Swimming has always held a special place in the heart of Gabi Wayne, and now the former DuBois Area High School standout is giving back to the sport that opened many doors for her and created life-long relationships with so many people.
Wayne’s love affair with swimming started when she was five years old, and the rest as they say is history.
She competed in the sport as a youth and teenager at the YMCA level and enjoyed a stellar high school career at DuBois where she was a four-time PIAA Class AAA state qualifier.
Wayne made school history her junior year when she became the first female swimmer in DuBois history to earn honors in the pool at the state meet when she collected an honorable mention All-State certificate by placing 12th in the 200 freestyle.
Medals are awarded to the finalists (spots 1-8), while certificates are given to athletes who finish in spots 9-16 in the consolation finals.
Wayne actually broke her own school records at the time in the 200 (1:53.71) and 100 (52.62) freestyles on consecutive days during that state meet.
She added two more All-State certificates to her resume as a senior, finishing 13th in the 200 free and tied for 12th in the 100 free — making her the most decorated female swimmer in school history.
Wayne’s swimming career was far from over though, as she went to compete in the pool at the collegiate level at Clarion University. She was actually a two-sport athlete at CUP, as she also was a member of the track and field squad where she was part of the throwing squad.
Wayne graduated from Clarion in the fall of 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and is currently a first grade teacher at DuBois Central Catholic.
With her competitive days in the pool over, the logical choice for Wayne to stay involved and give back to the sport of swimming was to turn to coaching. She was hired as the coach of the DuBois YMCA swim team in the summer of 2021.
“I have had a collection of coaches who have made a huge impact on making me want to coach — from my experience starting at YMCA, all the way to college,” said Wayne. “However, my love of swimming was my biggest influence.
“I swam starting at the age of five all the way to a collegiate swimmer. Being able to give back to the sport I love was my goal. I do have to say though, it has been very different being on the coaching side of swimming.”
It was through the YMCA that Wayne got to know a trio of local athletes — Brockway’s Bailey Franci and DuBois Central Catholic’s Andrew Reiter — who have grown to love the sport but attend schools who don’t field their own swim teams.
Wayne was looking for a better opportunity for those three outside YMCA practices and meets, and was able to make that happen prior to last year’s high school season (2021-22).
“With some discussion, I was able to have them swim as independent swimmers for District 9,” said Wayne. “I think this was the best decision because this allowed them to see stronger competition.”
The trio practices at the YMCA but competes at the high school level DuBois has home dual meets. Wayne volunteers her time to be at those meets for the three.
“We practice at the YMCA five days a week,” said Wayne. “One thing that is different about the YMCA pool compared to a high school pool in the distance. A normal high school pool is 25 yards, when our YMCA pool is 25 meters. It doesn’t seem like a lot, but it really is a huge difference in training.
“When competing at high school swim meets, we compete when DuBois has home meets. However, because of the guidelines, independent swimmers have to compete in their own heats.
“For only being independent swimmers, all three of them have great mindsets towards training. I think the hardest part of training as an independent swimmer is competing by yourself during a dual meet.”
Franci is the most experienced of the trio, having started to swim competitively at a young age herself. She is set to compete at the PIAA Class AA Championships for a second straight year later this week after winning her first District 9 title in the 100 breaststroke. Franci added a silver medal in the 50 free at districts.
She also went to states in the event last year, qualifying on time as the D-9 runner-up.
“I met Bailey when she first started swimming at the YMCA and I was a high school swimmer,” said Wayne. “I have watched her grow up in this sport, so being able to coach her has been a huge privilege.
“She works hard at everything I throw at her, and she doesn’t turn down a fight. This is her second year qualifying to the state championship meet. Last year, she placed 28th at states, and I’m hoping she can place a little higher this year.”
Franci said she has become more comfortable competing in high school meets.
“It’s gotten easier since this is my second year swimming as an independent swimmer,” said Franci. “There are a lot of challenges with being an independent swimmer though. I have to look at things differently than a swimmer who is part of a team.
“Even though I don’t come from a bigger team, I still have Anna and Andrew. They definitely make up for the aspect of a team.”
Fellow Lady Rover Brubaker is in just her second year of swimming competitively and collected a pair of ninth-place finishes in the 50 free and 100 backstroke this year at districts.
“This was Anna’s second year of swimming ever,” said Wayne. “She is a very hard worker in and out of the pool. This year, we tried a different stroke, backstroke. She improved with her time every single meet she swam it. I cannot wait to see what next year brings for her.”
Brubaker said venturing into the competitive world of swimming has been a challenge but one she has embraced.
“Swimming is a very hard sport to compete in,” said Brubaker. “To me, I feel it’s even harder with having to be an independent. Although not everything is negative, some things are difficult like not always getting to compete against other swimmers at meets.
“What sticks out to me most … not having the bond of your teammates as a full team. There are some things we just won’t be able to experience as independents, but there’s also things other swimmers won’t be able to experience as a team. I like the uniqueness it brings, and the challenges I get to overcome by being an independent swimmer.”
As for Reiter, he has a few years of competitive swimming under his belt and captured a pair of Top 4 finishes at districts this year. He won a bronze medal in the 100 freestyle and was fourth in the 50 free.
“Andrew started swimming a couple years before I started coaching for the YMCA,” said Wayne. “Last year was a learning experience to see how hard he could be pushed. This year, he was determined to push harder than he ever has, and he definitely did that.”
Reiter said there are definitely pros and cons to swimming on his own as part of Wayne’s small pack of competitors
“It has its ups and downs,” he said. “There’s a point that it switches from going easy to pushing harder to pass other swimmers.
“But being an independent swimmer, there’s not many people to put yourself against. Which all has its benefits for the smaller team capabilities but, it also has its flaws including having relays and swimming by ourselves in dual meet heats.”
Wayne’s venture into coaching has also brought her full circle with the sport, as she now finds herself coaching against friends who she grew up competing with and against in the pool.
Just in District 9, that group includes the trio of Claire Mikesell, Emma (Daghir) Leithner and Ben Koss.
Mikesell, a Clearfield grad, is now an assistant coach at her alma mater. Her and Wayne even competed against each other in college, with Mikesell being a standout at IUP.
Leithner an Elk County Catholic grad who swam for St. Marys, is now the head coach at her alma mater. Koss, another ECC grad who swam for St. Marys, is an assistant coach at Bradford High School.
Leithner swam collegiately at Penn State Behrend and Koss at Pitt-Bradford.
“Being able to coach against previous competitors of mine has been a great experience,” said Wayne. “Once we all came together at meets, we reminisced about our years in the pool as competitors.
“I can still remember reaching over the lane lines giving Claire and Emma hugs after races and attending YMCA Nationals at Greensboro, N.C. with Ben and Claire.”
Time will tell where Wayne’s coaching career might take her, but for now she’s content where she’s at.
And, that’s being in her hometown and doing her part in helping local athletes try to fulfill their dreams in the pool.