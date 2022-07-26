BOYERTOWN — The Wilcox Legion Post No. 467 baseball team saw its run at the Pennsylvania American Legion state tournament come to an end Monday morning, as Post No. 467 fell to Paxton, 3-0.
Wilcox out-hit the Region 4 champions 6-4 on the day, but Wilcox stranded 10 runners throughout and Paxton took advantage of a three-run fifth inning.
That inning saw Bubba Dorris hit a two-run homer off of Wilcox pitcher Luke Zimmerman that broke a scoreless tie at that point. Three batters later, a Tyson Gill sac fly brought home Brayden Paul, setting up what would eventually be the 3-0 final score.
Wilcox’s Dom Allegretto and Dalton Stahli had two hits each, with Aiden Zimmerman and Luke Zimmerman racking up the other two.
Paxton pitcher Christian Foltz got the win, throwing six innings and allowing five hits while walking one and striking out seven.
Out of the 10 stranded runners in the game for Wilcox (17-3), the team left the bases loaded in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Stahli singled, moving Ethan Wells — who reached via a fielder’s choice — to second base. Caden Smiley was then hit by a pitch to load up the bases, but Foltz got Allegretto to fly out to center to get out of the jam.
Paxton’s three-run fifth started as Corey Kalinsoki singled. One batter later, Dorris then took a 3-2 pitch over the left field wall to make it 2-0 Paxton.
Paul would then single and steal second before Wilcox then went to Stahli on the mound. Paul would then eventually steal third and Gill’s sac fly gave Paxton all the runs they’d need in the contest.
Wilcox would strand two runners in the fifth and sixth innings as they still trailed 3-0 heading into its final at-bats.
But an Allegretto lead-off single off of Gill — who relieved Foltz in the seventh inning — was all they could come up with as Post No. 467 saw its season come to an end.
Paxton will now play Falls today at 3:40 p.m. with the other matchup being Boyertown and Philipsburg at 6:45 p.m. Philipsburg is now guaranteed to play in the championship game, as they are also guaranteed to play in next week’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in Morgantown, West Virigina.
PAXTON 3,
WILCOX 0
Recommended Video
Score by Innings
Paxton 000 030 0 — 3
Wilcox 000 000 0 — 0
Paxton—3
Ben Long rf-lf 3000, Tyson Gill ss-p 4001, Nick Keane cf-ss 3010, Zach Radzik dh 3000, David Shroyer c 2000, Alex Yarrish lf 3000, Corey Kalinoski 2b 3110, Bubba Dorris 1b 2112, Brayden Paul 3b 3110, Christian Foltz p 0000. Totals: 26-3-4-3.
Wilcox—0
Dom Allegretto 1b 4020, Aiden Zimmerman ss-2b-ss 4010, Camron Marciniak cf 3000, Kaden Dennis 2b-ss-p 3000, Luke Zimmerman p-lf 3010, Ethan Wells c 3000, Collin Porter rf 2000, Ben Paul 3b-2b 1000, Dalton Stahli 3b-p-ss-3b 3020, Caden Smiley lf-rf 2000. Totals: 28-0-6-0.
Errors: Paxton 1, Wilcox 2. LOB: Paxton 5, Wilcox 10. DP: Paxton 0, Wilcox 1. HR: Dorris. HBP: Marciniak, Smiley.
Pitching
Paxton: Christian Foltz-6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO; Tyson Gill-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Wilcox: Luke Zimmerman-4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Dalton Stahli-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Kaden Dennis-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Foltz. Losing pitcher: L. Zimmerman.