pushed the DCC lead to 14-6 and it only grew from there. Hanes dropped in three more points in her second trip to the line in the game to make it 20-9. Central ultimately won the set 25-14 when Morgan hammered home a kill for a sideout on game point.
The Lady Rovers promptly erased the memory of that set loss, as Schamder ripped off five straight points to start Game 2. She had a pair of aces in the spurt, while Lauren Rendos notched two kills. Rendos had a match-high 14 kills.
The teams then largely traded sideouts for a stretch before DCC crawled back into the set on two points each by Risser and Hanes to even the score at 13-13.
Brockway countered with a Meeca Smith point before Kalina Powell rattled off four points in a row to five the Lady Rovers a 20-14 lead. Central got as close as three points from there as Brockway eventually won the set 25-20 when Schmader blasted a kill on game point with Patton at the service line.
The Lady Rovers carried that momentum in the third set and used 6-point service run by Smith to take an early 8-4 advantage. Smith dropped in two aces in that spurt and finished the night with 12 points (4 aces).
Two more aces by Powell made it 11-5 before DCC countered with a sideout and five straight points from Melia Mitskavich to pull even at 11-11. The remainder of the set proved to be a battle with neither side leading by more than two. Mitskavich had 10 service points in the match.
Hanes came up big in the end for DCC as she hammered a cross-court kill in a 24-24 game for a sideout, then served up game point that came courtesy of a Jessy Frank kill for a 26-24 win. Frank had four kills and eight points on the night.
Schmader and Smith then got Brockway off and running in the fourth set as it grabbed a 7-1 lead. However, a 4-point spurt by Frank helped get DCC right back into it at 8-6. Elensky had a block and kill in that run.
The teams stayed with a point either way from there until Hanes’ 3-point mini-run gave DCC a 17-15 lead. Brockway tied to steal the set late on Barber’s two points, but DCC managed to hold off the Lady Rovers for the four-set win.
“We knew it was going to be close and hoping for five sets,” said Morelli. “We didn’t get off the bus until the second set. We have some young girls starting, and it showed in the first set. It was just a combination of nerves and a good crowd here with the student section facing a veteran, much-older team.
“We came alive in the second set and knew it was going to be nip-and-tuck, and had some minor mistakes. But, the effort was there tonight and we worked hard.”
DuBois Central Catholic (3-1) travels to Kane on Tuesday, while Brockway (3-3) plays at Forest Area on Monday.