ST. MARYS — Coming off a 6-3 loss at DuBois on Monday, the Johnsonburg baseball team bounced back in a big way Tuesday with a 12-0 rout of Elk County Catholic at Berwind Park.
The Rams (4-2) were powered by the Zimmerman brothers — senior Aiden and junior Luke — who did a little bit of everything in the lopsided victory.
Aiden Zimmerman gave Johnsonburg a dominant effort on the mound, tossing a four-hit shutout while striking out seven and walking just one. He also was part of a Ram attack that pounded out 14 hits around six ECC errors.
The elder Zimmerman was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and four stolen bases, while brother Luke finished 3-for-5 with a double, home run, four RBIs and four runs scored.
Kaden Dennis added a 2-for-4 day with a double and four RBIs as that trio — the top three hitters in Johnsonburg’s lineup — went a combined 7-for-12 with nine RBIs, three extra-base hits and seven runs scored.
“What a difference one day can make,” said Rams coach Mike Porter. “Yesterday (Monday at DuBois) we gave them a lot of free bases and we struck out a lot at the plate, and it was kind of the direct opposite today. I think we Aiden walked one and threw 77 pitches in a complete game.
“This game isn’y easy to score runs. You came make it look easy sometimes by getting 12, but it’s not always that easy. We took advantage of some things today, and it got away from them (ECC) a little bit. Luke hit a big shot there with the grand slam, and Dennis had a big shot when they walked Aiden on purpose. Those are the things you need to do to win games consistently.”
The game was a pitchers’ duel through three innings between Aiden Zimmerman and ECC’s Joe Tettis, as the Rams held a slim 2-0 advantage before breaking the game wide open with 10 runs in the 4th-6th innings.
Luke Zimmerman reached on an error to open the game and promptly scored on a single by older brother Aiden to make it 1-0. Aiden Zimmerman then stole second and went to third when the throw went into center before Dennis drew a walk.
Tettis shut down the rally there though, retiring the next three hitters — two via strikeout — to strand the two runners in scoring position.
Elk County (1-4) tried to counter in the bottom half of the first, as Wil Wortman led off the a single. He was quickly erased on a 6-4-3 double play started by Luke Zimmerman.
That played proved key at the time, as David Anderson then reached on an error but was left at second as Aiden Zimmerman struck out Tettis to end the inning.
Both teams went quietly in the second, but Johnsonburg added to its lead in the third.
Aiden Zimmerman legged out an infield single to start the inning, then swiped second and third. Tettis then logged a pair of strikeouts around a walk by Isaiah Jackson, but Derek Beimel came up big for the Rams when he beat out an infield single of his own that scored Aiden Zimmerman.
Johnsonburg could have had more in the frame, but ECC first baseman Colby Nussbaum made a nice diving backhanded stop on a sharp grounder hit by Nick Myers and stepped on the bag to end the inning with two runners in scoring position.
The Rams doubled that 2-0 lead in the fourth thanks to a two-out rally from the top of the lineup.
Luke Zimmerman jump-started that rally with a two-out double to left. Elk County then intentionally walked Aiden Zimmerman, but Dennis made the crusaders pay for that decision as he belted a 2-run double to center to put Johnsonburg up 4-0.
The Rams then broke the game wide open with a 5-run top of the fifth that featured three hits and four ECC errors.
The inning started innocently enough, as Tettis notched a pair of strikeouts around a walk by Beimel. Erik Panebianco kept the inning alive with a two-out single before Eli Perez reached on an error to load the bases.
Johnsonburg promptly made ECC pay for that miscue as Luke Zimmerman belted a grand slam to left field to make it 8-0.
Three more errors in the inning led to a fifth run in the inning when Aiden Zimmerman stole third and trotted home when the throw went down the left-field line.
Trailing 9-0, ECC tried to get something going in the bottom of the fifth.
Nussbaum hit a leadoff single, but Beimel quickly started a 5-4-3 double play on a ball hit by Lance O’Neill. That twin killing proved to be just as big as the one in the first, as ECC’s next batter again reached on an error. Zimmerman ended the inning there with a strikeout though.
Johnsonburg then put the 10-run mercy rule into play with three more runs in the sixth.
This time it was the bottom of the order that got things started.
Beimel and Myers opened with frame with singles, while a third single by Panebianco plated Beimel. Crusader reliever Wortman then got a foul out, but a single by Luke Zimmerman and walk by Aiden Zimmerman loaded the bases. Elk County did cut a run down at the plate on Luke’s hit.
That brought Dennis to the plate, and he delivered again, this time smacking a 2-run single to left put the Rams up 12-0.
Aiden Zimmerman and his defense then finished off the shutout in the bottom of the sixth.
Luke Zimmerman made an impressive diving stop in the hole and threw out Wortman at first for the first out, then had a more routine play for out No. 2.
A walk by Anderson and single from Tettis gave ECC two runners with two outs, but disaster struck the Crusaders to end the game. Anderson took off for third on a wild pitch that hit the backstop and shot right back to catcher Panebianco, who fired to third to get Anderson for the final out.
Both teams are back in action Thursday at home. Johnsonburg hosts Redbank Valley, while ECC welcomes DuBois Central Catholic.
JOHNSONBURG 12,
ECC 0, 6 innings
Score by Innings
J’burg 101 253 — 12
ECC 000 000 — 0
Johnsonburg—12
Luke Zimmerman ss 5434, Aiden Zimmerman p 3321, Kaden Dennis 2b 4024, Isaiah Jackson cf 3010, Rocco Delhunty ph 1000, Cam Larkin lf-rf 3000, Mike Copello ph 1000, Derek Beimel 3b 3221, NIck Myers 1b 4010, Erik Panebianco c 4221, Eli Perez rf 3110, Frank Miller lf 1000. Totals: 35-12-14-11.
ECC—0
Wil Wortman ss-p 3010, Charlie Geci rf 3000, David Anderson 2b 2010, Joe Tettis p-3b 3010, Frankie Smith cf 2000, Colby Nussbaum 1b 2010, Lance O’Neill 3b-ss 2000, Tom Gilmore dh 2000, Noah Cherry pr 0000, Shawn Geci lf 0000, Isaac Dellaquila c 1000, Patrick Forester ph 1000. Totals: 21-0-4-0.
Errors: J’burg 2, ECC 6. LOB: J’burg 11, ECC 4. DP: J’burg 2, ECC 0. 2B: L. Zimmerman, Dennis, Jackson. HR: L. Zimmerman. SB: A. Zimmerman 4, Dennis. CS: Anderson (by Panebianco).
Pitching
J’burg: Aiden Zimmerman-6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 SO.
ECC: Joe Tettis-4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO; Wil Wortman-1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: A. Zimmerman. Losing pitcher: Tettis.