DUBOIS — The DuBois volleyball team made it three sweeps in three matches Thursday night, using a balanced attack both at the net and and strong back row play by libero Gabby Gulvas and others to beat visiting Bradford, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18.
The only area DuBois struggled with at times was serving, as the Lady Beavers missed 17 serves — a stat that helped keep Bradford in all three games. However, DuBois played good defensively and for the most part kept Bradford from capitalizing on all those errant serves.
Some of those misses also were a result of aggressive serving, which led to the Lady Beavers also recording 11 aces in the sweep.
Gabby Gulvas led the DuBois service game with nine points, while Madelyn Crabtree, Kendra Cowan and Ava Baronick all had seven. Baronick came off the bench to score all seven of her points in the third set, including three aces. Morgan Pastern added five points, three of which were aces.
Crabtree enjoyed a strong all-around night as she also recorded seven kills. Pasternak led the way with 12 kills, while Emma Delp added eight from the middle.
“We started out the first game and had four missed serves in the first 10 points,” said DuBois coach Jason Gustafson. “Obviously, that’s not good, but at the same time they did a good job hanging in there.
“You just have to battle through it, and Gabby (Gulvas) did a really nice job in the first two games, especially, of handling the ball in serve-receive when we just made an error. So, we were able to get back on the line real quick and score some points.
“Bradford is young, but they are a good team for sure. And, we need to be playing some (good) teams and have someone get in our faces a little bit.”
DuBois opened the match with a missed serve, setting the tone for some of its serving woes from the get-go. Bradford followed that sideout with a four-point spurt by Emma Swanson as the Lady Owls jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead.
The Lady Beavers promptly righted the ship, getting a sideout on a kill by Kendra Cowan before Gulvas ripped off six straight points to put DuBois up 7-5. Pasternak and Delp each had a kill and tip in that run.
Recommended Video
A long series of sideout ensued with both side scoring a point here and there. DuBois never trailed during that stretch and seized control of the set when Jessica Pfaff rattled of four points in a row to make it 18-12.
Gulvas then added two points before Crabtree finished the set off (25-16) with two points of her own. Gulvas recorded eight of her nine points in the first set.
DuBois carried that late first-set momentum in to game No. 2 and jumped out to a 6-0 lead on a sideout and five points by Cowan — a spurt that featured two kills by Pasternak and one by Delp.
Pasternak added an ace on DuBois’ next serve, while three points — including an ace — by Delp made it a 13-5 game. Bradford never recovered from there as it lost the second set 25-12.
Pfaff and Cowan each added two point service stints, while three points by Pasternak put the Lady Beavers on the cusp of winning the set at 24-9. Bradford got a sideout on a missed serve, then two points from Madison Dougherty, but a kill by Crabtree for a sideout ended the set.
“Crabtree definitely had a better night tonight, and Kendra (Cowan) is hitting the ball well,” said Gustafson. “We’re just not getting her the ball right and giving her enough chances. That’s something we need to work on, just getting her more involved in the offense.”
The start of the third set was all DuBois as well, as Baronick started the game at the line and ripped off six quick points. She had three aces in the run, while Pasternak and Crabtree each had kills.
Bradford had an answer this time, getting four points from Dougherty to pull even at 8-8. Crabtree promptly changed that though, hammering home a kill for a sideout before posting four straight points to put the Lady Beavers back up 13-8.
The Lady Owls got back as close as 14-12, but DuBois slowly pulled away from there to complete the sweep. Emily Snyder got that push started with a pair of points, while Baronick and crabtree added points during a string of sideouts.
DuBois finished off the set and match when Baronick hammered home a kill on match point.