Sign up for our daily newsletters here
REYNOLDSVILLE — After a rain out and a week off for the Independence Day holiday, racing returned to Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday night for Mid-Season Championship Night. Double points were awarded in all six divisions. Also, the Aquaholics PowderPuff Series were on hand for its second of three scheduled races at the Bird this season.
A couple of drivers added their names to the Hummingbird Speedway win lists. Eric Wilson picked up his first career Late Model win in the Srock Contracting Super Late Models. In the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods, Brian Toto captured his first Hummingbird victory and his first feature win in seven years.
The rest of winners all added to their 2023 win totals at the Bird. Nick Loffredo notched his third win of the season in the Dan Joiner Heating & Cooling Semi Late Models. Josh Fields also collected his third win of the year in the Brian Savino Motorsports Pure Stocks.
Shawn Hadden made it a trio of drivers to join the three-win club Saturday night by winning in the Brooks Services Four-Cylinders. In the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Pro Stocks, Bruce Hartzfeld became the first driver to four wins after capturing his fourth checkered flag of the season in his fourth appearance at the Bird so far this season.
The night concluded with Kim Nelson, driving Justin Finland’s #56, picking up the win in the Aquaholics PowderPuff Race. Nelson is the current points leader in the series after the race Saturday night by a mere 12 points over Melissa Rock.
Speedway Notes: A total of 100 cars were in attendance for Mid-Season Championship Night. That breaks down to 11 Semi Late Models, 20 Pure Stocks, 11 Super Late Models, 32 Four-Cylinders, 10 Economods, 9 Pro Stocks, and 7 Aquaholics PowderPuff Series Cars.
We will be back in action this Saturday, July 15, for Louie’s 95th Birthday Celebration. Join us as we celebrate track owner Louie Caltagarone’s 95th birthday. It will also be Topless Night with all divisions except the Four-Cylinders permitted to run topless. All six of the regular divisions will be in action.
Looking ahead, July 22 will be Fan Appreciation Night. All six divisions will be in action that night as well along with $10 general admission. On July 29, it will be Grady’s Decision Night with the stars of the ULMS Racing Series visiting for the first time in track history. The Super Late Models will compete for $3,500 to win, $450 to start while the Pure Stocks will vie for $750 to win. Gates open on all of those nights at 4 p.m. with racing beginning at 7 p.m.
The Sub Hub Kids Club gets underway every Saturday night at 6 p.m. by the pit gate entrance. It is a great place to take your kids to do some fun kids club activities as well as meet some drivers prior to racing getting started.
For more information, call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks’ website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com. You can also follow the track on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.
Results:
Dan Joiner Heating & Air
Semi Late Models
1. Nick Loffredo
2. Joe Loffredo
3. Dan Smeal
4. Adam Nixon
5. Nick Erskine
6. Doug Surra
7. Joe Becker
8. Zach Myers
9. Cregen Brady
10. Kyle Shannon
11. Deegen Watt
Brian Savino Motorsports
Pure Stocks
1. Josh Fields
2. Dustin Challingsworth
3. Tim Steis
4. Mike Anderson
5. Dalton Gustafson
6. Jenna Pfaff
7. Bob McMillen
8. Cody Cassler
9. Wayne Truitt
10. Devin Dickey
11. Noah Bloom
12. Barry Burritt
13. Kyle Lindemuth
14. Justin Watt
15. Ashley Kilhoffer
16. Dominic Marchiori
17. Renae Meyer
18. Todd Geyer Sr.
19. Mitch Stiles
20. Kris Orwig
Srock Contracting
Super Late Models
1. Eric Wilson
2. Paul Kot
3. Doug Eck
4. Clay Ruffo
5. Derek Rodkey
6. Jon Rohacevich
7. Rich Runyan Jr.
8. Orvis Newcome lll
9. Dwayne Brooks
10. Nathan Brady
11. Bob Armagost
Brooks Services
Four-Cylinders
1. Shawn Hadden
2. Matt Urey
3. Kyler Stahl
4. Camden Frantz
5. Holden Farr
6. Allen Robison
7. Zak Kline
8. Dillon Morrison
9. Ben Lehane
10. Bruce Long
11. Devon Trayer
12. Justin Finland
13. Bryun Hackenberg
14. Jacob Knapp
15. Zach Rill
16. Adam Harris
17. Greg Kiehl
18. Jimmy Delozier
19. Jim Boyer
20. Louis Young
21. Ernie Irvin
22. Josh Lindemuth
23. Troy Bennett
24. Kevin Wice
Andy Man’s Car Care
Economods
1. Brian Toto
2. Bob McMillen
3. Ed Vogel
4. Orin Taylor
5. Brad Curran Jr.
6. Gary Sullivan
7. Nate Fleck
8. Allen Phillips
9. Jim Muma
10. Blake Joiner
Cypress Clock & Gift Shop
Pro Stocks
1. Bruce Hartzfeld
2. Fuzzy Fields
3. Jim Challingsworth
4. Allen Lamb
5. Kyle Corah
6. Shawnee Sturgeon
7. Pernell Beimel
8. Jim Bloom
9. Nathan Yeaney
Aquaholics PowderPuff Series
1. Kim Nelson
2. Melissa Rock
3. Darla Truitt
4. Reging Filangie
5. Tracy Smith
6. Gracie Pluebell
7. Erika Anthony