WILLIAMSPORT — The DuBois softball team made the trip out east on Interstate 80 to Williamsport Saturday and suffered a 13-3, 5-inning loss to the Lady Millionaires.
Despite that lopsided setback, DuBois’ offense wasn’t necessarily the problem as the Lady Beavers were only outhit 9-8 on the day. However, the Lady Beavers struggled to cash in better when they did have scoring opportunities, whereas Williamsport (5-0) did. The Lady Millionaires also took advantage of four DuBois errors to score five unearned runs in the game to hand the Lady Beavers their first loss of the season.
DuBois (4-1) got off to a strong start vs. Williamsport starter Layla Waldman with a run in the top of the first when Sarah Henninger led off the game with a triple and scored on a Gabby Gulvas sacrifice fly to center.
Williamsport answered right back with a huge seven run bottom of the first and never looked back. Myla Kelley and Aubrianna Blair, the first two hitters in the Williamsport lineup, led the way by going a combined 6-for-7 with seven RBIs and five runs scored. Blair belted two home runs, while Kelley had a double.
DuBois scored its final two runs in the fourth on back-to-back RBI singles by Bella Gregory nd Alexas Pfeufer that played Allie Snyder (double) and Kat Patton (walk), respectively. Pfeufer and Henninger each had two hits for the Lady Beavers.
Snyder suffered the loss in the circle. She tossed the first three innings, giving up 11 runs, six earned, on seven hits while striking out one and walking three.
DuBois returns to action Wendesday against Punxsutawney in a game that will be played at Heindl Field at 4:30 p.m.
WILLIAMSPORT 13,
DUBOIS 3, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 100 30 — 5
W’port 704 02 — 13
* There was one out when the game ended
DuBois—3
Sarah Henninger ss 3120, Gabby Gulvas rf 2011, Lauren Walker 1b 3000, Morgan Pasternak cf 3000, Allie Snyder p 2110, Dory Morgan 2b 0000, Kat Patton 3b 1100, Emma Delp p 0000, Bella Gregory dp 2011, Alexas Pfeufer c 2021, Jaden Swatsworth 2010, Brooke Chewning (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 20-3-8-3.
Williamsport—13
Kelley rf 4243, Blair ss 3224, Ab. obertson cf 2111, Am. Robertson 3b 2100, Chilson 1b 3100, Waldman p 3112, Deitrick lf 2100, Reed dp 3112, Belton 2b 2201, Mahon (flex) c 0000. Totals: 24-13-9-13.
Errors: DuBois 4, W’port 1. LOB: DuBois 4, W’port 3. 2B: Snyder; Kelley. 3B: Henninger. HR: Blair 2. SF: Gulvas. SAC: Belton.
Pitching
DuBois: Allie Snyder-3 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Emma Delp-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
W’port: Waldman-5 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Waldman. Losing pitcher: Snyder.