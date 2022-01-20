BROCKWAY — Brockway Lady Rovers senior Danielle Wood needed 28 points on Wednesday night against Johnsonburg to get 1,000 points for her career. She did just that with 3:27 left in the game as a free throw attempt hit nothing but the bottom of the net as the Lady Rovers went on to beat the Ramettes 52-31.
“I’m really happy for her,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said of Wood. “She’s worked really hard to get to this point. We’re all proud of her. We really, really are. It’s nice to see these kids get some records.”
Wood moves to fifth all-time in scoring at Brockway behind Mary Barrow (1,678), Miranda Rhed (1,259), Leah Lindemuth (1,090) and Kim Tonsch (1,066).
After Johnsonburg got out to a quick 4-0 lead, the Lady Rovers outscored them 22-5 the rest of the quarter as Wood had 10.
“The kids kept looking for her and trying to feed her the ball,” Esposito said. “They were very unselfish tonight. They knew what was happening and they wanted to see it on our home floor. That was the nice thing.”
“I knew going in that we were going to be very aggressive because I know my teammates wanted me to get this,” Wood said. “Once I got 10 in the first quarter, I was like, ‘Alright, I know I can do it.’ And I just played the game and it’s how it went.”
“We hit a buzzsaw in the first quarter,” Johnsonburg head coach Sue Grumley said. “We dug a hole and we just couldn’t get out of it. That seems to be where some of our games go that way where we just dig too big of a hole. But they don’t quit on me and they keep going. It’s a work in progress and we’re going to keep working.”
With the score 22-9, the Brockway offense slowed a bit in the second quarter but still outscored the Ramettes 10-5. Wood scored a couple buckets in the quarter and had 15 points at the half as the Lady Rovers held a 32-14 lead at the break.
“We played a good first quarter, good first half,” Esposito said. “A little bit sloppy at times, but a lot of that I think was trying to set Danielle up (to score 1,000) in making some passes that we normally don’t make. But overall I thought our defense, for holding them to 14 points in the first half and 31 overall, I thought we did well. Offensively we came alive in those first two quarters.”
Wood added seven more in the third quarter as Brockway ended up with a 44-22 lead after three quarters as the senior needed just six points to become the fifth player in Brockway history to reach the milestone.
The Lady Rovers wasted no time trying to get Wood the milestone and they fed her down low to get within four.
With 6:29 left, Wood made one of two free throws to get within three. From there, Wood missed a few three point attempts that would’ve gotten the 1,000 mark.
“She pushed herself a little bit in the second half as she was getting closer,” Esposito said.
But with 3:27 left, Wood drove into the lane, got the bucket and was fouled — putting her on the line to get 1,000 on the nose. One free throw later, Wood got to 1,000 and Esposito gave her a commemorative ball signifying the accomplishment as she celebrated with teammates and family in the stands.
“I want to thank my team for helping me do this,” Wood said. “Without them, none of it would be possible.”
Wood said it’s been years in the making, as Esposito told her at a very young age that something like this could be possible, much to Wood’s disbelief at the time.
“I was actually told by Dick (Esposito) very early on in fifth or sixth grade, he told me, ‘Hey, you can do something very special,’” Wood said. “And I was like, ‘Dick, I still have four or five years before I even get there.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I know, but I just can’t wait to coach you.’ I guess it happened.”
Johnsonburg got a couple more buckets before the final buzzer sounded and the Lady Rovers took a 52-31 victory.
Selena Buttery had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Brockway, as Wood also had six assists and three steals.
Johnsonburg’s Annasophia Stauffer led the Ramettes with 10 points while Kaci Stelene had nine points and 12 rebounds, as Grumley said they’ll take some positives and learn from the experience.
“Kaci Stelene is always a constant,” Grumley said. “She’s our workhorse underneath. Some of the younger girls came off the bench, got some valuable experience and hit a few shots and rebounds.”
“Johnsonburg, they’re young but they’re scrappy,” Esposito said. “Sue’s going to have a nice team in the future if these kids stick with it. They gave us trouble there for a little while in the first half.”
Brockway moves to 9-5 on the year with its fifth consecutive win. The Lady Rovers will be back in action Tuesday as they travel to DuBois Central Catholic.
“That’s five in a row,” Esposito said. “The kids are playing well and they’re really loving this. It was a nice win for us.”
Johnsonburg falls to 5-9 on the year. Its next opponent is also DCC, as they’ll host the Lady Cardinals this evening at 7 p.m. as there will be no junior varsity contest.
BROCKWAY 52,
JOHNSONBURG 31
Score by Quarters
J’burg 9 5 8 9 — 31
B’way 22 10 12 9 — 52
Johnsonburg—31
Tess Kojancic 1 0-0 2, Maria Casilio 2 1-2 5, Annasophia Stauffer 4 1-2 10, Cadence Brechtel 0 0-0 0, Kaci Stelene 2 5-8 9, Natalie Dunworth 1 0-0 2, Allyson Notarianni 1 0-0 3, Zoey Grunthaner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 7-12 31.
Brockway—52
Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 1 0-0 2, Ciara Morelli 3 0-0 6, Danielle Wood 11 6-9 28, Selena Buttery 5 3-4 16, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0, Sarah Koehler 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Bennett 0 0-0 0, Alexis Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 9-13 52.
Three-pointers: J’burg 2 (Stauffer, Notarianni), B’way 3 (Buttery 3).