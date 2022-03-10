CLAYSBURG — The Ridgway girls game plan worked out great in its matchup with Williamsburg.
Anyone who has seen the Williamsburg girls play — whether in person or on video — know who its two main scorers are in Ayla Hileman and Jayla Woodruff.
Keep those two from scoring and you beat the Lady Blue Pirates.
That was the plan. Well, the first part of it worked out for the Lady Elkers anyway.
Krista Simpson and Kendel Norris combined to score 32 points as Williamsburg advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 1A state playoffs with a 49-37 victory over Ridgway.
“We knew coming in that those were the two that we needed to stop,” Ridgway coach Jason Schreiber said. “I thought my girls played their butts off ... I think the game plan went as we were hoping, but hats off to their (Williamsburg) other players because they took advantage of it.”
With the win, Williamsburg improved to 22-6, while the loss ends Ridgway’s season at 15-10.
The Lady Elkers kept Hileman and Woodruff, as well as everyone else in the WHS lineup not named Norris or Simpson, scoreless for the entirety of the first half.
Norris tallied 13 and Simpson had 10 at the break as the Lady Pirates held a 23-16 edge.
“They (Norris and Simpson) really did step up tonight,” Williamsburg coach Amy Hileman said. “Even though Jayla and Ayla have taken most of the spotlight throughout the season, Krista and Kendel can put the ball in the basket. So, that was definitely the case tonight. I’m proud of them for stepping up.”
It wasn’t until Hileman opened the second half with a 3-pointer out of the right corner that anyone else got in the scoring column.
By that point, the Pirates had a lead they wouldn’t surrender.
As a matter of fact, WHS didn’t trail all game after Norris cut back door for a layup just 30 seconds into the contest.
Williamsburg, the second seed out of District 6, would score the next six points on a baseline jumper and outback from Norris, and a jumper by Simpson to put her team up 8-0.
Ridgway, the fourth seed out of District 9, would get as close as four points on two occasions the rest of the way.
The first came in the second quarter when Williamsburg had gone up 20-9 on a Norris layup, but Ridgway put together a 7-0 spurt to get back to 20-16 when Payton Delhunty drilled a trey off an offensive rebound kick out with 2:21 left.
“That’s as close as we could get. It seemed like we got to four, and they (Williamsburg) would up it back to eight or ten,” Schreiber said. “Then, we’d get it to six and they would up it to 11. They got a real nice team, and I thought they did some things to give us issues.”
Delhunty would lead the Elkers with 14 points.
The second time came in the third after Hileman’s opening triple put WHS up 26-18, but was quickly followed by a layup from Ridgway’s Carli Thomas, who reached double figures with 13 points.
Jenna Kasmierski, who pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds, pulled the Lady Elkers to 26-22 on a fall away flip shot.
“When they (Ridgway) made their run, it seemed like we were able to can a 3-pointer,” Coach Hileman said. “So, that kept the space we needed.”
Simpson answered back with a 3-pointer and Norris followed that up with a shot from about 4-feet out to stretch the Lady Pirates lead back to nine (31-22).
Williamsburg had four turnovers in the opening few minutes of the final stanza, which helped Ridgway close to six (39-33) when Thomas completed the and-opportunity with 3:54 remaining.
“There’s four seniors and they really gave it their all,” Schreiber said. “Kaitlyn Amacher, Payton Delhunty, Carli Thomas and Julie Peterson, who is normally a starter — she got hurt two games ago and she’s been out.”
However, that’s as close as the Lady Blue Pirates would allow as they finished the game on a 10-2 run as five different players got on the board.
Norris paced all scorers with 17 points, while Simpson had 15.
“I’m happy with where we ended up,” Schreiber said. “This is the first time in 33 years Ridgway girls basketball has made it to the state playoffs. This is my first year and I’m glad with what the girls accomplished.”
Williamsburg will face Mount Calvary Christian, a 45-40 winner over Shade, on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
WILLIAMSBURG 49,
RIDGWAY 27
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 9 7 8 13 – 37
W’burg 15 8 10 16 – 49
Ridgway-37
Delhunty 5 2-2 14, Ellenberger 1 0-0 2, G. Amacher 1 0-0 2, Thomas 5 3-7 13, Kasmierski 2 2-2 6, Vargas 0 0-0 0, K. Amacher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-11 37.
Williamsburg-49
Woodruff 2 0-0 4, Norris 8 1-2 17, J. Carper 0 0-0 0, Simpson 5 2-2 15, Prough 0 2-2 2, Hileman 2 4-4 9, C. Carper 0 0-0 0, Ranalli 1 0-0 2, Frye 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-10 49.
3-pointers: Ridgway 2 (Delhunty 2); Williamsburg 4 (Simpson 3, Hileman).