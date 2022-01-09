ST. MARYS — The “Little Dribblers” program, sponsored by the boys basketball program at Elk County Catholic High School, began its 32nd year with the first session on Saturday morning, January 8th, 2022.
A total of 68 boys and girls participated in the first session of “Little Dribblers” this past weekend. Registration is still being accepted, so if you missed the first session it is not too late to register for the remaining three sessions and “Little Dribblers Night”.
“Little Dribblers” is open to boys and girls in both the public and parochial school system. The program is open to students in kindergarten, first grade, and second grade.
Time of the instruction for the four-week program is from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Dates of instruction include: January 8th, 15th, 29th, and February 5th. “Little Dribblers” night will be held on Tuesday, February 8th. On this night the Crusaders will take on Brookville Area High School in a key District 9 Large School Basketball League game.
Cost of the program is $30.00 if you need to purchase a “Little Dribblers” basketball or $25.00 if you will provide your own basketball. A discount is available for more than one participant from each family.
If you did not get a chance to register for the first session, and are interested in the program, it is not too late to sign-up. Registration will be accepted before the second session of “Little Dribblers” from 9:15 to 9:45AM on Saturday, January 15th.
All participants in the “Little Dribblers” program will receive an official “Crusader Basketball” tee-shirt for participating in the program.
If you have any questions, please contact Aaron Straub at Elk County Catholic High School.