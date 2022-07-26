Allegretto hit
Wilcox’s Dom Allegretto, shown here in action earlier this year, was 2-for-4 against Paxton in Monday’s American Legion baseball state tournament matchup. Unfortunately for Wilcox, Paxton would go on to win, 3-0, to bounce Wilcox from the tournament.

 File photo by Tyler Kolesar

BOYERTOWN — The Wilcox Legion Post No. 467 baseball team saw its run at the Pennsylvania American Legion state tournament come to an end Monday morning, as Post No. 467 fell to Paxton, 3-0.

