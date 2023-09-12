BROOKVILLE — Banging out 44 kills in a four-set win at Brookville, it was more about how the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team finished than how things started Monday night.
Letting a 24-21 lead slip away into a 26-24 loss in the first set, Redbank Valley responded by sweeping the final three sets, 25-13, 25-22, 25-21 for a four-set win over the Lady Raiders.
The hitting trio of Taylor Ripple, Izzy Bond and Mylee Harmon all hit double figures in kills with 14, 13 and 11 respectively. Eventually, their net work was what got them past a stubborn defensive-minded foe that took the first set of the night.
“Mylee in the second had a big hitting night, her best set of the year, i thought,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Ashley Anderson said. “They feed off each other. If Taylor is hitting well, Izzy hits well. If Izzy hits well, Mylee is hitting well and the feed off each other.”
But early on, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t overcome hitting woes, five service errors and five hitting errors that led to Brookville’s final five points that got it the come-from-behind opener.
“The first set was obviously not our best set and I told the girls that was their Monday blues set, but they showed up after that and we stuck with them,” Anderson said. “The back and forth I could’ve done without, but that was an even matchup and the girls needed the challenge and they got it tonight. They didn’t like losing that first set and came out ready and didn’t let up from there.”
Kira Bonanno added 13 digs, Bond 12 and Ripple and Harmon with nine and eight apiece while Elaina Carrico finished with 29 set assists.
Brookville’s familiar defensive scrambling led to some of Redbank Valley’s problems, especially in the first set. Lady Raiders head coach Joyce Reitz’s team fell to 0-4, but she’s seen some progress. The Lady Raiders were 4-2 in pool play at the Brockway Tournament on Saturday and reached the semifinals of the knockout playoff before bowing out.
“I think we’re improving each set, each day and we’re touching the ball and frustrating teams,” Reitz said. “Our offense hasn’t kicked in yet and that’s where we’re struggling because we are bringing up all the balls. The defense frustrates teams even when they are tipping, we’re bringing it back and touching about every ball.
“I wouldn’t have been surprised if we had 40 digs. We were digging a lot of balls they were hitting. Those kids worked hard tonight.”
Whitney Guth led the Lady Raiders with seven kills and three aces. Julie Monnoyer had five kills and two blocks while Averi Pangallo finished with four kills.
The Lady Bulldogs quickly righted the ship with a blowout 25-13 win in the second set. in the third, the Lady Bulldogs trailed 22-21, but got a Bond kill, two Brookville errors and a Ripple kill to rally for the 25-22 win.
Like the opening set, the Lady Bulldogs led 24-21 but didn’t waste any time by getting a match-clinching kill from Harmon to hike their season record to 3-1.
Brookville won the JV match in straight sets, 25-14, 25-23.
Both teams play tonight on the road, the Lady Raiders at St. Marys and Lady Bulldogs at Forest Area.