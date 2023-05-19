ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch softball team capped off its regular season in dominant fashion on Thursday at Benzinger Park as they defeated crosstown rival Elk County Catholic, 12-0, in five innings on a combined no-hitter.
Lady Dutch pitchers Kendall Young and Shannon Kaiser accomplished the feat. Young started and threw the first four innings, allowing just two walks while striking out eight. Kaiser then came in for the fifth and final inning and walked one while striking out one to finish off the combined no-hitter.
At the plate, St. Marys had a 4-0 lead after three as the Lady Dutch then had eight runs in the final two innings as they compiled 15 hits in the game.
Young was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Molly Hanslovan was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a triple and an RBI.
A day after getting two doubles and five RBIs against DuBois, Olivia Eckels was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Elk County Catholic ends its regular season at 14-4 and enters the District 9 Class A playoffs as the No. 3 see. They’ll host Redbank Valley on Monday at 4 p.m.
St. Marys caps the regular season with a 14-2 mark and will have some time off before playing Clearfield on Monday, May 29 — Memorial Day — at Heindl Field for the D-9 Class 4A title at a time to be determined.
ST. MARYS 12,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys 310 26 — 12
ECC 000 00 — 0
St. Marys—12
Molly Hanslovan ss 4231, Olivia Eckels 2b 3221, Gianna Surra c 4010, Kendall Young p 3032, Avery Eckels 3b 4111, Rosa DePrater rf 2110, Shannon Kaiser dp-p 2110, Danielle Rolley lf 1111, Lindsey Reiter 1b 2111, Jianna Gerg cf 3112, Guiliana Muccio cr 0000, Addison Beimel cr 0200. Totals: 28-12-15-9.
Elk County Catholic—0
Lucy Klawuhn ss 2000, Gabby Weisner cf 1000, Lydia Anderson 1b 1000, Emily Mourer p 2000, Sydney Alexander 3b 2000, Ellie Baron rf 1000, Caitlyn Vollmer c 2000, Tessa Fledderman dp 2000, Mya Pistner 2b 2000. Totals: 15-0-0-0.
Errors: St. Marys 0, ECC 2. LOB: St. Marys 5, ECC 3. 2B: Kaiser, Reiter. 3B: Hanslovan, Rolley.
Pitching
St. Marys: Kendall Young-4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO; Shannon Kaiser-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-5 IP, 15 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Mourer.