ALBION — It came down to two Elk/McKean Legion League teams battling it out for the Region 8 championship on Tuesday afternoon at Northwestern High School in Albion. But in the end, the top seed Wilcox Post No. 467 took down the No. 3 seed Brockway Post No. 95, 5-0, to advance to the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball state tournament and win the Region 8 title.
Wilcox pitcher Collin Porter pitched a complete game shutout, throwing seven innings and allowing just five hits while striking out seven.
Luke Zimmerman led Wilcox at the plate, blasting a two-run homer in the top of the sixth that made the game 3-0 at that point. Kaden Dennis was also 2-for-3 with an RBI and Aiden Zimmerman was 2-for4 with a double.
The title game was scoreless heading into the top of the sixth, as Brockway’s Ezra Swanson pitched the first four and 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out two. He was then replaced on the mound by Dylan Bash, as Wilcox — who beat Brockway 6-0 on Sunday — finally got the bats rolling against Bash in the final two innings.
Wilcox got going as Cam Marciniak led off the top of the sixth with a single to center. With Dennis at the plate, Marciniak stole second and then Dennis singled to right, as an error by Brockway allowed Marciniak to cross the plate to give Wilcox a 1-0 lead.
One batter later, Luke Zimmerman hit his two-run homer with the count at 1-2, piping it over the right field wall for a 3-0 Wilcox lead.
Brockway was then able to get out of the sixth inning without anymore damage, but they couldn’t get the bats going themselves in the bottom of the sixth, nor for the entire contest.
Wilcox then tacked on a couple more runs for insurance in the top of the seventh — both of which came via a sacrifice fly.
Dom Allegretto was hit by Bash to start off the top of the seventh and Aiden Zimmerman then hit his double to left, moving Allegretto to third. From there, Marciniak hit a sac fly to right that plated Allegretto for a 4-0 Wilcox lead as Aiden Zimmerman advanced to third. Dennis then hit his sac fly — this one to center — that brought Aiden Zimmerman home for what would end up being the final run of the game.
After Andrew Brubaker drew a walk in to leadoff the bottom of the seventh, Porter and the Wilcox defense were able to get three more outs to seal the 5-0 victory and a Region 8 title.
Wilcox outhit Brockway 6-5 on the day as Bash led Brockway at the plate, going 2-for-3.
The win moves Wilcox into the state tournament as the Region 8 representative, as the tourney takes place at Bear Stadium in Boyertown beginning on Saturday.
The other seven teams in the tournament include Boyertown as the host team, Norchester from Region 2, Falls from Region 3, Paxton from Region 4, Greater Pittston from Region 5, Blackhawk from Region 6 and Philipsburg from Region 7.
WILCOX 5,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Innings
Wilcox 000 003 2 — 5
Brockway 000 000 0 — 0
Wilcox—5
Dom Allegretto 1b 2100, Aiden Zimmerman ss 4120, Cam Marciniak cf 2111, Kaden Dennis 2b 3121, Luke Zimmerman lf 3112, Ethan Wells c 3000, Collin Porter p 3000, Dalton Stahli 3b 2000, Caden Smiley rf 3000. Totals: 25-5-6-4.
Brockway—0
Ezra Swanson p-1b 3000, Riley Smith 2b 3010, Kaden Brezenski ss 3000, Dylan Bash 1b-p 3020, Matthew Brubaker 3b 3010, Carson Weaver c 2000, Andrew Brubaker rf 2010, Jeremy Swanson lf 3000, Ben Glasl cf 3000. Totals: 25-0-5-0.
Errors: Wilcox 0, Brockway 1. 2B: A. Zimmerman. HR: L. Zimmerman. HBP: Allegretto, L. Zimmerman, Stahli; Swanson.
Pitching
Wilcox: Collin Porter-7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
Brockway: Ezra Swanson-4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Dylan Bash-2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Porter. Losing pitcher: Bash.