BROCKWAY — Sunday evening’s Elk/McKean Legion League matchup between Wilcox and Brockway was dominated by the visitors as Wilcox picked up an 11-1 win in six innings.
Wilcox pitcher Collin Porter allowed one hit and one run in four innings of work while striking out five. Ben Paul then pitched the final two innings, allowing just one hit of his own as the duo combined for a six inning two-hitter.
At the plate, Ethan Wells was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Camron Marciniak was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Wilcox also picked up a half dozen steals in the contests and took advantage of passed balls by Brockway.
Wilcox got to Brockway starting pitcher Dylan Bash in the top of the second as Collin Porter and Jefferson Freeburg ripped back-to-back singles down the left field line. Porter would then later score via a wild pitch to give Wilcox a 1-0 lead.
Wilcox tacked on three more runs in the top of the third as Domenic Allegretto led off the inning with a single and then stole second. Aiden Zimmerman drew a walk and Marciniak promptly singled to center to bring home Allegretto for the 2-0 lead.
With runners on second and third, Kaden Dennis hit into a grounder at short that plated Zimmerman for a 3-0 lead. Wells then had an RBI single to center that brought home Marciniak to make it 4-0.
Although Brockway only had two hits on the day, walks and hit-by-pitches made Wilcox work early, as Brockway stranded runners on second and third in both the first and third innings — as they were only able to capitalize in the bottom of the third.
Porter walked leadoff hitter Ezra Swanson and then hit Riley Smith. Kaden Brezenski then had a check swing that went off of the bat towards Porter, with Brezenski stumbling in the batter’s box. Because of this, Porter threw to second in hopes of turning a double play, but the throw to second was safe with a foot being pulled off the bag due to the throw. While that call was being argued to the umpire, Swanson rounded third and made it home to get on the board, 4-1.
That would be all the home team could muster on the evening, however, as Wilcox tacked on four more runs in the top of the fourth to start its insurmountable lead.
Caden Smiley scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-1 and a Marciniak deep fly ball to right brought home Dalton Stahli for the 6-1 lead. An infield single by Dennis plated Zimmerman to make it 7-1 and Dennis later scored as a throw went to second on a delayed steal attempt.
Luke Zimmerman helped manufacture a run in the top of the fifth to make it 9-1 as he singled, then stole second and then made it to third with Brockway not paying attention. A Kaden Brezenski wild pitch then brought Luke Zimmerman home for the 9-1 lead.
Wilcox would get another score on a throwing error and Wells would score its 11th run of the game on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth, putting the mercy rule into play.
Brockway couldn’t get anything going in the bottom of the sixth with Paul striking out two of the three batters to seal an 11-1 win in six innings for Wilcox.
Wilcox is back in action tonight at St. Marys at 7:30 p.m. while Brockway plays again Wednesday as they travel to Smethport for a 7:30 p.m. start.
WILCOX 11,
BROCKWAY 1, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Wilcox 013 421 — 11
Brockway 001 000 — 1
Wilcox—11
Domenic Allegretto 1b 2210, Aiden Zimmerman ss 2200, Camron Marciniak cf 3122, Kaden Dennis 2b 4112, Ethan Wells c 4131, Collin Porter p 3110, Ben Paul p 1000, Jefferson Freeburg lf 3010, Caden Smiley rf 2100, Cameron Larkin ph 1000, Dalton Stahli 3b 1100, Luke Zimmerman ph 1110. Totals: 27-11-10-5.
Brockway—1
Ezra Swanson 1b-rf 2110, Riley Smith 3b-2b 2000, Kaden Brezenski ss-p-ss 2000, Matthew Brubaker rf-ss-3b 3000, Carson Weaver c 3000, Blake Pisarcik 2b-p 2010, Dylan Bash p-1b 1000, Carter Himes dh 3000, Ben Glasl cf 2000, Jeremy Swanson lf 0000. Totals: 20-0-2-0.
Errors: Wilcox 1, Brockway 1. LOB: Wilcox 6, Brockway 7. DP: Wilcox 1, Brockway 0. SAC: Bash. SF: Allegretto, Marciniak. SB: Wells 2, L. Zimmerman 2, Allegretto, Paul. HBP: Smiley (by Bash); Brezenski (by Porter), Smith (by Porter).
Pitching
Wilcox: Collin Porter-4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 2 HB; Ben Paul-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Brockway: Dylan Bash-3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Kaden Brezenski-2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Matthew Brubaker-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Porter. Losing pitcher: Bash.