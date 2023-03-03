GREENSBURG – Former DuBois Area High School standout basketball player Kelsey Wilcox was inducted into the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg Athletics Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony held Feb. 10 in Wagner Dining Hall on the Pitt-Greenburg campus.
Wilcox was joined in the school’s 2nd annual Hall of Fame class by Rick Fogle (administrator), Jim Kunicek (men’s basketball), Kevin Conlon (men’s basketball) and the men’s golf teams from 1997-2000.
Wilcox played basketball for the Bobcats from 2006-2010.
In that time, she wrote the record books for the women’s basketball program as she amassed 1,644 points over her career — tops in program history. Up until last season, she was also the only Bobcat to record over 1,000 rebounds, securing 1,183 total.
Wilcox was the first Pitt-Greensburg athlete to be named AMCC Player of the Year twice (2009, 2010). She was named first team All-AMCC in 2008-09 and 2009-10, as well as being voted as a honorable mention in 2006-07 and 2007-08.
She finished the 2009-10 season with the sixth best rebounding average in the country with 14.2 rebounds per game. In her junior season, Wilcox led the Bobcats to an AMCC Championship and the NCAA Tournament. To add on to her stellar senior season, Wilcox was named ECAC South Second Team as well as D3Hoops Second Team All Great Lakes Region.
Fogle was the driving force of starting Pitt-Greensburg Athletics. He came to the Pitt-Greensburg campus in September of 1985.
Fogle was named dean in 1997 and in the first few years in that position he hired Pitt-Greensburg Hall of Famer and original Director of Athletics, Dan Swalga. The process of joining the NCAA began and the rest is history. Overall, Fogle spent 37 years at Pitt-Greensburg and recently retired in the summer of 2022.
Kubicek, who played from 1970-72, was the first 1,000-point scorer in Pitt-Greenburg men’s basketball history.
In those two years he recorded 1,095 points in a time before the three-point line. The accomplishments of Kubicek may be the most impressive in school history due to the circumstances of his career.
He is joined in the hall of fame by fellow men’s hardwood player Conlon, who played for the Bobcats from 2001-05. Conlon is one of the most decorated men’s basketball players in the history of Pitt-Greensburg.
Conlon scored 1,417 points, which is now fifth in program history, and is second in the record books for assists (290) and fifth in steals (126). Conlon was voted the AMCC Player of the Year in 2005. He was also voted first team All-AMCC three times.
On top of his AMCC accolades, Conlon received many regional awards as well from the ECAC, D3 Hoops, CoSida and beyond. Conlon was named ECAC South Second Team, National College Coaches Association Great Lakes District II Second Team, ESPN The Magazine and CoSida All American Second Team, as well as being the Male Faculty Representative Award Winner, given to the top male student athlete in the conference in any sport.
Conlon also played on the Pitt-Greensburg baseball team for the 2003 and 2004 seasons as well as being an assistant women’s basketball coach from 2005-2007.
In the late 1990s, the Pitt-Greensburg men’s golf team was the talk of the AMCC.
The team, led by coach Scott Statler, won four consecutive AMCC Championships from 1997-2000 and boasted some of the best golfers in the conference. The Bobcats showcased three AMCC Conference MVPs in Pete Dzambo, Chuck Thatcher and Ken Saska.
Statler was also at the top of the conference as he was voted AMCC Coach of the Year three times. This group of teams was the first AMCC Champions in Pitt-Greensburg history and the 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2000 Bobcat men’s golf teams are all being inducted into the Pitt-Greensburg Athletics Hall of Fame. This group of golfers were part of the first success that the Pitt-Greensburg Athletics’ Department had, and they laid the groundwork for all our teams that came after.