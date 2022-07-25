BOYERTOWN — The Wilcox Legion Post No. 467 baseball team kept its season alive at the Pennsylvania American Legion state tournament on Sunday as the team split its two games in the double-elimination tourney.
Saturday saw the Region 8 champ Wilcox (17-2) fall to host team Boyertown, 7-0. But on Sunday, with the scored tied at 1-1 heading into extra innings against Region 6 champ Blackhawk, Wilcox plated seven runs en route to an 8-1 win in eight innings.
Sunday’s win moves them in to an early game today as they take on Region 4 champion Paxton at 10:45 a.m.
Paxton won Saturday, 4-3, against Region 2’s Norchester but then fell to Region 7 champion Philipsburg on Sunday by a 4-2 final.
Sunday’s rally was the opposite of what happened Saturday for Post No. 467, as they trailed 1-0 against Boyertown going into the seventh inning, only to find the host squad score six runs in the top half of the inning to seal the victory.
Sunday’s matchup saw a pitchers duel between Wilcox’s Collin Porter and Blackhawk’s Alex Tomsic. Porter threw six and 2/3 innings, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out eight. Tomsic threw six and 1/3 innings and also allowed just three hits and one run as he struck out four.
However, with both players reaching the pitch count, Wilcox went to Dom Allegretto on the mound and Blackhawk sent out Anthony Malagise. That proved to be the difference as Wilcox was able to get things going against Malagise, scoring seven runs in the top of the eighth inning — as two of which were earned.
Aiden Zimmerman broke the 1-1 tie with a two-RBI double to left to make it 3-1, as he later scored on a Kaden Dennis single.
Dalton Stahli then had a two out, two-RBI single to make it 6-1. One batter later, Caden Smiley hit one to the Blackhawk shortstop and an error allowed the seventh and eighth runs of the game for Wilcox.
Zimmerman was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Stahli was 2-for-3 with two RBIs — as Wilcox outhit Blackhawk 6-3.
Wilcox had just three hits on Saturday with one each from Zimmerman, Smiley and Ethan Wells.
Should Wilcox win on Monday morning, they would then play Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. against the loser of the Philipsburg-Falls matchup that is scheduled for a 6:45 p.m. first pitch on Monday.
WILCOX 8,
BLACKHAWK 1, 8 innings
Score by Innings
Wilcox 001 000 07 — 8
Blackhawk 000 010 00 — 1
Wilcox—8
Dom Allegretto 1b-p 4111, Aiden Zimmerman ss 4122, Camron Marciniak cf 4000, Kaden Dennis 2b 3111, Luke Zimmerman lf 2100, Ethan Wells c 2100, Collin Porter p-rf 4000, Dalton Stahli 3b 3222, Caden Smiley rf-1b 4100. Totals: 30-8-6-6.
Blackhawk—1
Antonio Borello 2b 3011, Matt Favlow rf 1000, Ryan Jones ss 3000, Anthony Malagise cf-p 2010, Jarrod Malagise c 4000, Josh Rudd 1b 2000, Louis Sebastian lf 3000, Zayne Priestos-Kish 3b 3110, Owen Kiester rf-2b 3000, Alex Tomsic p-cf 3000, Lucas Walton pr 0000. Totals: 27-1-3-1.
Errors: Wilcox 1, Blackhawk 3. LOB: Wilcox 5, Blackhawk 6. 2B: A. Zimmerman. SB: Allegretto, Stahli. HBP: A. Malagise (by Allegretto).
Pitching
Wilcox: Collin Porter-6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO; Dom Allegretto-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Blackhawk: Alex Tomsic-6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO; Anthony Malagise-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Allegretto. Losing pitcher: A. Malagise.