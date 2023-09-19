BROOKVILLE — Making it two straight wins, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team swept visiting Union, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18.
That’s 2-3 for the Lady Raiders who are back at it tonight at Punxsutawney before Thursday’s home matchup with North Clarion. For head coach Joyce Reitz, it’s all about trying to get some momentum in September and build for October.
“We didn’t hit as aggressively as we wanted to, but it was good,” Reitz said. “It’s always good to get a win, now it’s two in a row and we’re building up some confidence here. We have to keep moving forward and working on the things we need to improve on. Our serves have been much better.
“It’ll be more aggressive and the pace will be more fast-paced than it was tonight, so we’ll need to be better.”
Brookville served 11 aces and committed seven service errors as Reitz worked plenty of players into the rotation against the now 0-3 Damsels. Jordan Daisley and Natasha Rush both had three aces. Samantha Whitling had three aces, one block and a kill. Alyssa Tollini served two aces.
Also at the net, Julie Monnoyer had six kills and two blocks and Whitney Guth added six kills.
Three other Lady Raiders had kills with Averi Pangallo (2), Victoria Hill (2) and Jamison Colgan (1) all had finishing hits.
Gracie Gallagher led Union with four kills and a block.
Brookville won the JV match, 25-11, 25-14.