ST. MARYS — It’s been four games now since Elk County Catholic sophomore Wil Wortman has been inserted into the Crusader starting lineup after its star junior guard Jordan Wasko was lost to an injury. Since then, he’s been the go-to guy, averaging 13.3 points per game, and has made plays when the Crusaders needed him the most.
Such was the case once again on Saturday in the Allegheny Mountain League championship against Ridgway as Wortman made the game-winning bucket as time expired in overtime to give ECC a 31-29 win over the Elkers for the title.
Wortman scored 19 of the team’s 31 points — including 13 in the second half — as the Elkers slowed things down to get the last shot in both the fourth quarter and in overtime.
After Aaron Sorg made a bucket underneath from a Jack Benninger pass to tie things up at 29-29, an ECC turnover gave Ridgway the ball for about the final two-and-a-half minutes of regulation. Elk County Catholic looked to potentially get a turnover on a couple of instances before Ridgway and head coach Eric Herzing would get a timeout to regroup.
But with seconds left in regulation, Sorg’s three went off the mark and the AML title game went beyond the advertised 32-minutes.
In overtime, Wortman had a turnover about 30 seconds into it and Ridgway decided to hold for the last shot again. As ECC did the first time, head coach Aaron Straub and his assistants decided to let things play out instead of possible fouling the Elkers to put them at the free throw line and gain back possession.
“There’s a whole bunch of different schools of thought on that,” Straub said on fouling or not fouling late. “I turned to our coaches and I said, ‘Do we want to foul?’ and our coaches were a resounding no. So that’s the way we played it out.”
This time, Ridgway had Benninger take the final shot that proved to be a midranger with a handful of seconds left that would miss the mark.
“We’ve got Jack Benninger — he’s one of the best players in the area,” Herzing said. “We had an opportunity to give him a chance to win the game. I’m going to ride with Jack 10 out of 10 times. This time it didn’t go down but Elk made a play and we took the loss. Congratulations to them.”
Benninger’s miss was then rebounded by Adam Straub underneath as ECC called a timeout as the clock originally showed 2.8 seconds left but during the timeout, it was extended to 3.7 seconds as those nine-tenths would prove to be crucial.
Crusader Lance O’Neill took the inbound and passed it out to Wortman just beyond the three-point line. Wortman then knifed through Elker defenders to the basket and officials determined he got the ball off before the buzzer — as Wortman’s finger roll went high off the glass and through the net as the team and its student section celebrated the 31-29 overtime win.
“He’s the guy that we drew it up for,” Straub said on the game-winning play. “Wil’s playing good. Wil is the guy that with that much time could get the ball from quarter court to the basket. He’s just really explosive. That’s the way we drew it up and a lot of times you’re successful and sometimes you’re not. Fortunately we were successful tonight ... But if Adam (Straub) doesn’t get the rebound, that doesn’t mean much.”
“I knew that we’ve been suffocating good teams and good players the last month and a half,” Herzing said. “Elk is a good team with good players and without Wasko, they’ve been struggling to get it in the hoop. So I knew this would be a low-scoring, drag out (game) and it was. The ball bounces either way and it could’ve gone differently.”
Both teams swapped the lead throughout and each squad’s biggest lead was just six points — with ECC’s coming early in the first quarter and Ridgway’s coming early in the fourth quarter.
After Alex Merritt knocked down two free throws to give Ridgway a 23-19 lead heading into the fourth, Sorg made a nice play to start off the fourth quarter to give his Elkers a six-point lead. Driving baseline in what appeared like Sorg was leaping up to stay inbounds and pass the ball, he instead just turned around and hit the ball high off the glass as it went through the hoop for the 25-19 advantage.
“When you play against a team that plays the way Ridgway does, possessions are at a premium — both defensive and offensive possessions,” Straub said. “A six-point deficit to Ridgway is like a 16-point deficit to a lot of teams because of the limited possessions and how they take care of the ball.”
An 8-0 Crusader run not only then erased the deficit but gave ECC the lead as Wortman made a bucket inside to cut the Elker lead to 25-21. O’Neill then got to the free throw line and made both with 7:16 left in the fourth. Michael Jacobs the tied things up after scoring inside.
“Lance tonight got 32 minutes of one of the best on-the-ball defenders in the district (in Ridgway’s Erik Panebianco),” Straub said. “Lance was dogged from the tip to the end and he held up really well ... He did a heck of a job controlling the game for us ... Michael played with a lot more confidence tonight — I was really happy with that.”
With the game at 25-25, Wortman then got a steal and scored on a putback after Jacobs originally missed for a 27-25 lead. However, Sorg would immediately respond to tie it up with a bucket inside.
Elk County Catholic then retook the lead as Wortman hit a midrange jumper along the baseline before Sorg’s score inside tied it again at 29-29 and set forth the remainder of the contest.
Sorg led Ridgway with 14 points while Merritt had six points and six rebounds. Jacobs also scored six points.
Elk County Catholic (22-2) will look to make a District 9 Class A playoff run as the top-seeded Crusaders host No. 8 Smethport (11-10) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals with the winner clinching a state playoff spot as five D-9 Class A teams will make it to states.
“Every opportunity we get to be in a pressure situation ... it is positive,” Straub said. “That’s why these last two games were so important to us going into districts.
“We’re learning and getting better and looking forward to a good week of practice. Because it’s not going to be easy from here on out. Our first round matchup is going to be a real challenge for us.”
Ridgway (16-7) plays in the D-9 Class 2A playoffs as the No. 4 seed as they will “host” No. 5 Redbank Valley (11-11) at St. Marys High School on Wednesday at 7 p.m. due to its gym still being under repair.
“These kids are bought in and they give 100 percent effort,” Herzing said. “They’re going to play 32 minutes and they played 36 tonight. Their effort is unbelievable. We’ll wear this for a little bit, chew on it and get ready to play on Wednesday.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 31,
RIDGWAY 29, OT
Score by Quarters
ECC 8 6 5 10 2 — 31
Ridgway 6 7 10 6 0 — 29
Elk County Catholic—31
Lance O’Neill 0 2-2 2, Michael Jacobs 2 2-2 6, Wil Wortman 8 3-3 19, Colby Nussbaum 0 0-0 0, Adam Straub 1 0-0 2, Timmy Brannock 1 0-0 2, David Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 7-7 31.
Ridgway—29
Eric Gustafson 1 0-0 3, Aaron Sorg 6 2-4 14, Erik Panebianco 1 0-2 2, Jack Benninger 2 0-0 4, Alex Merritt 2 2-2 6, Jackson Kilpeck 0 0-0 0, Alec DeVallance 0 0-0 0, Ethan Streich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-8 29.
Three-pointers: ECC 0, Ridgway 1 (Gustafson).