GREENVILLE — Needing one win to reach 100 for his career, senior 132-pounder Owen Reinsel got it in his opening bout of the year in Brookville’s annual trip to the Sheetz Kickoff Classic at Greenville High School Saturday.
Reinsel pinned Eisenhower’s Cole Kellogg in 48 seconds to start what was a 5-0 day on the mat for the three-time District 9 champion and two-time fourth-place state medalist who’s headed to Lehigh University next year.
Reinsel is the 19th Raider to reach the 100-win milestone.
The top-ranked 138-pounder in the state in Class AA — per the preseason papowerwrestling.com rankings, which will be updated with his likely settling at 132 — was one of four Raiders were were 5-0 as the Raiders as a team also sported a nifty 5-0 record as well.
The Raiders started with a 66-9 rout of Eisenhower, then topped host Greenville (38-18), then Seneca (69-0), Saegertown (39-20) and Union City (66-6).
Reinsel had other pins of 1:41 and and 2:54 while taking two forfeit wins.
State-ranked Cole Householder and Brayden Kunselman were also both 5-0 at 126 and 138 respectively. Householder had four pins and a forfeit win while Kunselman pinned foes in 14 and 16 seconds, and 1:17 and 1:19 with one forfeit.
Freshman Easton Belfiore was 5-0 at 172, with two pins, a major, one decision and a forfeit win.
Jared Popson, Logan Oakes, Brecken Cieleski, Bryce Rafferty and Baily Miller were all 4-1. Miller, at heavyweight, notched a 10-second pin in the Union City match.
The Raiders host DuBois Wednesday. Junior high begins at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.