DuBOIS — The combination of a young team and a disrupted preseason due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19 led to a roller coaster-type season for the DuBois boys soccer team that ended in an unexpected district title and a trip to the state playoffs.
DuBois entered last year with a 26-man roster that featured 13 freshmen and just three seniors. That inexperience showed through a shortened 13-game season that saw the Beavers post just a 5-8 record. Most years, that sub-.500 record would have led to the school deciding not to only the squad to compete in the playoffs.
However, last year was far from normal with teams competing in the middle of the pandemic, so the Beavers were given the green light to enter the District 9 Class 3A playoffs. And, it rewarded the administration’s decision by putting together its two best games of the year to bring home some new District 9 hardware for the school’s trophy case.
The Beavers beat second-seeded Clearfield, 2-0 in the semifinals, then routed two-time defending champ and previously undefeated Bradford, 5-0, in the D-9 finals to capture the program’s first title since 2017 when its senior trio of Nick Graeca, Justin Kalren and Hunter Beers were freshmen.
DuBois then saw a 7-9 season come to an end with a tough 13-2 loss to District 10 champ Cathedral Prep in the state quaterfinals.
Fast forward a year, and head coach Matt Erickson still finds himself with a relatively young team — 16 of his 23 players are freshmen and sophmores — while trying to fill the shoes of three standouts who made an impact for four years in the program.
“It was good to see the team turn the season around last year and get as far as we did,” said Erickson. “We are still a really young team with two-thirds of the team being sophomores or freshmen. That experience for last year’s freshman to play at that level was an eye opener but was great for them to know what level we have to play at to win districts and compete at a state level.
“Losing Graeca, Kalgren and Beers is definitely difficult to replace this year. We are especting (senior) Brayten Sedor to step into a pivotal attacking role this season, (senior) Thad Slima to lead us defensively and (senior) Houston Hemke to filter back and forth between offense and defense depending on what our game plan looks like game to game.
“We are also looking at some of our sophomores and freshman to step up and help us to fill those roles as well. One of our best surprises last year was Ben Gribik, who will be a sophomore this year, on defense. As a freshmen, he really showed the awareness and patience of a seasoned player that we hope can help lead our younger players.”
The team’s only other senior on the roster outside Hemle, Sedor and Slima is Eric Flasher, while there are only three juniors in Zak Marshall, Cullen McAllister, Ethan Wineberg.
McAllister will once again play a pivotal role as he returns for his third season in net for the Beavers.
“Having a goalkeeper get two or three years as a starter is always nice for consistency,” said Erickson. “But, to have a goalkeeper having a chance at being a four-year starter brings a little more comfortability because you know what you are getting right off the bat.”
Beyond those seven upperclassmen, Erickson has eight sophomores and eight freshmen — some of which will be called upon to see significant varsity action this season.
“We have a handful of freshmen that I expect to step up this year and do well and some players we can build around in the future too,” said Erickson. “We have also seen a lot more out of junior Ethan Wineberg and sophomore Eddie Burkett so far too.”
Despite that youth, Erickson is excited about his team’s potential, especially considering he had more time to work with them already compared to a year ago.
“Having an offseason and preseason was nice to have some consistency on the team,” he said. “This year didn’t seem like such a rush to try and get players and positions put together. Plus, we were able to work on some skills and tactics in the offseason that will really benefit some of our underclassmen.”
As for his goal for the team, that’s something that never changes for Erickson.
“Like every year, we just want the best send-off we can get for our seniors, no matter where or when our season ends,” he said. “Also, we want to get the most experience we can for our younger players to help them grow on and off the field.
“We want to improve offensively on goal scoring and work to repeat as District 9 Class AAA champions.”
The Beavers open their season today against Butler at the Indiana Tournament.
ROSTER
Seniors: Eric Flasher, Houston Hemke. Brayten Sedor, Thad Slima. Juniors: Zak Marshall, Cullen McAllister, Ethan Wineberg. Sophomores: Eddie Burkett, Ben Gribik, Alex Guzman, Brohm Hemke, Hunter Hilliard, Ricky Hoare, Ryan Johnson, Thai Tran. Freshmen: Mohammad Ali, Kraig Bowser, Isaac Brigger, Jace Collins, Owen McCleary, Jay Parekh Ethan Rusnica, Jay Sheloski.