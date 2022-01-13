DuBOIS — Williamsport showed why its considered one of the top Class 3A wrestling teams in the state Wednesday night, as the Millionaires made the trip up Interstate 80 and hammered host DuBois, 54-15, despite missing two of its top wrestlers.
Williamsport won 10 of the 13 bouts, including six via fall, to stay unbeaten on the season at 7-0. Meanwhile DuBois, which did collect a trio of bonus-point wins on the night, fell to 0-4.
The Beavers’ bright spot of the night came late in the match when freshman Eric Guzman decked Ryan Dunlap in 3:42 at 172 pounds for his first varsity win.
Dunlap held a 3-2 in the second period after escaping from the bottom, but Guzman took down the Millionaire and got the fall with 18 seconds left in the period to secure the Beavers’ third and final win in the penultimate bout of the night.
Brendan Orr (technical fall) and Davey Aughenbaugh (major decision) collected the other two wins for DuBois.
“Williamsport is a very goos team and ranked in the state for a reason,” said DuBois assistant coach Denny Nosker. “Even with missing a couple of their key starters, they still have a solid team. I think they have at least eight, and maybe 10, seniors starting for them when they have their full lineup.
“So, they are a very experienced team. So, hats off to them. We knew it was going to be a long road, but our kids battled tonight. Guzman got his first-ever varsity win, so that was nice, and Brendan and Davey did some good stuff and got wins.
“Even Austin, going out against a kid ranked in the state, we told him to try some stuff and he tried. That kid is good for a reason.”
The match started at 215, and Williamsport wasted little time seizing control as it rattled off six straight wins to race out to a 30-0 lead.
Charlie Lundy got things started with a forfeit win at 215, while heavyweight Charles Crews bested Beaver Zack Gallagher, 6-2. Crews led just 2-1 entering the third period but put the match away in the final two minutes.
DuBois then forfeited to Jack Heller at 106 and bumped Aubree Donahue up to 113, where returning state runner-up Cael Nasdeo was out of the Williamsport lineup.
Instead, Donahue squared off against Kaylianna Coleman in a battle of girls at the varsity level.
And, it was Donahue who drew first blood with a takedown in the closing seconds of the opening period for a 2-0 lead. Coleman chose bottom in the second but struggled to get out.
However, Donahue was called for a full-nelson, giving Coleman a point before she escaped late in the period to even things at 2-2. Donahue then chose neutral in the third, but it was Coleman who came up with the go-ahead takedown.
Donahue worked free for an escape with 34 seconds remaining to make it 4-3, but Coleman fought off Donahue to come away with the win to make the overall match 18-0.
Williamsport then got back-to-back pins by Luke Segraves and Devin Harris at 120 and 126, respectively, to quickly push that lead to 30-0.
Segraves pinned Gage Sonnie in 1:26, while Harris flatteneed Gavin Rucinski in 1:01.
DuBois finally got on the board at 132 when Brendan Orr tech falled Marissa Rumsey, 19-4 in 5:27. Rumsey did her part to save a team point, as she battled the Beaver for nearly the full six minutes to avoid getting pinned.
Orr jumped out to a 4-1 lead after one period on a pair of takedowns, then used a reversal and a five-point move in the second to push his advantage to 11-2.
Orr kept the pressure on the third, earning an escape from the bottom before taking down Rumsey and notching three nearfall points. However, he also was called for an illegal hold in the process — a penalty point that extended the bout. Rumsey then escaped before Orr scored one final takedown to finish off the tech fall.
Teammate Davey Aughenbaugh then made it two wins in a row for DuBois when he posted a 12-4, major decision against Alex Randell at 138.
It looked like that duo would wrestle a scoreless first period, but Randell got the upperhand when he took down Aughenbaugh with nine seconds left. The Beaver quickly escaped and trailed 2-1 after two minutes.
It was all Aughenbaugh from there.
The Beaver grabbed the lead in the second with a reversal 20 seconds in from the bottom position before scoring three nearfall points to take a 6-2 lead into the final period.
Randell chose neutral in the third, but it was Aughenbaugh who capitalized on his feet with a takedown before scoring another set of backpoints. Randell eventually fought off his back for a reversal, but Aughenbaugh escaped with 19 seconds left, earning an extra team point in the process as he came away with the 12-4 win.
Williamsport countered with three straight pins at extend the overall lead to 42-9.
Riley Bower (20-5) pinned Austin Mitchell in 138 at 145, while teammate Carter Weaver needed 4:33 to flatten Carter Wilson at 152. He was leading 16-5 at the time of the fall. Millionaire Roman Morrone then decked Cadin Delaney in 1:12 at 160.
Guzman followed with his fall at 172 before Williamsport’s Sebastian Robinson closed out the match by decking Garrett Nissel in 1:00 at 189.
DuBois is back in action Friday with a varsity only match at Johnsonburg at 5:30 p.m.
WILLIAMSPORT 54,
DUBOIS 15
215—Charlie Lundy (W) won by forfeit. (6-0)
285—Charles Crews (W) dec. Zack Gallagher, 6-2. (9-0)
106—Jack Heller (W) won by forfeit. (15-0)
113—Kaylianna Coleman (W) dec. Aubree Donahue. 4-3. (18-0)
120—Luke Segraves (W) pinned Gage Sonnie, 1:26. (24-0)
126—Devin Harris (W) pinned Gavin Rucinski, 1:01. (30-0)
132—Brendan Orr (D) tech fall Marissa Rusmey, 19-4 (5:27). (30-5)
138—Davey Aughenbaugh (D) maj. dec. Alex Randell, 12-4. (30-9)
145—Riley Bower (W) pinned Austin Mitchell, 1:38. (36-9)
152—Carter Weaver (W) pinned Carter Wilson, 4:33. (42-9)
160—Roman Morrone (W) pinned Cadin Delaney, 1:12. (48-9)
172—Eric Guzman (D) pinned Ryan Dunlap, 3:42. (48-15)
189—Sebastian Robinson (W) pinned Garrett Nissel, 1:00. (54-15)