It was a busy weekend for the area’s high school wrestling teams as seven schools — DuBois, Brockway, Clearfield, St. Marys, Redbank Valley, Johnsonburg and Ridgway — enjoyed opening-weekend success at individual tournaments around the state.
DuBois made its annual trip south to the Pittsburgh area to compete in the Eastern Area Wrestling Invitational at Gateway High School and came home with four medalists and an eighth-place team finish in the head coaching debut of Garrett Brown.
Junior Brendan Orr headlined the weekend for the Beavers with a runner-up finish at 132 pounds, while sophomores Tycen Roy (215) and Zack Gallagher (285) were third in their respective weight classes. Fellow sophomore Davey Aughenbaugh was fourth at 138. All four reached the semifinals.
Orr went 3-1 in the event and reached the finals with a 9-4 win against Nyzair Burt of West Mifflin in the semifinals. However, the Beaver dropped a hard-fought 7-5 decision in the finals to Plum’s Vincent Citrano, a three-time regional qualifier in the WPIAL.
Roy and Gallagher each finished 4-1 on their way to winning bronze medals.
Roy’s lone loss was a 5-1 decision to eventual 215-pound champion Carter Dilts of Kiski Area in the semifinals, but bounced back to blaml Bethel Park’s Anthony Zaborowski, 4-0, in the consy semis. He then ended his weekend with a win, edging Plum’s Frank Macioce, 4-3, in the third-palce match.
As for Gallagher, he too went 4-1 on the weekend. The Beaver suffered a tough 3-1 sudden victory loss in the semifinals to Kiski’s Stone Joseph, who went on to finish second at heabyweight. Gallagher responded in a big way by pinning his final two opponets. He pinned Plum’s Olandis Freeman in 4:50 in the consy semis before needing just 28 seconds to deck Connellsville’s Tyler Gallis in the third-place match.
Aughenbaugh joined that trio in the semifinals as part of a 3-2 stay at Gateway.
Like Gallagher, he too lost a tough sudden victory bout in the semifinals — 3-1 to Kiski’s Logan Bechtold, who went on to claim silver at 138. Aughenbaugh rebounded with a 3-0 win against Bethel Park’s Bryson Bench but then fell to Franklin-Regional’s Nate Stone, 4-1, in the third-place bout.
DuBois only had four other wrestlers compete in the event.
Senior Austin Mitchell went 4-2 but fell one win short of a medal at 152. Fellow senior Cadin Delaney also wrestled at 152 and went 1-2, with that second setback seeing him pinned by Mitchell in 3:52 in the consy bracket.
Freshman Carter Wilson (145) went 1-2, while junior Aubree Donahue (106) was 0-2.
Darren Klingerman Invitational
Across the state in Bloomsburg, Brockway crowned three champions — sophomore Weston Pisarchick (113), senior Mark Palmer (138) and junior Seth Stewart (189) — and had eight place winners (Top 8) at the Darren Klingerman Invitational (DKI) as the Rovers finished third in the team standings with 169.5 points. South Williamsport won the team crown with 192 points, while Warrior Run (185) was second.
All three Brockway champs pinned their way to titles, with Stewart going 4-0 and Pisarcick and palmer 3-0.
Stewart never saw the third period in his four wins, recording a pair of sub-minute falls. He decked Bloomsburg’s Nick Wharton in 46 seconds in the 189-pound final. Pisarchick pinned Mount Carmel’s Kristopher Kalbarchick in 2:40 for the 113-pound title, while Palmer flattened Shamokin’s Chase Pensyl in 2:34 for the 138-pound crown.
That trio was joined in the finals by freshman Parker Pisarchick, who went 3-1 with a pair of falls. He dropped a 5-1 decision to Warrior Run’s Kaden Milheim in the 132-pound final.
Brockway had two wrestlers — junior Gavin Thompson (285) and sophomore Dylan Bash (145) — reach the finals before suffering their first loss.
Thompson fell 4-1 in the semis to Meadowbrook Christian’s Gunner Treibley, but bounced back with a pair of pins in the consolation bracket to take home a bronze medal. He pinned Mount Carmel’s Ryan Weidner in 2:07 for third plave. The Rover was 4-1 on the weekend.
As for Bash, he won his first two bouts before suffering a tough 4-1 sudden victory loss to Berwick’s Braylon Hawkins in the semifinals. The Rover struggled to bounce back from that setback as he lost his next two matches in the consy bracket to finish sixth as part of a 2-3 weekend.
Brockway had two more medalists in freshman Blake Pisarcik and sophomore Jack Smith. Pisarcik went 4-2 to place fifth at 152, while Smith went 2-3 to finish eighth at 172 pounds.
Other Rovers to compete were freshmen Colton Ross (2-2, 132) and Reese Stewart (1-2, 189).
St. Marys Kickoff Tournament
In St. Marys, the Flying Dutchmen hosted their annual Kickoff Tournament Saturday and put together a strong day that saw them crown six champs and place 11 of their 12 entrants in the Top 6. The only thing St. Marys didn’t do was take home the team crown as District 6 power Bellefonte edged the Dutchmen by four points, 179-175, for the title.
Freshmen Adam Beimel and Dakota Larkham won titles at 106 and 113, respectively, while sophomore Andrew Wolfanger landed on top the podium at 145. Juniors Isaac Dellaquila and Waylon Wehler also struck gold at 160 and 172, respectively.
Beimel went 4-0 with a pair of falls, pinning Bellefonte’s Cameron Garcia in the finals in 1:46. Larkham pinned all three opponents he faced in winning at 113, decking Moshannon Valley’s Trenton Weld in 1:18 for the title.
Wolfanger put together a 3-0 day that culminated in a 15-6 win vs. Bellefonte’s Gage Long in the 145 finals. Dellaquila notched to pins, including one in 3:19 in the finals vs. Juniata’s Xane Whitesel, as went 3-0. Wehler also was 3-0 with three pins in winning the 172-pound bracket. He flatteneed Southern Huntingdon’s Tommy Cohenour in 3:42 in the championship match.
St. Marys had a sixth finalist in Tristan Dilley, who went 2-1 in claiming a silver medal at 152. Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher, a two-time Class 3A state medalist, pinned Dilley in the finals in 2:51.
The Dutch also a pair of bronze medalists in Kaden Snelick (3-1, 152) and Cole Neil (1-2, 120), while Bryson Tucker was fifth at 215 after a 3-2 day. Grant Jin (0-3, 160) and Ethan Ott (0-3, 285) were sixth on ther day, while Evan Caskey (0-3, 189) was eighth.
Hickory Invitational
The annual Hickory Invitational featured a trio of area teams in Johnsonburg, Redbank Valley and Ridgway — all of whom finished in the bottom third of the team standings.
Johnsonburg had the best showing as a team (17th place, 52 points), while having a pair of medalists in Kaden Dennis and Aidan Bittler.
Dennis reached the 172-pound final before dropping a hard-fought 10-8 contest to Cochranton’s Stetson Boozer. The Ram pulled an equally close 8-7 victory against Fort LeBoeuf’s Ryan Welka in the quarterfinals as part of a 3-1 day.
Bittler had a long weekend after losing his opening bout as he won four straight in the consolation bracket before dropping two in a row to place eighth. He was 4-3 overall.
Other Rams to compete were Aiden Zimmerman (2-2, 160), Cameron Larkin (2-2, 198) and Eli Schrieber (1-2, 152).
Redbank took a small contingent (6 wrestlers) to Hickory just a day after its football team dropped a heartbreaking 21-14 game to Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA Class A football championship game. The lone football player to compete was Cole Bish, who went 0-2 at 126 pounds.
The Bulldogs had just one medalist in Daniel Evans, who fifth sixth at 113. Evans dropped his opening bout but won three in a row to make the medal rounds before ending up 4-2 on the weekend.
Also wrestling for Redbank was Levi Shick (1-2, 132), Wyatt Bussard (0-2, 145), Gavin Kerchinski (2-2, 152) and Johnathan Slack (1-2, 172).
The Bulldogs were 19th (34 points) as a squad.
Ridgway also had one medalist at the event on its way to a 20th-palce finish (32 points) in the team standings.
Tyler Merritt carried the banner for the Elkers, going 5-1 to place third at 152 pounds. The Elker’s lone loss, a 17-6 major decision, came at the hands of Latrobe’s Jack Pletcher, who went to win the title. Merritt capped his weekend with a 3-2 win against Northwestern’s Lloyd Fountain in the third-place bout.
Elker Edward Switzer went 2-2 at 189, while Mikey Steis (215) and Antonio Scevola (172) each went 1-2. Samuel Wolff (145), Nicholas Hoffman (152) and Aidan Cristini (160) all went 0-2.
Top Hat Tournament
Over in Williamsport, Clearfield opened its season on the mat with six wrestlers landing on the podium at the Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Tournament.
The Bison were led by a trio of third-place finishers in Brady Collins (132), Mark McGonigal (170) and Hayden Kovalick (215). All three were 4-1 on the weekend. Collins had three pins and a major decision, McGonigal won by fall, decision, major decision and injury default and Kovalick picked up two falls and two decisions.
Nolan Barr (138) placed fourth, while Will Domico (152) collected a fifth and Evan Davis (113) a sixth. Domico went 4-2, while was Barr was 3-2. Davis went 2-3.
Clearfield finished fifth in the team standings with 119 points.