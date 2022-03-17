The NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships get underway today in Detroit, Mich., with a pair of former Tri-County Area standouts who were Pennsylvania state champions — DuBois’ Ed Scott (N.C. State) and Punxsutawney’s Kaleb Young (Iowa) — set to compete for their respective colleges.
And, to make things even more interesting, the duo are in the same weight class at 157 and actually met early in the season. Scott pinned Young in 1:10 in a dual meet on Dec. 21 that saw then No. 1 ranked Iowa edge No. 5 N.C. State, 19-15.
Scott’s season took off from there as he racked up big win after big in the regular season. He carried that momentum into the postseason, where he captured his first Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) title with a huge 3-2 victory against reigning national champ Austin O’Connor of North Carolina.
The title was one of four crowns won by the Wolfpack, who all 10 of their wrestlers land on the podium (Top 3) to automatically qualify for nationals. The Wolfpack also tied a program record by winning its fourth straight ACC team title, something it last did in 1988-91.
Scott, still considered a freshman because of the COVID season even though he is in his second year in a Wolfpack singlet, garnered the No. 4 seed at 157 pounds in his first trip to nationals.
He heads to Detroit with a 22-1 record, with that lone loss coming to Virginia’s Jake Keating in a wild 11-10 contest in the teams’ dual meet Feb. 4. Scott avenged that loss by pinning Keating in 2:03 in the ACC semifinals.
The former Beaver has 16 bonus points wins, including six pins, on the year and has outscored his opponents 225-74.
Scott opens the tournament against Buffalo’s Joey Michael Petite (16-7), the No. 29 seed who received an at-large bid and is a two-time qualifier now. The winner gets either No. 13 seed Justin Thomas (19-7) of Oklahoma or No. 20 Elijah Cleary (13-8) of Pittsburgh.
As for Young, he is a red-shirt shirt senior for the Hawkeyes who already has earned All-American status three times in his career. He can join an exclusive list of Iowa wrestlers (currently 22) to be four-time All-Americans.
Young (17-7) earned an automatic berth to his fourth national tournament by placing fourth at 157 at the Big 10 Championships. He will be the No. 9 seed and is in the top half of the bracket along with Scott.
To meet in the winners’ bracket, each would have to reach the semifinals.
Young starts his journey for another All-American honor against No. 24 Doug Zapf (18-6), a junior form the University of Pennsylvania. This is Zapf’s second trip to nationals.
Awaiting the winner will likely be the returning national champion at 1457 — David Carr, a redshirt-junior from Iowa State.